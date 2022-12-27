AUBURN, Ala. – Not only does Auburn women's golf head coach Melissa Luellen have an NCAA championship and a LPGA tournament win to her name on the golf course, but she also has a few wins on the pickleball court. Luellen's most recent athletic achievement turned out to be an invitation to the 2023 Senior Games in Pittsburgh for one of the fastest growing sports in the country.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO