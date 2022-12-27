ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

How many goals did Pele score? Trophies, clubs of Brazil legend

Fans are famous for never agreeing on their favourite stars with generations of supporters unwilling to give an inch on their GOAT picks. The modern dominance of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up one of the most divisive debates among football fans across the globe. However, history is...
Sporting News

Is Joao Felix joining Arsenal or Man United? Transfer news, contract, stats, position

Joao Felix was described by Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin as "the biggest bet this club has taken in its history." The gamble hasn't paid off. Three and a half years after arriving from Benfica in a €126 million deal, the fourth-biggest transfer fee ever paid, Felix reportedly wants out of the Wanda Metropolitano. Atleti, keen to cut their losses, are looking to move him on, possibly as soon as January.
Sporting News

All about Saudi Pro League as Cristiano Ronaldo moves to Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr

Saudi Arabia will welcome one of the biggest names in football in 2023 after Cristiano Ronaldo agreed a free transfer to Al Nassr. Ronaldo has been available as a free agent following his controversial exit from Manchester United last month, and the 37-year-old has opted to make a bold move to the Middle East.
Sporting News

Wolves vs. Man United result, highlights & analysis as Marcus Rashford wakes up to fire winner

Marcus Rashford came off the bench to lift Manchester United into the Premier League top four with a battling 1-0 win at Wolves. Rashford was dropped for disciplinary reasons — he later confirmed he had overslept and therefore punished for being late — and watched on from the bench as fellow attackers Alejandro Garnacho and Antony went closest for the Red Devils during an absorbing opening 45 minutes.
Sporting News

USA vs. Finland live score, highlights, updates from 2023 World Juniors

The No. 1 seed in Group B is on the line Saturday afternoon, as the United States and Finland battle it out in their final group game at the 2023 World Juniors. Finland enters Saturday atop the group with seven points. After an OT loss to Switzerland to start their tournament, the Finns rebounded with regulation wins over Slovakia and Latvia.
Sporting News

USA vs. Switzerland final score, results: Jimmy Snuggerud scores twice, Americans cruise to 2023 World Juniors win

The United States put together its most complete effort at the 2023 World Junior Championship on Thursday, cruising to a 5-1 victory over Switzerland. Jimmy Snuggerud scored twice, Logan Cooley had a goal and an assist and Cutter Gauthier dished out two assists in the win. Trey Augustine picked up his second win of the competition in goal, making 18 saves.
