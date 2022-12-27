Mike Tomlin has great reaction to major game change

With the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens both technically still alive in the AFC playoff race, Sunday’s matchup between the two AFC North teams has been flexed to the Sunday Night Football slot on NBC.

With news of the schedule change, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had a fantastic reaction, revealing that he “didn’t hate” being moved to a prime time slot.

“I think this is the 10th time that Harbs [John Harbaugh] and I have played Sunday night ball together,” Tomlin said according to Pro Football Talk. “He’s an awesome dance partner. They’re an awesome dance partner. It’s just good to be in significant games. When I got that call the other night that the game was flexed, I didn’t hate that. I loved that. If your games are not getting flexed this time of year you’re not doing it right. You’re not in significant ones. So we don’t run from that, we run to that. Although we do respect their environment, and the hostility of that environment on Sunday Night Football , we’re not going to hate the fact that we’re there. We’re going to embrace that and smile in the face of the adversity that those variables create.”

While the Steelers are a long shot to make the playoffs at this point, there is still technically a chance. And it sounds like Tomlin and the Steelers are embracing it.

[ Pro Football Talk ]

