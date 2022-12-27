ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose, CO

94kix.com

What Your Grand Junction Area Neighborhood Says About You

Stereotypes are just a part of life. No matter what, we'll always hear them about certain things, and have to discern them from reality and ultimately form our own opinion based on personal experiences. And, like everything else, we'll always hear stereotypes about the places we live. Sure, negative stereotypes...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

The Legend of Grand Junction’s Speedo Man

I recently learned of a colorful character that achieved local legend status here in Grand Junction by the name of Nathan Pender, affectionately known as Speedo Man. Speedo Man was a fixture in Grand Junction for years, riding around downtown Grand Junction wearing a Speedo bathing suit. In the summer, that's all he would wear, but in the winter he donned leggings to combat the cold.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Who Has the Nicest Staff in Montrose Colorado?

Nobody likes to go to a business and have to deal with rude staff. I get it: we would all rather be doing literally anything other than working. But it's the antithesis of good business when most of your patrons leave with nothing more impactful than a story of a bad clerk. Those are the stories that last the longest, and ring the loudest.
MONTROSE, CO
KDVR.com

Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction

A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding the cross-country travelers in Grand Junction. Joshua Short reports. Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction. A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Snow on track to return Friday evening

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Winter Storm Watch issued for parts of Western and Southwestern Colorado will likely be upgraded on Friday to either a Winter Storm Warning or a Winter Weather Advisory. Winter Storm Watch. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from midnight Friday night until 2...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Own Beautiful, Private Colorado Mountain Views in Montrose

I know I harp on this a lot, but we really are lucky to live in a place with such gorgeous scenery. Colorado is the home of some of the most spectacular, breathtaking views on the planet, and I don't think there's anything wrong with shouting that from the rooftops. In all honesty, with all the running around that constitutes most of our waking lives, I don't think any of us get enough time to truly appreciate where we live.
MONTROSE, CO
KJCT8

City responds to snowy roads conditions

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Snow that fell overnight is melting now a little, but you heard the forecast. “It was pretty epic to wake up and look out, and all the trees were frozen,” said Ariel Oakes, Grand Junction resident. “It was just it was magical.”. Oakes...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Local business hopes to build an improved construction process

Brick and mortar construction, laying materials by hand and using machines to the dirty work has grown for decades, but despite that growth the actual building process remained much the same, until now. Enter John Fay, an entrepreneur who decided he’d be the one to change the game back in...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

This Montrose Townhouse Feels Very California for Colorado

It's no secret that there are a lot of Californians running around in Colorado. Honestly, there's probably a lot more than usual these days, as more and more people leave the Golden state to seek greener pastures. With all of that out-of-state influence, it was only a matter of time before the California influence would be felt, and for some reason that's exactly what I see when I look at this Townhouse for sale on Estates Drive.
MONTROSE, CO
99.9 KEKB

This Montrose Mansion Looks Like a Colorado Movie Set

Believe it or not, there are quite a few mansions for sale out here on the Western Slope. Perhaps all of the tech professionals moving our way from California, with all that money I can only assume (with no evidence) they bring with them, are making unloading large homes a wise financial investment? I don't know, personally. That's the kind of thing that's above my pay grade.
MONTROSE, CO
KJCT8

Rain and snow increase tonight, fall through Thursday morning

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Valley rain and mountain snow will increase across Western Colorado this evening. Valley rain may change to snow after midnight then back to rain during the day Wednesday. Rain and snow are likely throughout Wednesday, with the last of the rain changing back to snow after midday. Snow will fall fade to an end from about 11 PM to 3 AM Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
OutThere Colorado

Remains found by Colorado hunter identified after 25 years

Skeletal remains found by a hunting guide at a Colorado overlook in 2019 have been identified thanks to forensic genetic genealogy technology. The remains, found three years ago at an overlook in Gateway, were identified as Larry Dean Watts, according to the Mesa County Coroner's Office. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says that Watts, 48 at the time, was last seen with his brother. He went missing in 1997.
COLORADO STATE
