Read full article on original website
Related
Future emergency order limitations, extra judgeships: Whitmer’s last bills signed in 2022
Should a governor issue another emergency epidemic order in the future, the head of Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services would be capped in how long they could limit patients or residents of health or assisted living facilities from receiving visitors. That’s after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into...
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Michigan Seniors Call for More Government Action to Lower Drug Costs
A new report found three of four Michigan voters 50 and older take one or more prescription drugs on a regular basis, but many find it difficult or impossible to pay for them. The AARP study of Michigan drug prices found one-fifth of those responding have not filled at least one prescription in the past two years because it was too expensive. Others say they have delayed buying a drug, rationed the medicine by skipping doses, or replaced it with an over-the-counter product.
WILX-TV
Jail reforms help more than 150,000 drivers get their licenses back according to annual report
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Jail Reform Advisory Council (JRAC) released its 2022 Report. This report includes feedback from the public that helped guide the JRAC in implementing policy and practice changes, developing educational materials, supporting justice system practitioners, and monitoring performance measures. “The work of the Council reflected...
How Much Is Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Worth?
After escaping an attempted kidnapping by far-right perpetrators back in 2020, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, 51, is set to be sworn in for her second term as the governor of Michigan on Jan. 1. Explore: How...
Michigan to join more than 30 states in new mental health service agreement
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently signed a pair of bipartisan bills designed to increase access to mental health services in Michigan by expanding those services across state lines. The bill package, House Bills 5488 and 5489, allows Michigan, which licenses its psychologists, to enter into the Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact. This provides...
texasbreaking.com
$7.25 Million Heating Bill Will Be Sent To Americans
Americans Eligible For Heating Bill Help From $7.25 Million Pot. Aid is provided by the Consumers Energy utility, which provides natural gas and electricity to more than 6.5 million of Michigan’s 10 million people. The company announced $7.25 million in grants that will be distributed to eight Michigan nonprofits statewide to help provide relief to residents in need after costs energy increases.
wkar.org
Michigan Medicaid health plans will cover doula services beginning in 2023
Michigan Medicaid will cover doula services beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Doulas provide critical support to a pregnant person, but these services can cost hundreds of dollars. A doula is trained to provide physical, emotional and educational support to a pregnant person before, during, and after labor. The cost of a...
Michigan’s median income is higher than Ohio, Indiana. Here’s where we rank nationally.
Pay is highest in the Northeast and on the West Coast, but Michigan ranks among the best of the Midwest, per data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The median income for a full-time, year-round worker 16 and older in Michigan in 2021 was $52,459. That ranked 21st in the nation.
CDC: 5 Michigan counties at high COVID level this week
Michigan has five counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from Thursday, Dec. 29. The five counties are: Marquette, Delta, Alger, Schoolcraft and Luce counties – all in the Upper Peninsula. Michigan hasn’t had that many counties at a high COVID level since September.
Detroit News
Right-to-work repeal would skip Michigan teachers, public sector employees
Ten years after the GOP-led Legislature passed landmark right-to-work legislation, unions across the state are on the verge of seeing the controversial policy reversed under the new Democratic majorities in the House and Senate. But broad swaths of union workers wouldn't see the same changes as private sector union workers...
Michigan dishes out $85M in tax money to fund QLine streetcars as costs increase
Fares and private boosters were supposed to fund the streetcars — not taxpayers
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan
Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
Detroit News
Whitmer signs bills that pave way for expansion at Huntington Place
Legislation signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Thursday will allow for a future expansion of Huntington Place, the second time in 13 years that state lawmakers have paved the way for changes at Detroit's convention center. The bills would allow the Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority, which oversees Huntington...
michiganradio.org
Whitmer signs 45 bills in December as first term winds down
A Michigan program designed to get more adult learners into higher education is getting re-worked under a pair of newly signed state laws. The Michigan Reconnect grant offers qualifying residents aged 25 and up tuition money at a community college to earn an associate’s degree or professional certificate. Many...
Michigan rejects DTE proposal to start prepayment program because of risk to lower-income customers
Attorney General Dana Nessel said the program lacks consumer protections
Consumers Energy donates $300k to help Michigan veterans pay heating bills
MICHIGAN, USA — Consumers Energy announced a $300,000 donation to the Michigan Veterans Trust Fund to help veterans pay their heating bills. The gift is the largest single donation to the fund in its 76-year history. Consumers Energy has given $550,000 to the fund over the last three years.
Flu levels are high as Michigan prepares for post-holiday surge
Influenza and flu-like illnesses continue to trend up in Michigan as the state gets set to flip the calendar into 2023. Michigan’s flu levels were considered “high” for the second consecutive week when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its weekly update Friday, Dec. 30. Most of the nation is experiencing high or “very high” levels, with only eight states reporting “moderate,” “low,” or “minimal” levels.
Detroit News
Michigan experts urge caution with over-the-counter hearing aids
The Biden administration has expanded access to over-the-counter hearing aids, but some Michigan audiologists said they are concerned that people who are hard of hearing won’t get exactly what they need. Biden administration officials say that a recent executive order lowers the price of hearing aids and allows more...
Expert: State laws cover some rental repair issues
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – No heat, flooding, black mold and bugs. Those are just some of the apartment problems people have been dealing with in recent months. So, what can renters do if landlords ignore the issues? 6 News spoke with housing attorney, Jim Schaafsma. He said Michigan has several laws on rental units and […]
$2,900 per month could hit million of Michigan residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Michigan residents' bank accounts.Photo byNathan DumlaoonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
24K+
Followers
33K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 8