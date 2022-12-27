Read full article on original website
NBA world reacts to Pelicans star Zion Williamson putting Rudy Gobert on a poster
The Minnesota Timberwolves shipped a boatload of picks and assets to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gobert for one reason: rim protection. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Gobert is a one-man defensive system onto himself (despite struggling a bit this season). Nevertheless, Gobert didn’t emerge as the defensive force he is without having the courage to challenge some of the most ferocious finishers in the league. And Zion Williamson put Gobert’s meal ticket to the test on Wednesday night.
Perfect trade offer Heat must make for Pistons sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic
The NBA trade market has continued to heat up in recent weeks, and right now, it’s looking like one of the top names on the market is Detroit Pistons sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic. The Los Angeles Lakers have been labeled the frontrunner for his services, but it looks like they will have some competition in their efforts to acquire him, with the Miami Heat being one other team known to be interested in Bogdanovic.
2 trades Suns must make with Devin Booker out a month
The Phoenix Suns have a solid record early on in the 2022-23 season, but they could be in some serious trouble over the next few weeks. That’s because star guard Devin Booker was ruled out for at least the next four weeks with a left groin strain. Given how good Booker has been for the Suns so far this season, this could end up being a huge loss for them.
Nate McMillan gets brutally honest on Hawks resignation rumors
Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan addressed the rumors circulating online that he has “strongly considered” resigning from his job, noting that he remains committed to coaching the team. McMillan did not directly deny the rumors, but he emphasized that he has never spoken to Shams Charania of The Athletic before. The Hawks tactician added […] The post Nate McMillan gets brutally honest on Hawks resignation rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trae Young, NBA world react to TCU football’s Fiesta Bowl upset of Michigan Wolverines
TCU football just pulled off an upset for the ages in their thrilling Fiesta Bowl showdown against Michigan, sparking mixed reactions from fans who were delighted to see the Horned Frogs win and frustrated to watch the Wolverines fall short. Trae Young, Draymond Green and many others from the NBA were among the first ones to react, all sharing their takes on the stunner they just witnessed.
Julius Randle, Immanuel Quickley combine for wild night never seen in New York history
Just looking at the numbers put up by Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley Thursday night against the San Antonio Spurs, you would think that the New York Knicks got away with a massive victory. Well, the Knicks lost, but at least Randle and Quickley gave everyone something that had not never been seen before in […] The post Julius Randle, Immanuel Quickley combine for wild night never seen in New York history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Twitter goes berserk as Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson torch Blazers in comeback Warriors win
For the entirety of the 2022-23 season thus far, the Golden State Warriors know that there is no better place than home. Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, and the Dubs entered their Friday night home game against the Portland Trail Blazers owners of the league’s best home record, at 15-2. And there may be no better time for the Warriors to be in the middle of an eight-game homestand with Stephen Curry out due to a shoulder injury.
D’Angelo Russell’s Zion Williamson rant draws perfect response from Trey Murphy III
The New Orleans Pelicans were carried to victory by Zion Williamson in their 119-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. D’Angelo Russell wasn’t bashful after the game about what he believes was an extremely favorable whistle benefitting the Pels star. “We can’t touch him or guard him,”...
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s former coach speaks out on Clippers/OKC trade
Ever since Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Oklahoma City Thunder, he has blossomed into a superstar player. But he flashed star potential as a rookie with the Clippers during the 2018-19 season. In fact, former Clippers head coach Doc Rivers was so convinced that Gilgeous-Alexander was going to be a star that he was initially hesitant about trading him to the Thunder in the deal that brought Paul George to the Clippers as per Clemente Almanza of Thunder Wire.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo records wild streak not seen in the NBA in the past 50+ years
Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to make history and record insane numbers that no other NBA player has done in the past 50-plus years. On Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Antetokounmpo dropped 43 points, 20 rebounds and five assists to lead the Bucks to the 123-114 win. In the process, he became just the third player in history to record back-to-back 40-20-5 games in the history of the league.
