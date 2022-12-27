OH Lottery
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Lucky For Life
09-19-35-42-43, Lucky Ball: 6
(nine, nineteen, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-three; Lucky Ball: six)
Mega Millions
09-13-36-59-61, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2
(nine, thirteen, thirty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $640,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
2-2-4
(two, two, four)
Pick 3 Midday
1-4-0
(one, four, zero)
Pick 4 Evening
5-6-4-4
(five, six, four, four)
Pick 4 Midday
2-6-2-0
(two, six, two, zero)
Pick 5 Evening
6-5-0-9-7
(six, five, zero, nine, seven)
Pick 5 Midday
6-5-6-7-5
(six, five, six, seven, five)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 215,000,000
Rolling Cash 5
11-12-29-30-37
(eleven, twelve, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
