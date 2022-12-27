St. Johns County Christmas Tree-cycling Program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Avery Seuter, a 19-year-old man from Wells, Maine, is embarking upon a 3,000-mile trip down the Eastern Coast of the United States, entirely on his Unicycle. Avery will be stopping in Jacksonville for the next few days and hopes that by completing this trip, awareness will be brought to the importance and capabilities of sustainable transportation.

