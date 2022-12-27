Read full article on original website
Man killed in rollover crash in Pueblo West
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating a rollover crash that killed a 27-year-old man early Saturday morning on Dec. 31. At approximately 1:30 a.m., deputies were called to the 1100 block of S. McCulloch Boulevard in Pueblo West after a passerby reported seeing a rolled-over truck. Upon arrival, deputies learned […]
KKTV
Pedestrian reportedly hit by truck in Colorado Springs while standing in the road
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pedestrian was cited after they were hit by a car on the south side of Colorado Springs Thursday night. Colorado Springs Police are reporting officers were called to Highway 115 and Star Ranch Road just after 6 p.m. after a truck hit a pedestrian.
KRDO
Crews respond to basement fire in north Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a working fire in north Colorado Springs Friday morning. CSFD reported the fire at 10:43 a.m. According to CSFD, crews reported a basement fire in the 6900 block of Sproul Ln. This is a developing story.
Pueblo man arrested after shooting wife in the leg
(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested a man after the suspect shot his wife in the leg late Friday night on Dec. 30. Eric Bramschreiber, 55, of Pueblo was arrested for the illegal discharge of a firearm, second-degree assault and felony menacing. He was booked into the Pueblo County Jail. […]
KKTV
Car hits the front of a Colorado Springs home on Friday in the Broadmoor neighborhood
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after a car crashed into the front of a Colorado Springs home on Friday. The call came in at about 12:45 p.m. at an address in the 800 block of Skyway Boulevard. When KKTV 11 News arrived at the scene at about 1:30 p.m., a silver SUV was in the front yard of a home and it appeared there was some damage to the front of the house.
Pedestrian standing on Nevada Avenue hit, cited in crash
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A pedestrian was cited for causing a crash on South Nevada Avenue on Thursday evening, Dec. 29, after the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said he was standing in the southbound lanes against a green traffic light. CSPD said officers responded just after 6:00 p.m. to the intersection of Highway 115 (South […]
KKTV
Deadly fire at a Colorado Springs mobile home park on Thursday
Homicide suspect out of Arapahoe County was taken into custody along I-25. Law enforcement activity on the roads will be increased from Thursday until Monday as officials crack down on impaired driving during the New Year’s Eve holiday.
Man found injured after reported stabbing on South Tejon St.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was found injured after a reported stabbing on South Tejon Street in Colorado Springs. Wednesday, Colorado Springs Police Department received a report of the stabbing in the 1500 block of S. Tejon St., just before 6:25 p.m. At the scene, officers found a man with a stab wound The post Man found injured after reported stabbing on South Tejon St. appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo Police warn about panhandling scam
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) warned on social media about scams that had been playing on people’s sympathies. PPD tweeted a thread and posted to Facebook sharing how a group has been collecting money on the side of the road and in intersections with signs claiming to raise money to benefit a child […]
Suspect wanted for vehicle gasoline theft in Cañon City
(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for vehicle gasoline theft. CCPD said the suspect was seen draining gasoline out of vehicles after drilling holes in gas tanks. The suspect was driving a white, late 2010’s Ford F-150, four-door short bed. […]
Man hit and killed by semi truck, driver leaves scene
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Investigators with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) have arrested a man in connection to a vehicular homicide that occurred Wednesday morning, Dec. 28 in Arapahoe County, after he was stopped in his semi-truck on I-25 south of Colorado Springs. 31-year-old Erick Mejia was arrested and is currently being held […]
A Holiday Miracle: Colorado Baby Born in Passenger Seat of Freezing Car
Last week, the Centennial State experienced temperatures so cold that forks froze in mid-air. Most residents hunkered down to avoid the chill, but one Colorado couple had no choice but to venture out. Why? They had a baby to deliver. According to 11News, Colorado Springs resident Nicole Namba began feeling...
KKTV
Stolen car reportedly spotted by owner at a Colorado Springs King Soopers, police make arrest
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect is in custody after police say someone called them when they spotted their stolen car in the parking lot of a Colorado Springs grocery store. Viewers reached out to KKTV 11 News when they noticed police activity at the King Soopers near Austin...
Dec. 30 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder. Kenny Trujillo, 39, is a Hispanic man, 5’08”, 204 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Trujillo has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Fraud. His second warrant is […]
KRDO
Possible homicide suspect taken into custody on I-25 south of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The arrest of a possible homicide suspect closed part of I-25 south of Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon. Just before 3 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation announced southbound I-25 was closed due to police activity between US 85 and Exit 125: Ray Nixon Rd.
Police activity for possible armed suspect situation at Centura St. Francis Hospital
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department is responding to a possible armed suspect situation at Centura St. Francis Hospital off Powers and Woodmen. Wednesday, police said they received a call for a possible armed suspect at the hospital, just after 7:45 a.m. Police said responding officers are holding positions in the garden The post Police activity for possible armed suspect situation at Centura St. Francis Hospital appeared first on KRDO.
CSP teaming with CSPD for NYE unsafe driving crackdown
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is teaming up with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) for a holiday surge crackdown on bad driving choices in El Paso County. Beginning Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, and going through the night into Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, both agencies will have additional patrol officers […]
Skeletal remains found in Pueblo County identified
(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner’s Office has identified the nearly skeletal remains discovered in Pueblo County in November 2022. The nearly skeletal remains of 36-year-old Jason Geneva of Pueblo were found near Carlisle Street and Amhurst Street on Nov. 16. The Coroner’s Office says no foul play is suspected.
Pueblo South High Instrumental Music Teacher victim in suspected murder-suicide
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo District 60 community is mourning the loss of one of their own in, what police said, was a suspected murder/suicide. Thursday, the Pueblo County Coroner released the name of the victim and suspect. According to the Pueblo Police Department, the victim was 26-year-old Tyler West. D60 confirmed with KRDO The post Pueblo South High Instrumental Music Teacher victim in suspected murder-suicide appeared first on KRDO.
Two people found dead in Fremont home identified
(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) has identified the two people found dead in a home on County Road 4 in Fremont County on Wednesday morning, Dec. 21, and have also taken a man into custody following a seemingly unrelated incident involving a house fire the same morning. According to FCSO, […]
