New wine bar opening in downtown Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new wine bar is opening in the Curtis building. That’s on Main Street in downtown Evansville. A website for 7Mile Lounge shows they planned to open in the fall, but it’s been pushed back to Jan. 28. They say the launch party will...
BFit by Bob’s opening new east side location this weekend
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Just in time for some New Year’s resolutions, the new east side location of BFit by Bob’s Gym opens this weekend. The new location is at the corner of Lynch and Green River Road. This gym is the largest and most technology-advanced in the...
The Gaming Guild opens at new location Saturday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A gaming business is having a soft opening at the new location on Saturday. The Gaming Guild is opening at their new location at 1460 North Green River Road in Evansville. According to their website, The Gaming Guild is a gaming business that specializes in tabletop...
Elite Air Trampoline Park officially opens
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new indoor trampoline park is now open on Evansville’s east side. Elite Air Trampoline Park is located on Healthy Way right off Green River Road. The park features trampolines as well as a ninja warrior course. According to a Facebook post, the park is...
Dispatch: Car accident on Boonville New Harmony Rd. in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A car accident with injuries occurred Saturday morning in Evansville. Dispatch confirms that a call came in around 10:40 a.m. that a silver Chevy Cruz was involved in an accident with injuries in the 2200 block of Boonville New Harmony Road. Officials say the injuries are...
The Crawford Garage Door building has been sold
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Crawford Garage Door building on North Heidelbach in Evansville has sold. Listing agent F.C. Tucker Commercial says the building went for a little over one point one million dollars. The sale closed on December 22, and the building is over 88,000 square feet. The building was prominently featured in the movie “A […]
Residents upset with Evansville apartment complex over concerns about disability access
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - At Central Lofts Apartments in downtown Evansville, residents say the elevator has been out for almost two weeks. For residents like Megan Seiler, who is wheelchair-bound, it’s more than an inconvenience. There are 60 steps separating the third floor, where Seiler lives, and the outside...
Friday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Days of flight cancellations may be coming to an end today. Southwest Airlines is preparing to return to ‘normal operations’. A crash temporarily closed part of US 60 East in Henderson County. Officials say two cars were involved and injuries were reported. Say goodbye to 2022,...
EPD storage facility in the works
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new storage facility is now in the works for the Evansville Police Department. This storage facility will be located on Illinois Street near Deaconess Midtown Hospital. The facility will house storage for police department vehicles and equipment.
Evansville plumbing service receives around 700 calls for frozen, burst pipes
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The rush to restore water to hundreds of customers has plumbers very busy in the Tri-State. Altstadt Hoffman Plumbing Services has crews out in full force, responding to businesses and homes to restore their water. ”This is probably the worst winter that I’ve seen since I’ve...
EFD gives latest on massive Evansville warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Fire crews are still on scene of a large warehouse fire in the area of Garvin and Tennessee Street that started around 10:30 Saturday morning. EFD Division Fire Chief Mike Larson spoke with our crews to give us the latest on the blaze. He estimates 260,000 square feet of the building […]
Lincoln Trail Elementary beginning new semester in different building due to pipe burst
LAMAR, Ind. (WFIE) - Some students in Spencer County are starting next semester in a new building. Lincoln Trail Elementary Principal Ben Lawalin tells 14 News that his students won’t be going back to the building due to frozen pipes bursting over Christmas break. He says Lincoln Trail students...
Don’t Worry this Evansville Restaurant isn’t Closed Just Taking a Holiday Break and Will Re-Open in January
If you wanted to get a delicious pie but noticed a locked door, no worries they'll be open soon!. The holiday season is here, and we're all just a tad busier than normal. This time of year many businesses are extremely busy with the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, one local business has decided to take a well-deserved break for the holidays but will be returning in January.
Apartment complex left with no water after pipes burst
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– Pipes are bursting, flooding buildings, and even caused one apartment complex to shut water off completely. That is what people at Addison Place Apartments were dealing with, until today. “My friend that I live with cooked a big dinner for his family here and then the water went off,” says Kevin Roach, […]
New terminal planned for Tri-State Aero
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new general aviation terminal is in the works over at Tri-State Aero. “A brand new front door to our community for many many people,” said Doug Petitt, president of Tri-State Aero. It’s a brand new project filed back on Dec. 19 through the Indiana...
People recount experience of four days without water at Evansville apartment complex
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Taking a shower, washing your hands and flushing the toilet. These are everyday things that people like Travis Metzger have not been able to do properly for four days, and frozen pipes were to blame. This finally changed on Wednesday. 14 News stopped by Addison Place...
Fire forces residents out their rooms at Evansville assisted living facility
Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) — An overnight fire at an Evansville assisted living facility forces residents to evacuate their rooms. Dispatch tells Eyewitness News Evansville fire crews responded to Riverwalk Communities Assisted Living Communities around one Wednesday morning for a fire on the third floor. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the third floor and said […]
Tri-State buyers hoping to win big with Mega Millions jackpot at $685M
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday could be a lucky night for one person in the Tri-State. He or she could win big from the Mega Millions drawing. The total jackpot someone could win is $685 million. 14 News went out to a local gas station to talk to those buying...
New Year’s resolutions: What people in the Tri-State say they hope to accomplish?
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 2023 is right around the corner and many people are setting their eyes on the New Year. The people that 14 News spoke with in Evansville have their New Year’s resolutions already chosen. Evansville native Carly Cox says she looking forward to bringing her family something special in 2023.
Crews called to crash on Weinbach under Lloyd Expressway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to an accident with injuries in Evansville. Dispatchers say it happened shortly before 1 p.m. Friday on Weinbach under the Lloyd. Police say two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Two cars were towed from the scene.
