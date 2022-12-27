Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
When is the Champions League returning? Dates, schedule, fixtures and games for European football in 2023
After an unusually long break because of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the 2022/23 Champions League will return with the likes of reigning champions Real Madrid and bookmakers' favourites Manchester City vying for a place in the quarterfinals. World Cup top scorer Kylian Mbappe leads the individual goals chart in...
Arsenal set to improve bid for Shakhtar Donetsk's Mykhaylo Mudryk after £45m offer was rejected
Arsenal are to make an improved offer for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk this week.
Sporting News
How many goals did Pele score? Trophies, clubs of Brazil legend
Fans are famous for never agreeing on their favourite stars with generations of supporters unwilling to give an inch on their GOAT picks. The modern dominance of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up one of the most divisive debates among football fans across the globe. However, history is...
Sporting News
Is Joao Felix joining Arsenal or Man United? Transfer news, contract, stats, position
Joao Felix was described by Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin as "the biggest bet this club has taken in its history." The gamble hasn't paid off. Three and a half years after arriving from Benfica in a €126 million deal, the fourth-biggest transfer fee ever paid, Felix reportedly wants out of the Wanda Metropolitano. Atleti, keen to cut their losses, are looking to move him on, possibly as soon as January.
Sporting News
All about Saudi Pro League as Cristiano Ronaldo moves to Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr
Saudi Arabia will welcome one of the biggest names in football in 2023 after Cristiano Ronaldo agreed a free transfer to Al Nassr. Ronaldo has been available as a free agent following his controversial exit from Manchester United last month, and the 37-year-old has opted to make a bold move to the Middle East.
Sporting News
Why did Liverpool sign Cody Gakpo? Explaining the transfer, position, long-term plans
We tend to think of the festive period as a busy time for the players, managers and coaching staff of Premier League clubs. But Liverpool’s acquisition of Cody Gakpo is proof that sporting directors, too, can occasionally get caught up in football’s Christmas chaos. No doubt to the...
Sporting News
Wolves vs. Man United result, highlights & analysis as Marcus Rashford wakes up to fire winner
Marcus Rashford came off the bench to lift Manchester United into the Premier League top four with a battling 1-0 win at Wolves. Rashford was dropped for disciplinary reasons — he later confirmed he had overslept and therefore punished for being late — and watched on from the bench as fellow attackers Alejandro Garnacho and Antony went closest for the Red Devils during an absorbing opening 45 minutes.
Sporting News
What time is USA vs. Finland today? TV channel, live stream for 2023 World Juniors game
The United States has a chance at securing the No. 1 seed in Group B at the 2023 World Juniors today in Moncton. Saturday's matchup against Finland is a winner-take-all match. The Finns enter Saturday with seven points, while the Americans have six. Whoever wins the game earns the top spot in the group.
Sporting News
USA vs. Finland live score, highlights, updates from 2023 World Juniors
The No. 1 seed in Group B is on the line Saturday afternoon, as the United States and Finland battle it out in their final group game at the 2023 World Juniors. Finland enters Saturday atop the group with seven points. After an OT loss to Switzerland to start their tournament, the Finns rebounded with regulation wins over Slovakia and Latvia.
Sporting News
Australia steamrolls South Africa to claim massive series-winning victory in the Boxing Day Test
South Africa’s brittle batting line-up was once again ripped to shreds by an Australian pace attack which has had their measure every step of the way throughout the first two matches to wrap up a drought-breaking series win. After being dismissed for 189 in the first innings and then...
Sporting News
USA vs. Switzerland final score, results: Jimmy Snuggerud scores twice, Americans cruise to 2023 World Juniors win
The United States put together its most complete effort at the 2023 World Junior Championship on Thursday, cruising to a 5-1 victory over Switzerland. Jimmy Snuggerud scored twice, Logan Cooley had a goal and an assist and Cutter Gauthier dished out two assists in the win. Trey Augustine picked up his second win of the competition in goal, making 18 saves.
Sporting News
Pele dies at 82: Neymar, Messi, Ronaldo join athletes around the world with tributes to 'King of Football'
Brazilian soccer legend Pele, one of the eminent faces of the biggest game in the world, is the reason soccer is known as "The Beautiful Game." He lived that out on the pitch, as a player who always demonstrated good sportsmanship and leadership. That reputation has not been lost on...
Sporting News
Most goals scored in history: Where Pele ranks among highest official totals recorded
Brazilian legend Pele is quite possibly the most well-known player in the history of his sport. Playing from 1956 to 1977, Pele captured hearts and minds of fans across the globe with his sensational skill on the ball and his cerebral quotes promoting peace and love. One of the icons...
Sporting News
Pele goal highlights: Best official and unofficial YouTube compilation videos and interviews
Pele's death on December 29, 2022 reverberated around the world, as arguably the most well-known player on the planet passed away at 82 years old. The Brazilian superstar was a giant of the game, a three-time World Cup winner, and one of the top goal scorers of all-time. He will...
Comments / 0