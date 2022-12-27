ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Lucky For Life

09-19-35-42-43, Lucky Ball: 6

(nine, nineteen, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-three; Lucky Ball: six)

Mega Millions

09-13-36-59-61, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2

(nine, thirteen, thirty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $640,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

2-2-4

(two, two, four)

Pick 3 Midday

1-4-0

(one, four, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

5-6-4-4

(five, six, four, four)

Pick 4 Midday

2-6-2-0

(two, six, two, zero)

Pick 5 Evening

6-5-0-9-7

(six, five, zero, nine, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

6-5-6-7-5

(six, five, six, seven, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 215,000,000

Rolling Cash 5

11-12-29-30-37

(eleven, twelve, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

