ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Sherrone Moore On Michigan: 'I'm In No Rush To Leave This Place'

By Christopher Breiler
WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 4 days ago

He's one of the top assistant coaches in all of college football, and Michigan fans are hoping that he remains in Ann Arbor for a very, very long time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=113iiG_0jviV95c00

Sherrone Moore is in his fifth year as part of Jim Harbaugh's coaching staff at Michigan, and he's become one of the hottest names for head coaching vacancies around college football. As the offensive line coach, he's responsible for developing the top o-line in the country in back-to-back seasons - with the Wolverines becoming the first program to win the Joe Moore award in consecutive seasons. In addition to his work with the offensive line, Moore also took on the role as co-offensive coordinator in 2022 - sharing that responsibility with quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss.

Given all of his success at the University of Michigan, it would be understandable for him to want to pursue any head coaching opportunities that may present themselves. Speaking to the media ahead of the CFP Semifinal in Glendale, AZ, Moore was asked specifically about his head coaching aspirations.

"Most coaches at some point in their life want to do that. When the time comes, the time comes, but I'm in no rush to leave this place, this great university, these students and coach Harbaugh."

Translation: He's pretty happy with where he's at.

Here's a look at Moore's coaching progression since 2009:

  • 2009-2011: Louisville, Graduate Assistant (Offense)
  • 2012-2013: Louisville, Tight Ends Coach
  • 2014-2016: Central Michigan, Tight Ends Coach
  • 2017: Central Michigan, Assistant Head Coach/Recruiting Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach
  • 2018-2020: University of Michigan, Tight Ends Coach
  • 2021-present: University of Michigan, Offensive Line/Co-Offensive Coordinator

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WolverineDigest

For Michigan, It’s Not Good Enough Just To ‘Be Here’

A year ago to the day, then-ranked No. 2 Michigan rolled into Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Florida. Coming off their first win over Ohio State since 2011 and first Big Ten championship in even longer, the Wolverines and Jim Harbaugh had already exorcised their demons. A few short hours after they arrived at the stadium, they watched as Kirby Smart hoisted the Orange Bowl Trophy and quarterback Stetson Bennett won the MVP award. The Wolverines were trounced by the big and physical third ranked Bulldogs, and looked inferior in every aspect of the game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Psychic Vibes: Five Specific Predictions For Michigan vs. TCU

Michigan is favored by a decent 7.5 points against TCU in the semifinal game of the College Football Playoff, but many see it getting more out of hand than that. Of course, the Horned Frogs have been resilient all year and routinely found ways to win games when they seemed to be down and out. Because of that, it's hard to predict what's going to happen, but here we go.
FORT WORTH, TX
WolverineDigest

The Rebirth, Rise And Final Climb For Michigan Football

“Michigan football, welcome to the college football playoff.”. It was a sentence fans never thought they’d live to hear. Everyone is told football programs are cyclical like seasons. One day you could be bathing in the sun of success and the next in the middle of the coldest, darkest days of winter. For Michigan fans, it seemed even worse.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Michigan Announces Game Day Uniforms

Everyone assumed that Michigan would be wearing the all blue uniforms or the "big game blues" as they've been dubbed, but instead, the Wolverines will be going with blue jerseys, maize pants and maize accessories per the official Twitter account. It's not a bad look, but the big game blues...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

J.J. McCarthy's family drives 26 hours to watch Michigan in Fiesta Bowl

Scottsdale, Ariz. — As of Monday afternoon, Jim McCarthy and Megan McCarthy, parents of Michigan starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy, and their two daughters were confirmed on Southwest Airlines flights from Chicago to Phoenix. By 9 p.m. that night, only Jim McCarthy was confirmed on the Tuesday morning flight, while...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
WolverineDigest

Three Down, One To Go

Way back in July, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh laid out four preseason goals for his Wolverines heading into the 2022 season. Harbaugh said that Michigan wanted to beat in-state rival Michigan State (1) and arch rival Ohio State (2) in the same season for the first time since 2003. The Wolverines also wanted to repeat as Big Ten champions (3), and go on to win the national championship (4).
EAST LANSING, MI
WolverineDigest

Michigan Wolverines Looking Good In Arizona

Michigan has been practicing this week while in Arizona in preparation for Saturday's Fiesta Bowl and looking good in the process. A few guys are a little dinged up but many of Michigan's biggest playmakers appear poised and ready for action. The gallery below contains a handful of shots from the two open practice sessions from Tempo Diablo Stadium.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

Gut reactions to an embarrassing loss for Michigan Basketball

It’s hard to describe Michigan basketball as any other than an embarrassment after a loss to Central Michigan as a 21-point favorite. Nobody expected the Michigan basketball season to go like this and few expected Central Michigan to beat the Wolverines on Thursday night. The Chippewas were 21-point underdogs....
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Two Wolverines Back In Action As Semifinal Draws Near

Although they haven't put up gaudy numbers this season, both Andrel Anthony and AJ Henning have proven that they can make big time plays in big time moments. It doesn't get much bigger than the College Football Playoff, and it now looks like both guys might be ready to play when No. 2 Michigan kicks off against No. 3 TCU on Saturday at the Fiesta Bowl.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Comeback

Jim Harbaugh chose the most Big Ten introductory music imaginable

Michigan Wolverines’ head coach Jim Harbaugh has long been known for interesting takes and references, from steak and milk to potato chips in a PB&J to “biblical” quarterback battles to love for Blue Bloods, Judge Judy, The Rockford Files, and Ted Lasso. Even by his standards, though, Harbaugh (seen above answering media questions after arriving Read more... The post Jim Harbaugh chose the most Big Ten introductory music imaginable appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

WolverineDigest

Detroit, MI
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
690K+
Views
ABOUT

WolverineDigest is a FanNation channel covering University of Michigan athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy