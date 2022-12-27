ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Social Security 2023: Here's When Your January Check Arrives

The Social Security Administration will disburse the first Social Security checks for January this week. If you don't receive Supplemental Security Income, this will be the first check with the cost-of-living adjustment of 2023. If you're wondering when Social Security payments arrive each month, we'll answer all those questions and more below.
NBC New York

Trump Tax Returns Show Former President Was Subject to $10,000 SALT Cap — But Experts Say He May Have Sidestepped the Limit

Donald Trump's income tax returns for 2015 to 2020 were publicly released on Friday by the House Ways and Means Committee after a lengthy legal battle. The tax returns show that he paid at least $5 million in state and local taxes each of those years. Starting in 2018, his tax deduction for those SALT payments was capped at $10,000.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC New York

Trump's Tax Returns Shed Light on Offsets and Foreign Accounts

Democrats in Congress released thousands of pages of former President Donald Trump's tax returns Friday, providing the most detailed picture to date of his finances over a six-year period, including his time in the White House when he fought to keep the information private in a break with decades of precedent.
NBC New York

Land & Buildings Spots a Chance to Build Value in a Real Estate Play With Six Flags

Company: Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Business: Six Flags is the largest regional theme park operator in the world and the largest operator of water parks in North America. They generate revenue primarily from selling admission to their parks and from the sale of food, beverages, merchandise and other products and services within the parks.
NBC New York

Solana's Slide Accelerates — $50 Billion in Value Wiped From the Cryptocurrency in 2022

Solana has lost over $50 billion in value since the beginning of 2022, a year marked by outages, overloads, and significant exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange. Proponents argue that Solana is more critical than ever as a decentralized finance platform, but recent price action suggests that investors continue to be skeptical even after the broader crypto markets have stabilized.
NBC New York

Here Are All the New Salary Transparency Laws Going Into Effect in 2023

The salary transparency movement is well underway: In 2021, Colorado paved the way for new laws requiring businesses to list salary ranges on job ads, and New York City rolled out its own pay range law in November 2022. A handful of other states and cities say employers must share the salary range for a job during the hiring process.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC New York

Money Managers Are Hopeful About the Stock Market in 2023. How They Plan to Invest

A new CNBC poll finds investors are generally feeling upbeat about the market next year. They're also optimistic about inflation easing, but they are worried about the Fed. More than 6 out of 10 said they have lost confidence in Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Despite this year's market havoc, investors...
NBC New York

European Markets Close Higher After Clawing Back Earlier Losses

LONDON — European markets closed higher Thursday as investors assessed a number of likely headwinds in 2023. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed up 0.7%, having clawed back opening losses of around 0.5%. Most sectors and major bourses were up, with tech stocks adding 2% to lead gains. Mining stocks bucked the trend and dropped 0.4%.
NBC New York

Trump's Tax Returns Released by House Ways and Means Committee

The House Ways and Means Committee released six years of former President Donald Trump's tax returns. The panel released the documents, which cover the years 2015 through 2020, after a lengthy fight over making them public. The returns offer the most complete picture yet of the ex-president's finances while he...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC New York

Worried About the Economy? These 5 Successful Companies Were Started During the Great Recession

With experts still debating whether or not 2023 will bring a recession, you might be wary of starting a new venture anytime soon. That's understandable. When the economy is in turmoil, new businesses can face greater hurdles than usual. A downturn could convince investors to hold back their funding. Potential customers could think twice about spending on new products.
NBC New York

Treasury Yields Fall as Investors Assess 2023 Headwinds, Fed Policy Outlook

U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Thursday as investors weighed recession risks and assessed the outlook for Federal Reserve policy in the new year. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was lower by 6 basis point at 3.826%. The 2-year Treasury yield dipped below the flat line to 4.357%. Yields...

Comments / 0

Community Policy