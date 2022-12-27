Read full article on original website
Related
wvtm13.com
North Alabama family son celebrates first birthday in NICU at Children's of Alabama
DECATUR, Ala. — Life hasn't been the easiest for the Steffen family. Their baby boy was born Dec. 9, 2021. However, his original due date was March 19, 2022. For almost 400 days, he has been in the hospital. He was born at 24 weeks gestation. His mother, Kelsey...
wbrc.com
Faith leaders across Jefferson Co. hold prayer service to stop gun violence in 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Faith leaders from St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 23rd St. Missionary Baptist Church, Greater Birmingham Ministries, The Catholic Diocese of Birmingham, and Miles College Campus Ministries gathered on Friday, Dec. 30, to lead a prayer service to stop gun violence in 2023. Many who spoke on...
Kay Ivey names short-term replacement for Autauga County sheriff; appoints Blount County judge
Gov. Kay Ivey announced three appointments today, including a temporary replacement for Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger, who died Monday after a brief battle with cancer. Sedinger, 72, a Vietnam War combat veteran, was buried today with full military and law enforcement honors, according to the Montgomery Advertiser. Sedinger was set to begin his third term on Jan. 16. Chief Deputy David Hill will fill the position until that date, the governor’s office said.
Shelby Reporter
The Church at Cahaba Bend offers divorce care program
HELENA – The Church at Cahaba Bend is offering a 12-week Divorce Care program for those struggling after or going through divorce. “Divorce Care offers support, answers, and practical tools to help you manage the many stresses of separation and divorce and healing,” read a Divorce Care press release. “Divorce Care features nationally recognized experts on divorce and recovery topics.”
Pastor Mike Moore leaves a legacy of outreach in Birmingham
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
Families welcome 6 babies born on Christmas Day at DCH
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) – Six babies were born Christmas Day at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa and DCH Women’s Pavilion in Northport. Caleb Porter and his wife Sydney were one of the six families to welcome a Christmas baby into their lives. Sydney gave birth to her baby boy Sunday night. Lincoln James Porter was […]
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
wbrc.com
Trussville church stepping up to aid nursing home after pipes burst
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Magnolia Ridge nursing home is another facility dealing with burst pipes. The issue actually forcing management to close its kitchen and call in aid from off site. The Jefferson County EMA reached out to First Baptist Church in Trussville to help and they are...
‘Our hearts are heavy’: Birmingham, cities across country remember 2022′s gun-related homicide victims
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin implored residents to reflect on the “incredible toll” gun violence has taken in 2022 as the city joined several others across the country Friday to recognize the year’s gun-related homicide victims during an inaugural day of remembrance. “Gun violence has taken an incredible...
Bham Now
15 places we were heartbroken to see close in 2022 in The Magic City
While the Greater Birmingham Area had over 60 openings in 2022, we also saw some of our community favorites close. Our hearts broke to say goodbye to these 15 local spots in the past year. January. 1. Macy’s at Brookwood Village. Brookwood Village has been a staple shopping center...
wbhm.org
The Downtown YMCA is closing. Will other Birmingham recreation centers be able to fill the gap?
Brian Blakes has been coming to the Downtown YMCA for 25 years. He lives in Hoover but works at the downtown fire station and uses his daily 45 minutes of physical training to shoot basketball. “I know when they shut down for COVID, I wound up dropping my membership and...
Shelby Reporter
New children’s home will help trafficking survivors
Blanket Fort Hope, a Shelby County-based nonprofit organization dedicated to helping survivors of child sex trafficking, broke ground Dec. 17 on a new restoration home that will offer hope to children and teens. The home will stand on a 73-acre property in Shelby County, where survivors will receive food, clothing...
Some Alabama Students Want “Dixieland Delight” Banned In 2023
Shouldn't that matter a little bit? Just a little bit, don't you think?. Some students say "just ban it forever because it's racist". Other students say "it must be changed, ya know, because it's racist". Well, in the world we live in today, logic is out the window and gone....
wbrc.com
New permitless carry law includes grant program for sheriff’s departments losing funds
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting next week, County Sheriff’s Departments across the state are going to be bringing in less money. The new permitless carry law starts on Jan. 1, which means you no longer need a permit to concealed carry a gun in Alabama, something departments charge a fee for.
birminghamtimes.com
The High Costs of Recovering from Gun Violence in Birmingham
This is another installment in Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series “Beyond the Violence: what can be done to address Birmingham’s rising homicide rate.” Sign up for the newsletter here. When a bullet tore through the window of Patrice Leonard’s home earlier this year, hitting her teenage son Christian...
5 Best Burger Places in Birmingham, AL
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
The restaurants Birmingham lost in 2022
While many restaurants and bars opened their doors for the first time this year, such as Slutty Vegan and The House of Found Objects, others closed them for the last time.
Bham Now
18 developments we’re looking forward to seeing in Birmingham in 2023
Despite its challenges, 2022 was an exciting year for developments in The Magic City. We saw the grand openings of Protective Stadium, CityWalk BHAM and dozens more. Keep reading to learn what’s in store in 2023. 1. Hood-McPherson Building. Auburn University is bringing new life to the former Hood-McPherson...
opelikaobserver.com
Leadership Alabama Announces the 2022 – 23 Alabama Leadership Initiative Class
BIRMINGHAM — Leadership Alabama, a statewide program of Alabama leaders engaged in creating a network for positive change, recently announced the 2022 – 23 class of the Alabama Leadership Initiative (ALI). The program, which was originally introduced in 1995, is for emerging leaders, and it complements Leadership Alabama’s...
wbrc.com
Lakeview bars warning about fake NYE bar crawl tickets
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re on your side with a warning about tickets being sold for a New Year’s Eve Birmingham bar crawl event that bar owners say is fake. Unfortunately, this is not the first time scammers have created fake events with fake tickets to steal people’s money.
Comments / 4