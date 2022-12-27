Opening night scores for BDN Holiday Bowling Tournament through the roof

SOUTH BELOIT—They’ve come in all shapes, sizes and even sexes, but they have had one thing in common.

They’re definitely punishing the pins at Viking Lanes.

Scores in the 96th annual Beloit Daily News Holiday Bowling Tournament have been through the roof. There were four 300 games bowled on the opening night of qualifying on Monday as well as a few near-misses.

Jason Roddewig set the tone when he rolled a 300 in his opening game in the Scratch Open division. Former champion Greg Hockmuth followed with one in the same division. Defending champion Rick Reynolds and Lyle Schober posted perfectos in the Senior division.

Several bowlers elected to roll 10 games of qualifying Monday. Brad Hebbe leads Scratch with a 2,405 score, bolstered by the 823 he rolled to start off his late shift (278, 268, 277). He had a 1,170 score for his opening five games and 1,235 for his second five. Only a 174 hiccup at the end prevented him from getting a bigger cushion.

Ryan Vail occupied second place after 10 games with a 2,364 score, followed by powerful left-hander Gabe Staude, who finished with a 289 for a 1,228 late block and a 2,340 total. Rounding out the top five are Wade Staude (2,280) and four-time champion Andrea Brose, who left a stubborn 10-pin in a 289 game on her way to a 2,254 total.

Brose is bowling in the Scratch Open division because there isn’t a Women’s division this season due to lack of numbers.

Hockmuth will definitely be a threat to the 10-game leaders. He started with games of 247, 300, 258 and 289 on his way to a 1,292 block and 258.4 average. Just 20 pins behind him is Jenny Wonders (1,272), with a high game of 286.

Rounding out the top five after 10 games are Devon Boeck (1,257), Brett Golabek (1,226) and Johnny Ward (1,225). Dylan Wilde (1,203) also cracked 1,200 and 300-bowler Roddewig was close (1,196).

In the Senior division, Reynolds picked up where he left off last year. He had games of 258, 259 and 278 as he rolled a 1,191 score for his first five games. He was just warming up. In the late shift, he rolled games of 238, 234, 268, 300 and 236 for a 1,276 block..

Reynolds was the only Senior bowler to bowl all 10 games and finished with a 2,467 total – best of the night.

The top score of the night for five games, however, belonged to fellow Senior bowler Craig Givens, who shot a 1,285 with games of 266, 267, 238, 247 and 267. Schober finished off an 1,169 block with his 300 and rounding out the top five after five games were Ralph Krause (1,152), Harold Bright (1,116) and Gary Drye (1,111).

Joshua Frei was the only bowler in the Handicap division to roll all 10 games and had scratch scores of 1,006 and 829 to give him a 2,447 total with handicap.

The top five in the handicap division all averaged 30 pins over their entering averages. Leading after five games is Matt Mullranin with 1,259 (1,124 scratch).

Qualifying resumes at 5:30 p.m. tonight and Wednesday.

Semifinals for the event, with Culver's of Belvidere as the major sponsor, are at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The finals are at 6:30 p.m. Friday.