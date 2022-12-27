There was a police pursuit in Odenton yesterday, in which the suspect's car ended up being driven into a ditch after he tried to run over police who were chasing after him on foot and in cruisers, and after the suspect was thought to have been in a Target and Petco in the Waugh Chapel Towne Centre for reports that he inappropriately touched and sprayed an unknown substance on multiple women.19-year-old Jamir Rashed Madden is now in custody, and a bottle of lotion is undergoing analysis. Madden has been charged with multiple counts of assault, sex and traffic offenses. Police are looking for witnesses who believe they were in contact with Madden in a nearby Safeway and that Target and Petco are asked to call the police. Western District detectives are investigating, and the motive is still unknown. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-222-6155 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

ODENTON, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO