‘It’s been an absolute honor’: JJ Watt says this will be his final NFL season

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
JJ Watt has spent the past two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

JJ Watt could be a terrifying presence on a football field, hunting opposing quarterbacks with unparalleled ferocity, particularly during the early 2010s with the Houston Texans.

But the 6ft 5in, 288-pounder also could be a joyful fan favorite, playing catch on the sideline with young fans in the stands before games.

Now one of the best defensive players in NFL history looks as if he’s ready to call it a career.

Watt – a three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year – indicated Tuesday that he will retire at the end of the season, posting pictures of his wife and baby on social media while writing: “Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure.”

Koa’s first ever NFL game.

My last ever NFL home game.

My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure.

🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/wXbDUcHM8B

— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 27, 2022

The Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman and his wife, Kealia, became parents in October. Koa is the name of their son.

Watt, 33, was among the premier defensive players in the NFL during the early 2010s with the Houston Texans. The former Wisconsin standout was a first-round pick in 2011 and was dominant from 2012 to 2015, finishing that four-year stretch with 69 sacks, to earn all three of his AP Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Watt was solid during his rookie season, but became a star in 2012, with a stunning 20½ sacks and 39 tackles for a loss. His production dipped slightly in 2013 before two more big seasons. He had 20½ sacks in 2014 and 17½ in 2015.

His production slipped during the later half of his career, largely because of injuries. He missed big chunks of time in 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2021, but has had a late-career revival with the Cardinals – his 9½ sacks this season are his most since 2018.

Watt spent his first 10 seasons with the Texans, leaving in 2021 as one of the most beloved figures in the city’s sports history. His community efforts were unmatched, highlighted by raising more than $40m for Hurricane Harvey relief.

Sports Radio 610, which is the flagship station of the Texans, set up the JJ Watt Goodbye Hotline that received hundreds of messages. The station tweeted a 30-minute montage of the calls, with plenty of lighter fare such as the man who planned to name his twins Jay and Jae and another who sang “I Will Always Love You.”

But several men sounded as if they were choking back tears or actively weeping during their messages and one caller from Santa Fe, Texas, thanked Watt for paying for the funerals of the eight students and two teachers who died in a school shooting there in 2018.

Watt set Texans franchise records in sacks (101), tackles for loss (172), quarterback hits (281) and forced fumbles (25).

Watt has spent the past two seasons with the Cardinals. He has played some of his best football in Arizona over the past few weeks, with three sacks against the Broncos and two tackles for a loss on Christmas against the Buccaneers.

The Cardinals and Watt have two more games this season, both on the road against the Falcons and 49ers.

