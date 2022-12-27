Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James couldn’t have celebrated his 38th birthday any better, and sure enough, he’s ecstatic about it. James had one hell of a birthday to remember on Friday, as he exploded for a near triple-double of 47 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to help the Lakers take the 130-121 win over the Atlanta Hawks. He made history in the process, becoming the second 38-year-old player or older after Michael Jordan to have a 45-10-5 game. He also became just the third player aged 38 or older to score at least 47 points in a contest, joining Jordan and Jamal Crawford.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO