State Senator-elect Jake Oliveira announces staffing picks

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Senator-elect Jake Oliveira announced his office staff Saturday morning just days ahead of his inauguration into the the Massachusetts State Senate on January 4th. Senator-elect Oliveira was elected on November 8, 2022, and will replace Senator Eric Lesser in representing the Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester District.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Customers' class action suit against Peterson Oil certified by superior court — company attorney denies allegations, plans to appeal

WORCESTER — A lawsuit filed by several customers against Peterson Oil Service Inc. of Worcester, that accuses the company of knowingly delivering the wrong mix of heating oil, was certified earlier this month as a class action lawsuit by a Worcester Superior Court judge. In the lawsuit, customers allege that the company’s practices have affected more than 15,000 customers. ...
WORCESTER, MA
Journal Inquirer

Enfield PZC approves apartments for former gym

ENFIELD — The Planning and Zoning Commission recently approved a development plan to convert a gymnasium into a 20-unit apartment building that will be attached to a similar apartment complex at the former St. Adalbert School. Developer William Bellock, principal member of Bellsite Realty & Development in Manchester, appeared...
ENFIELD, CT
MassLive.com

State announces program for low-income parents seeking to become teaching assistants in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — The Department of Transitional Assistance announced a public-private partnership Thursday that would allow some recipients of its aid in the Springfield area to intern and eventually become teaching assistants. The department, which provides cash and food assistance to low-income residents, created the program after individuals with dependent...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
