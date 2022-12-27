Read full article on original website
AG files appeal for reversal in dismissed indictments against former Holyoke Solders’ Home Superintendent, Medical Director
An appeals court will hear arguments next week regarding the dismissal of indictments against the leaders at the Holyoke Soldiers Home.
westernmassnews.com
State Senator-elect Jake Oliveira announces staffing picks
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Senator-elect Jake Oliveira announced his office staff Saturday morning just days ahead of his inauguration into the the Massachusetts State Senate on January 4th. Senator-elect Oliveira was elected on November 8, 2022, and will replace Senator Eric Lesser in representing the Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester District.
West Springfield Town Council mulls overriding veto to ban commercial traffic on Larone Avenue
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Town Council will consider at its Tuesday meeting whether to overturn the mayor’s veto and institute a ban on heavy commercial vehicles on Larone Avenue. “The ban is back before the council on Jan. 3,” said Council President Edward C. Sullivan. “If two-thirds of the...
Western Massachusetts restaurants that closed in 2022
Western Massachusetts saw several restaurants close this year as many struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise in costs for products.
Holyoke City Council seeks clairity on over $1 million anonymous gift to public schools
HOLYOKE — The City Council’s Finance Committee reviewed a $1.066 million anonymous donation to the Holyoke Public Schools. City officials revealed that the generous gift originated from an unknown corporate donor. The council requested a legal opinion from the city’s Law Department on how to accept the donation....
Westfield youth sports president accused of embezzling $23K in league funds
WESTFIELD — Months after thousands of dollars were looted from Westfield Youth Lacrosse, the league’s former president is going on trial for the theft. Ryan J. Lavner, 40, of 10 Furrowtown Road, was arraigned Dec. 21 on a charge of larceny of property valued more than $1,200 by a single scheme. His attorney said he is not guilty.
Customers' class action suit against Peterson Oil certified by superior court — company attorney denies allegations, plans to appeal
WORCESTER — A lawsuit filed by several customers against Peterson Oil Service Inc. of Worcester, that accuses the company of knowingly delivering the wrong mix of heating oil, was certified earlier this month as a class action lawsuit by a Worcester Superior Court judge. In the lawsuit, customers allege that the company’s practices have affected more than 15,000 customers. ...
PVTA bus driver retires after 48 years of continuous service
The Pioneer Valley Transit Authority (PVTA) is thanking one of the longest working drivers in the history of the company who has recently retired!
Enfield PZC approves apartments for former gym
ENFIELD — The Planning and Zoning Commission recently approved a development plan to convert a gymnasium into a 20-unit apartment building that will be attached to a similar apartment complex at the former St. Adalbert School. Developer William Bellock, principal member of Bellsite Realty & Development in Manchester, appeared...
Mass. Lottery regional office moving to new Worcester location early next year
WORCESTER — The Massachusetts State Lottery Worcester Regional Office is set to move to 135 Gold Star Blvd. in the coming weeks. As one of six regional offices across the state, the Worcester office has sold all lottery games out of its 151 West Boylston Drive location, where it has done business since...
Haz-Mat response for suspicious package in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was called to 85 Tamarack Street for a suspicious package.
Pedestrian accident in Westfield on Franklin Street
Captain Steve Dickinson told 22News there has been a pedestrian accident in Westfield Wednesday night.
Two juveniles arrested in Springfield after loaded firearm found
Two juveniles were arrested following a traffic stop where officers found a loaded firearm.
Resident jumped out of window during Canon Circle fire in Springfield
In Springfield this Friday morning where firefighters are working to put out a fire at a home.
Jaconias Rosa Pereira, wanted for murder in Brazil, arrested in Worcester, officials say
A Brazilian criminal fugitive charged with murder in his native country was placed under arrest in Worcester Thursday by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Officers with Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston, according to a press statement from the agency. ERO Boston became aware that Jaconias Rosa Pereira, 50, had an...
Worcester Fire Dept. graduates 27 recruits; roster now 411 firefighters
The Worcester Fire Department swore in 27 new firefighters to the department Friday afternoon, bringing the department to its highest number of firefighters since 2005. The 27 firefighters sworn in Friday at Worcester Technical High School bring the department to 411 firefighters. A recruit class of 31 was sworn into the department in June.
State announces program for low-income parents seeking to become teaching assistants in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — The Department of Transitional Assistance announced a public-private partnership Thursday that would allow some recipients of its aid in the Springfield area to intern and eventually become teaching assistants. The department, which provides cash and food assistance to low-income residents, created the program after individuals with dependent...
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
Fire in Colrain requires assistance from other towns
A representative from the Colrain Fire Department confirmed all three engines were sent to a fire on Ed Clark Road.
Dumpster fire in West Springfield
The West Springfield Fire Department was called to York Street Thursday night for a dumpster fire.
