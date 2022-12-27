ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

WDEL 1150AM

Police search for Wilmington man accused of fleeing traffic stop

Delaware State Police are searching for a Wilmington man who they say bolted from a traffic stop early Friday. According to State Police, a trooper on patrol saw a white Honda Accord parked behind the Superlodge and McDonald's in the 3,000-block of New Castle Avenue. The operator was seen talking with a female at the driver's door. The trooper followed the car and initiated a traffic stop when the vehicle went through a stop sign improperly. Also, police said the driver showed signs of impairment.
WILMINGTON, DE
southjerseyobserver.com

Winslow Twp. Man Charged in Death of 75-Year Old Father

A Winslow Township man has been charged in the death of his 75-year-old father, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons. On Friday, December 30, 2022, at approximately 3:13 a.m., Winslow Township Police Officers were dispatched to a home on Kresson Court for...
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Camden County Police Searching For Missing Teens

Photo credit: Camden County Police Dept. The Camden County Police Department is asking the public’s help with locating two teenagers who have gone missing from their homes. Sa’niya Williams was reported missing today from her home on the unit block of Dudley Street. She is described as a black female, 5’0”, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a white shirt and may be traveling in an older model white Toyota. She is known to frequent Centerville and Whitman Park.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
BreakingAC

Child airlifted from Atlantic City Expressway crash

A child sustained serious injuries after a truck struck a car that was stopped on the shoulder of the Atlantic City Expressway, State Police said. The crash was reported at 4:30 p.m. Thursday around milepost 37.8 east, Sgt. Alejandro Goez said. An Infiniti was stopped on the right shoulder due...
NORRISTOWN, PA
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Arrest Made: Vineland, NJ, Man Charged With Murder

UPDATE: Tuesday morning, the Vineland Police Department reported an arrest had been made in this case. Our original report continues below. Authorities in Cumberland County have identified a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Vineland Tuesday night and charged him with murder. According to the Cumberland County...
VINELAND, NJ
SoJO 104.9

‘Domestic violence’ spurred NJ wife to shoot husband on Christmas, attorneys claim

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — The wife of a prominent Atlantic County Republican political figure who shot her husband was a victim of domestic violence, her lawyers have claimed. Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, is charged with murder for the death of her husband 57-year-old David Wigglesworth on Christmas. He was shot once at a home on the 5200 block of Mays Landing Somers Point Road around 10:15 p.m., according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
