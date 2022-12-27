St. Johns County Christmas Tree-cycling Program
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County’s Christmas Tree-cycling Program opens on Wednesday, December 28, and runs through Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the locations noted below from from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trees must be real, clean and all decorations must be removed. The tree will be donated as mulch to the County’s state parks.
• Ron Parker Park: 607 Old Beach Rd.
• Mills Field: 1805 Racetrack Rd.
• First Tee Site at St. Johns Golf Club: 4401 Cypress Links Blvd.
• Davis Park: 210 Davis Park Rd.
• Tillman Ridge Transfer Station: 3005 Allen Nease Rd.
• Stratton Rd. Transfer Station: 250 North Stratton Rd.