Warriors star Draymond Green piles on Michigan football Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU with burning Jim Harbaugh take
Golden State Warriors star and Michigan native Draymond Green is absolutely disappointed with how Jim Harbaugh coached his Michigan football team in the Fiesta Bowl against the TCU Horned Frogs. Green didn’t hold back in his criticism of Harbaugh, calling him “Garbaugh” as a reference to his “garbage” coaching, after...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s birthday message to LeBron James after epic 47-point night
NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar sent a birthday message to LeBron James after his 47-point outburst on Friday. “Happy birthday, LeBron. 38 is the new 38,388,” Kareem wrote on Twitter. Abdul-Jabbar is of course referencing his all-time scoring record of 38,387 points. Meanwhile, LeBron James is second all-time in total points with a mark of 3,7860 […] The post Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s birthday message to LeBron James after epic 47-point night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trae Young’s dad salivates over LeBron James while making Michael Jordan comparison
The Los Angeles Lakers were propelled to victory on Friday night by LeBron James, who celebrated his 38th birthday with a ridiculous 47-point performance against the Atlanta Hawks. The King once again proved that age is truly just a number, doing things that we’ve never seen a player in their late 30s ever do. The man is different.
James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, PJ Tucker injury updates for Thunder matchup
The Philadelphia 76ers were as close to full-strength on Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans as they’ve been in weeks. Less than 24 hours later, they’ll be back to missing at least one key starter—and potentially a couple more. Tyrese Maxey will sit out against the Oklahoma City Thunder on New Year’s eve, resting his […] The post James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, PJ Tucker injury updates for Thunder matchup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James’ ‘special’ message after bonkers 38th birthday game
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James couldn’t have celebrated his 38th birthday any better, and sure enough, he’s ecstatic about it. James had one hell of a birthday to remember on Friday, as he exploded for a near triple-double of 47 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to help the Lakers take the 130-121 win over the Atlanta Hawks. He made history in the process, becoming the second 38-year-old player or older after Michael Jordan to have a 45-10-5 game. He also became just the third player aged 38 or older to score at least 47 points in a contest, joining Jordan and Jamal Crawford.
Myles Turner’s Pacers truth bomb after 34-point outing vs. Clippers further dampens trade rumors
Myles Turner’s name has been consistently mentioned in trade rumors over the past couple of years. However, the Indiana Pacers are in the midst of a strong 2022-2023 season. Turner most recently led the Pacers to a big victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. His postgame comments will certainly excite Indiana fans while leaving potential […] The post Myles Turner’s Pacers truth bomb after 34-point outing vs. Clippers further dampens trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 trades Sixers must make to stop James Harden from Rockets reunion
The Philadelphia 76ers have had a fairly strong start to the 2022-23 season, and have been on a tear as of late, winning eight of their last nine games to shoot up the Eastern Conference standings. Despite the Sixers latest run of success, it hasn’t caused the rumors surrounding James Harden’s future with the team […] The post 2 trades Sixers must make to stop James Harden from Rockets reunion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Nuggets’ dream trade deadline acquisition to help Nikola Jokic
Nikola Jokic is a one-of-a-kind player. He’s one of the few players in the league who is legitimately worth building a team around because of his transcendent skill set. The Denver Nuggets realize this and have made moves to improve Jokic’s supporting cast, but there is more work to be done. The Nuggets’ goals for […] The post RUMOR: Nuggets’ dream trade deadline acquisition to help Nikola Jokic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyrese Haliburton gets honest on overcoming early-game struggles in Pacers’ win vs. Clippers
The Indiana Pacers narrowly defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 131-130 in front of their home fans on Saturday. Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner led the charge for Indiana throughout the game. Haliburton discussed his strong 24-point, 10 assist performance for the Pacers, which included an 18-point 4th quarter. “I was missing some shots early, I think […] The post Tyrese Haliburton gets honest on overcoming early-game struggles in Pacers’ win vs. Clippers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bam Adebayo’s strong take on being ‘mediocre’ amid Heat’s 2022 struggles
The 2022-23 season hasn’t been particularly kind to the Miami Heat in the early going. Despite making it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals last season, the Heat are just 18-18 through their first 36 games on the season, which is good for just seventh place in the East. It’s something that star center Bam Adebayo is not pleased with, and he had some strong feelings on the Heat’s slow start to the season.
