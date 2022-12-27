WESTFIELD — Months after thousands of dollars were looted from Westfield Youth Lacrosse, the league’s former president is going on trial for the theft. Ryan J. Lavner, 40, of 10 Furrowtown Road, was arraigned Dec. 21 on a charge of larceny of property valued more than $1,200 by a single scheme. His attorney said he is not guilty.

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO