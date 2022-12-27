Ohio State reveals legendary Peach Bowl captain

The Ohio State Buckeyes will have an honorary captain by their side during the pregame coin flip in the Peach Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs .

Columbus, Ohio-based ABC-affiliate WSYX revealed Tuesday that former Buckeye safety Mike Doss , a College Football Hall of Famer, will serve as an honorary captain during the game.

“ Former Ohio State All-American safety and College Football Hall of Famer Mike Doss will be an honorary captain in the Peach Bowl ,” WSYX’s Keyllyanne Stitts tweeted.

Doss is a three-time All-American during his stint in Columbus. He earned the Jack Tatum Trophy in 2002, the same year the Buckeyes won the national championship over the vaunted Miami Hurricanes . He was the Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Year and Fiesta Bowl MVP in the national championship game.

Doss was the 58th overall pick of the 2003 NFL Draft. Doss played with the Indianapolis Colts , Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals during his six-year professional career.

Denver Broncos legend Champ Bailey will serve as honorary captain for the Bulldogs.

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is set for 8 p.m. ET on New Year’s Eve at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Odds makers list the Bulldogs as 6.5-point favorites entering the game.

