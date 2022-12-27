Read full article on original website
Related
How Old Do Kids Have to Be to Stay Home Alone in New York State?
Do you remember the first time you stayed home alone as a kid?. Recently, I discussed with a group of friends the first time we stayed home alone. A handful of my friends are now parents and navigating this situation and were trying to get a feel of what the norm is nowadays in 2022.
3 Surprising New York Liquor Laws That Baffle Out-of-Towners
The holiday season is in full swing, and for many New Yorkers that means one thing: it's time to stock up on booze. Here's the problem, though; there are some absolutely ridiculous laws in the state if you want to buy the hard stuff. For locals, many of these regulations...
Many In New York State Will See More Money In Their Paychecks Starting Today
Starting today many workers in New York State will get a raise. Ever since December 31, 2016, New York's minimum wage has been increasing incrementally every year. Unlike some other states, New York is trying to ensure that workers have a more livable wage. It's crazy that many states still have the federal minimum wage, which is ridiculously low.
Gotham Gazette
A New Year’s Resolution for New York: Cut Down on Alcohol-Fueled Problems with Mandatory Server Training
These days, safety is at the forefront of the consciousness of most New Yorkers. With New Year's Eve just around the corner – and the binge drinking that comes with it – alcohol-fueled accidents, crashes, injuries, and crime are an unfortunate inevitability. The bars and liquor stores that...
Massive Temperature Jump Coming To New York
If you are sick of the cold and the snow there is good news for you.
Please Stop Doing This At Wegmans In New York
As we get ready to wrap up 2022 and move into 2023, let's all make a collective New Year's resolution to stop doing this while out shopping at Wegmans.
PIN Numbers At Risk In New York State
How safe are you from the latest skimming trend in New York State?
newsnationnow.com
New York nurses threaten strike amid tripledemic surge
(NewsNation) — Thousands of nurses are preparing to potentially strike across the tri-state area, as hospitals are preparing for another influx in ‘tripledemic’: the flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases following the holidays. The New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA), which represents 12 private sector hospitals in New...
informnny.com
REPORT: New York had largest population decline amid pandemic
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The U.S. Census Bureau recently released a report titled, “Growth in U.S. Population Shows Early Indication of Recovery Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.” However, the population of New York State did just the opposite. According to the report, New York had the largest annual population...
19 Things You Need to Experience During a New York Winter Before You Die
Winters in Central New York are cold, snowy, and often seem to never end, dragging into April. You can bury yourself under blankets and hibernate inside for several months or you can take advantage of everything the Empire state has to offer in the winter months. Snowy Mountains. For skiing,...
informnny.com
How to have a good time this New Year’s while staying safe
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s almost time to pop the champagne and tell everyone you know “Happy New Year” as the New Year’s Eve Holiday arrives this weekend. Before you go out partying, make sure you have a designated driver or are willing to pay for a driving service like Lyft or Uber as AAA is reminding drivers to not drink and drive as dangerous driving behavior has increased.
Times Up: NY Gas Tax Suspension To Expire
As New Year approaches, people everywhere become excited with the thoughts and potential of what is to come for themselves in the new year. numerous new opportunities present themselves for a chance aat bettering oneself and new challenges arise that will test ones fortitude. One challenge that looks like it could impact many people or at least people in New York state is the New York State Gas Tax.
mychamplainvalley.com
New laws set to take effect in New York for 2023
10 new laws are set to go into effect in 2023 in New York, with 5 of them set to take effect on January 1st. The New York Textile Act aims to accelerate the expansion of the animal and plant fiber growing, processing, and textile manufacturing industry in New York; by expanding farm recognition awards, training for small business, and expanding the excelsior program to include these jobs.
PUMP PATROL: State gas tax holiday being lifted in 2023
Beginning on Jan. 1, 2023, gas tax breaks from New York state and Nassau County will be lifted.
localsyr.com
Remaining McDonald’s along New York State Thruway closing
NEW YORK STATE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Thruway Authority announced on December 21 that there will be upcoming changes that will impact 11 service area along the New York State Thruway. These changes will begin January 1, 2023. Although changes are being made to 11 more...
Early Spring? Huge Winter Warmup On The Way For Upstate In 2023
It’s been a National Grid December in Upstate New York. Heating bills are up and short sleeves feel like a distant memory. First, we saw snow; now it’s the bitter cold that moved in with the Christmas Bomb Cyclone. It’s a long way from the La Niña winter we expected.
WCAX
Financial support for N.Y. organ donors
Trends for 2023: What to expect from advertisers in the new year. Commercials are everywhere and there are strategies to make sure people’s ears and eyes notice. A Vermont marketing expert offered some insight into trends that dominated 2022 and what to expect for 2023. Food drive in need...
New York To Slap COVID Fraudsters With Stiffer Penalties
Any individual, business, or organization that commits a case of COVID-19 fraud in the state of New York will now face stiffer penalties and New York Governor Kathy Hochul has a stern warning for anyone who thinks they'll get away with fraud. Hochul said, "We are sending a clear message:...
yonkerstimes.com
Small Long Island Newspaper Reported on George ‘Scam-tos’ Months Ago
The North Shore Leader Calls Congressman-elect Santos “A Petty Criminal from Brazil”. Two months before George Santos “shocked the world” and was elected to Congress from NY, a small Long Island newspaper wrote a story calling him a fraud. The story was written by Maureen Day, Editor of The North Shore Leader, a community newspaper on Long Island.
Certain Students In New York State Can Get Tuition Free College
New York State is giving certain students a chance to attend for free.
Comments / 0