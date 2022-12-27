ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, AL

Comments / 4

Related
AL.com

Kay Ivey names short-term replacement for Autauga County sheriff; appoints Blount County judge

Gov. Kay Ivey announced three appointments today, including a temporary replacement for Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger, who died Monday after a brief battle with cancer. Sedinger, 72, a Vietnam War combat veteran, was buried today with full military and law enforcement honors, according to the Montgomery Advertiser. Sedinger was set to begin his third term on Jan. 16. Chief Deputy David Hill will fill the position until that date, the governor’s office said.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

The Church at Cahaba Bend offers divorce care program

HELENA – The Church at Cahaba Bend is offering a 12-week Divorce Care program for those struggling after or going through divorce. “Divorce Care offers support, answers, and practical tools to help you manage the many stresses of separation and divorce and healing,” read a Divorce Care press release. “Divorce Care features nationally recognized experts on divorce and recovery topics.”
AL.com

Pastor Mike Moore leaves a legacy of outreach in Birmingham

This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Families welcome 6 babies born on Christmas Day at DCH

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) – Six babies were born Christmas Day at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa and DCH Women’s Pavilion in Northport. Caleb Porter and his wife Sydney were one of the six families to welcome a Christmas baby into their lives. Sydney gave birth to her baby boy Sunday night. Lincoln James Porter was […]
NORTHPORT, AL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Trussville church stepping up to aid nursing home after pipes burst

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Magnolia Ridge nursing home is another facility dealing with burst pipes. The issue actually forcing management to close its kitchen and call in aid from off site. The Jefferson County EMA reached out to First Baptist Church in Trussville to help and they are...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Shelby Reporter

New children’s home will help trafficking survivors

Blanket Fort Hope, a Shelby County-based nonprofit organization dedicated to helping survivors of child sex trafficking, broke ground Dec. 17 on a new restoration home that will offer hope to children and teens. The home will stand on a 73-acre property in Shelby County, where survivors will receive food, clothing...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
birminghamtimes.com

The High Costs of Recovering from Gun Violence in Birmingham

This is another installment in Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series “Beyond the Violence: what can be done to address Birmingham’s rising homicide rate.” Sign up for the newsletter here. When a bullet tore through the window of Patrice Leonard’s home earlier this year, hitting her teenage son Christian...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

18 developments we’re looking forward to seeing in Birmingham in 2023

Despite its challenges, 2022 was an exciting year for developments in The Magic City. We saw the grand openings of Protective Stadium, CityWalk BHAM and dozens more. Keep reading to learn what’s in store in 2023. 1. Hood-McPherson Building. Auburn University is bringing new life to the former Hood-McPherson...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Leadership Alabama Announces the 2022 – 23 Alabama Leadership Initiative Class

BIRMINGHAM — Leadership Alabama, a statewide program of Alabama leaders engaged in creating a network for positive change, recently announced the 2022 – 23 class of the Alabama Leadership Initiative (ALI). The program, which was originally introduced in 1995, is for emerging leaders, and it complements Leadership Alabama’s...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Lakeview bars warning about fake NYE bar crawl tickets

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re on your side with a warning about tickets being sold for a New Year’s Eve Birmingham bar crawl event that bar owners say is fake. Unfortunately, this is not the first time scammers have created fake events with fake tickets to steal people’s money.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy