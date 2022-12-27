Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Police: Help identify Southwest Baltimore homicide suspect
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect connected to a homicide that happened on Dec. 29 in Southwest Baltimore. Police said the homicide happened around 2 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Pratt Street. When officers arrived to the scene, police said...
Police search for suspects, vehicle in DC armed robbery
WASHINGTON — DC Police are searching for suspects wanted in an armed robbery and assault that happened early Thursday morning in Northwest D.C. According to police, the robbery happened in the 1300 block of 18th Street, Northwest just after 2 a.m. Detectives with Metropolitan Police Department's Second District believe that is when three men in a vehicle pulled up to victims on the street. Police say the men got out of their car and brandished handguns, demanding property from an unknown number of victims.
foxbaltimore.com
1 man killed, 2 men injured, Baltimore city reaches grim milestone of 334 homicides
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was killed and two men were injured in a west Baltimore triple shooting causing Baltimore city to reach the grim milestone of 334 homicides, matching the same number of homicides from last year. The Baltimore City Police Department says, at around 8:24 p.m., officers...
Murder Suspect Wanted In Baltimore: Police
Police are asking for the public's help locating a Maryland woman who is suspected of homicide, authorities say.Daquana J. Thompson, 25, is wanted in connection to a homicide that ocrred on September 22, 2022 in the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue, according to Baltimore police.Police are offering…
Suspect sought in violent Essex attack that left man dead
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police have released the name of a suspect sought in connection with an attack in Essex this year that left a man dead. Daquana Thompson, 25, is wanted in the September killing. Police on patrol found 27-year-old Andrew Miller lying facedown on the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue with "substantial trauma to the upper body." He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Miller's girlfriend spoke to WJZ at the time and said he died protecting her. She said that she was walking with Miller through a Royal Farms parking lot to get a taxi when they were attacked by two people. She said it all happened so fast. It remains unclear what the motive for the attack was. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.
Triple shooting in Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood of Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are investigating a triple shooting in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood that occurred Friday night. At approximately 8:24 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 1300 block of N. Carey Street in response to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered an unidentified male who suffered from gunshot wounds to his torso. A second unknown male victim was found on Lauren’s Street at Carey Street, suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim’s condition is unknown. A third victim, a 43-year-old male, was located in the 1300 block of Woodyear Street with gunshot wounds to his The post Triple shooting in Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood of Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
7-year-old shot and killed in West Baltimore, 18-year-old taken into custody
A 7-year-old boy was shot and killed in the 2100 block of Presbury Street Friday evening. Police responded to reports of a shooting around 5:06 p.m.
Seen Her? Baltimore County Police Release Photos Of Woman Wanted For Murder
New information has been released by Baltimore County homicide detectives as they continue their search for a wanted woman implicated in a murder earlier this year. On Friday, Dec. 30, the Baltimore County Police Department and Metro Crime Stoppers released photos of Daquana J. Thompson, 25, who is wanted for her alleged role in the murder of 27-year-old Andrew Miller in September.
foxbaltimore.com
BPD: Ghost guns recovered from search and seizure executed at a South Baltimore residence
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Multiple ghost guns were recovered from a search and seizure executed at a South Baltimore residence on Thursday, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said they performed the search and seizure warrant around 4:45 p.m. in the 400 block of North Rose Street. Inside the...
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify three homicide victims killed in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified three people who have been killed in the city. 40-year-old David Watts Jr (B/M DOB 08/14/82) was killed on December 26, 2022, in the 700 block of Curley Street. 30-year-old Lattimore Thompson (B/M DOB 03/19/92) was killed on December 29, 2022,...
foxbaltimore.com
4 shot, 1 killed within 1 hour in Baltimore overnight
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after four people were shot in two seperate Baltimore shootings overnight with one man killed. On Thursday night at approximately 8:41 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Eastshire Drive in South Baltimore to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived...
Carjacking, Kidnapping Suspect Back In Custody In Bel Air Following Multi-State Investigation
A wanted carjacker and kidnapper with a checkered criminal history in Maryland has been apprehended in Georgia following an extensive investigation, officials announced. Wicomico County resident Ian Thomas Schweiger, of Hebron, was arrested in Pooler, Georgia, this week, following a multi-state investigation that spread down the East Coast following an incident in Bel Air.
Nottingham MD
Police seek to identify Mondawmin Metro station murder suspects
BALTIMORE, MD—Homicide detectives in Baltimore are asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals who are being sought in connection with the recent murder of a man at the Mondawmin Metro station. At around 5 p.m. on Monday, December 26, 2022, Caleb Thompson, 20, was shot and...
Deadly shooting outside of Bus Boys & Poets restaurant
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a deadly double shooting in Southeast D.C. that took place near the Bus Boys & Poets restaurant on Thursday evening. Police said the call came in at 9:38 p.m. for a shooting in the area of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue and U Street, SE. When police […]
fox5dc.com
Questions remain after child shoots self with gun in Temple Hills
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - How does a child grab hold of a gun and shoot themselves?. That's what police in Prince George's County are investigating after a kid was sent to the hospital Wednesday shortly after they discharged a firearm inside a Temple Hills apartment. Prince George's County police said...
WGMD Radio
Cambridge, Maryland Woman Arrested for Assault Using Vehicle
A 35-year-old Cambridge, Maryland woman is accused of intentionally hitting a pedestrian with her car in the Wal-Mart parking lot in Easton. Officers located the Honda CRV after receiving registration information. The pedestrian complained of hip and back pain but did not require medical attention at the time. Meanwhile, officials took the driver–Shayeeda La Shae–to the Talbot County Central Booking for processing on charges of first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
Hopes Crushed After Man Jumped By Teens Who Claimed To Have His Missing Dog
Police are looking for a group of Maryland teens who assaulted and robbed a man after claiming they had found his lost dog, authorities say. A group of five teen boys jumped the 43-year-old victim after calling him to the area of Stilllmeadows Drive and Dove Court in Severn, claiming they had his missing dog, according to Anne Arundel County police.
wnav.com
19 Year Old Charged with Numerous Counts of Assault After Nearly Hitting Cops with His Vehichle
There was a police pursuit in Odenton yesterday, in which the suspect's car ended up being driven into a ditch after he tried to run over police who were chasing after him on foot and in cruisers, and after the suspect was thought to have been in a Target and Petco in the Waugh Chapel Towne Centre for reports that he inappropriately touched and sprayed an unknown substance on multiple women.19-year-old Jamir Rashed Madden is now in custody, and a bottle of lotion is undergoing analysis. Madden has been charged with multiple counts of assault, sex and traffic offenses. Police are looking for witnesses who believe they were in contact with Madden in a nearby Safeway and that Target and Petco are asked to call the police. Western District detectives are investigating, and the motive is still unknown. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-222-6155 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.
WBAL Radio
Three dead in separate shootings in Baltimore on Thursday
Three homicides took place in Baltimore on Thursday. A man was shot along West Pratt Street in Carrollton Ridge around 2 p.m. that afternoon. Once at the location, officers located an unidentified adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. The victim was transported to an...
wnav.com
Shots Fired Report in Severn Yields An Arrest
On December 27, 2022, at approximately 6:00 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police responded to the 1600 block of Severn Run Court for shots being fired. The victim reported that Terrance Brown shot a handgun at him several times. The suspect exited the rear of the residence in an apparent attempt to escape and was placed under arrest.
