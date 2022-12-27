ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

NBA Power Rankings: Magic Rising After Winning Ways Continue?

By Jeremy Brener
The Magic Insider
 4 days ago

The Orlando Magic has won eight of nine. Where does that put the team in this week's power rankings?

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is in its best stretch of the season so far.

Winners of eight games in the last nine contests, the Magic is slowly making a push towards the play-in zone in the Eastern Conference standings.

Their recent success has them moving up one spot in the latest power rankings from the Rookie Wire. The team now sits at No. 23 after spending last week at No. 24.

"The Magic continue to roll of late, winning eight out of their last nine games," Rookie Wire's Cody Taylor writes . "The team is 8-4 during the month of December and has the eighth-best defense in the NBA over that stretch. They continue a home-heavy stretch with four out of their next five games in Orlando before beginning a five-game West Coast trip. Next up: LeBron James and the Lakers on Tuesday."

The longer the Magic continue to keep winning, the more it seems like this recent stretch of winning isn't a fluke. The team held the worst record in the league at the start of the six-game win streak, but the Magic is making up for the hole it dug earlier in the season.

The Magic faces three beatable opponents this week in the Los Angeles Lakers (Tue.), Detroit Pistons (Wed.) and Washington Wizards (Fri.) before the calendar flips to 2023.

