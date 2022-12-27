Read full article on original website
GET TO KNOW: Hailey John
AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 5 Auburn gymnastics team is set to kick off the 2023 season in January and it's time to get to know the newcomers. Our final freshman is Hailey John!. Prior to Auburn: Two-time Florida state champion in the all-around, beam and floor … Won the 2019 Florida vault champion … Two-time JO Nationals qualifier … 2018 JO National beam runner-up … 2019 Nastia Liukin Cup qualifier.
Get To Know: Caroline Fredenburg
It's time to meet the Auburn equestrian freshman class as we bring you Q&As with the newcomers. We're featuring Horsemanship rider, Caroline Fredenburg! The Straughn, Indiana native is majoring in biomedical sciences and has competed in every meet so far this year for the Tigers. She holds a 4-3 record in Horsemanship with a career-high 78 on the year.
Women's golf head coach Melissa Luellen's pickleball hobby turns into invitation to compete on a national stage
AUBURN, Ala. – Not only does Auburn women's golf head coach Melissa Luellen have an NCAA championship and a LPGA tournament win to her name on the golf course, but she also has a few wins on the pickleball court. Luellen's most recent athletic achievement turned out to be an invitation to the 2023 Senior Games in Pittsburgh for one of the fastest growing sports in the country.
Soccer inks transfer Becky Contreras
AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn soccer and head coach Karen Hoppa announced the addition of midfielder Becky Contreras to the program Friday. Contreras comes to The Plains after spending the previous four seasons at Kennesaw State University. She will be immediately eligible to begin playing with the Tigers for the spring exhibition slate.
Bacha caps year with third victory at Orlando International Amateur
ORLANDO, Fla. – Auburn men's golf junior Carson Bacha closed out the 2022 with a win at the Orlando International Amateur Friday, his third amateur victory since June. Bacha carded a 73-64-69 to tally a 206 (-8), edging out Marc Dull and Coastal Carolina's Owen Kim by a single stroke. The York, Pennsylvania native's week was highlighted by 12 birdies, including seven in round two, and a pair of eagles on the second hole his final two days.
Auburn women host Missouri on New Year's Day
AUBURN, Ala. – The Auburn women's basketball team rings in the New Year and opens their SEC home schedule Sunday afternoon when the Tigers host Missouri. Game time is 3 p.m. CT at Neville Arena. Auburn (10-3, 0-1 SEC) looks to bounce back after dropping their conference opener on...
Late steal leads No. 20 Auburn to 61-58 win over Florida in SEC opener
AUBURN, Ala. – With the outcome on the line, Florida went to its big man. Auburn was ready. Johni Broome and Jaylin Williams defended Colin Castleton, leading to Chris Moore's steal. Wendell Green Jr. scored in the final seconds and No. 20 Auburn beat Florida 61-58 Wednesday at Neville Arena, the Tigers' 26th consecutive home victory.
Marcus Davis named wide receivers coach at Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. – Former Auburn standout Marcus Davis has been named wide receivers coach at his alma mater, Tigers' head coach Hugh Freeze announced Thursday. A four-year letterman from 2013-16 who helped Auburn win a Southeastern Conference title and appearance in the BCS National Championship game as a freshman and team captain as a senior, Davis comes to the Plains after serving as wide receivers coach at Georgia Southern.
