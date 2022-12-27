Read full article on original website
Kanye West is Reportedly Missing
According to Kanye West’s ex-business manager, the musician and business mogul is missing. The New York Post reports that West’s ex-business manager, Thomas St. John, is trying to serve the artist with a $4.5 million lawsuit over alleged unpaid fees. He’s reportedly also unable to reach West’s legal team.
Kim Kardashian Shares the Reason Why She Has a Dress Code for Employees
Kim Kardashian loves her simplistic color palettes and according to her, her aesthetics extend to her employees' uniforms as well. The Kardashians star recently sat down with Angie Martinez for her IRL podcast. During her time on the podcast, she was asked if having a color-coordinated dress code was intentional.
Kim Kardashian Open to the Possibility of Having More Children in the Future
Kim Kardashian is not throwing away the possibility of having more children in the future. Recently, the SKIMS founder appeared on Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast, where she talked about expanding her family in the future. "I just don't wanna say—never say never. I'm obviously right at the end of that...
Kourtney Kardashian, 43, is ‘still trying to have a baby’ with husband Travis Barker despite unsuccessful IVF journey
KOURTNEY Kardashian is still trying to have a baby with husband Travis Barker despite her unsuccessful IVF journey, The U.S. Sun has exclusively learned. Ten months after stopping IVF treatment, the 43-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her 47-year-old rock star hubby are still hopeful they will have a child together.
Kanye West: Former business manager says rapper is ‘missing’ after failing to locate him for lawsuit
Kanye West’s former business manager considers the rapper “missing”, as he’s apparently been unable to locate him for several weeks.Thomas St John was the “Gold Digger” musician’s senior financial advisor for 18 months but is now said to be suing him over lack of payment.In court papers filed on Monday 19 December, Thomas sought more time to serve the lawsuit papers to West, as he’s been unable to locate the rapper.West, also known as Ye, is named as the defendant on the court documents, alongside Yeezy LLC.According to the papers, obtained by The US Sun, Thomas is seeking an...
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Christine Brown Reveals if She Will Appear on ‘Sister Wives’ After Kody Brown Split
Christine Brown is moving on to a new chapter after splitting from Kody Brown, however, that does not mean that her time on television is over. Taking to TikTok, she shared that she will "definitely not be leaving" the hit TLC show Sister Wives. In the video, she showed off her Utah home and shared some details about the production of the show.
‘The White Lotus’: Haley Lu Richardson Admits to Ruining Some Takes While Filming
Haley Lu Richardson worked with some of the most famous comedic actors on the season 2 of 'The White Lotus' — and it sometimes caused her to ruin takes while filming.
Beloved Lip-Syncing YouTube Star Keenan Cahill Dead at Age 27
YouTube star Keenan Cahill has passed away. According to TMZ, Cahill's manager, David Graham, confirmed his death, citing complications from recent heart surgery. Keenan had open heart surgery on Dec. 15 but there were complications from the procedure and he was put on life support. Keenan reportedly passed away Thursday...
Where Is ‘Merry Chrysler’ Meme Creator Christine Sydelko Now?
Chances are you've heard or seen someone jokingly wish everyone a "Merry Chrysler." The meme has been around for a few years now, and makes its way back every holiday season. But it originated on defunct short-form video app Vine with creator Christine Sydelko in 2015. Since then, it has...
Lil Yachty Appears to React to His Experimental Rock Album Leaking
Lil Yachty appears to have offered up a reaction to his upcoming experimental rock album having leaked across the internet. On Sunday (Dec. 25), the internet began buzzing after Lil Yachty's expected next album allegedly leaked in its entirety. The project, the title of which hasn't yet been confirmed but is being referred to as Sonic Ranch by Leaked.cx where it first surfaced, finds Lil Boat straying from the hip-hop sound he's become known for in exchange for a more alternative rock direction. In response to the apparent leak, Yachty seemingly expressed a sense of disappointment.
Kodak Black Says Tory Lanez Verdict Isn’t Right Because There’s No Evidence
Kodak Black doesn't believe the verdict in the Tory Lanez trial is correct, citing lack of evidence. On Dec. 24, Kodak Black hopped on Instagram Live to weigh in on Tory Lanez being convicted on all charges in connection to the July of 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. "This...
Warning: TikTok Has Kids Pranking Parents by Telling Them Their Favorite Musician Died
PSA for music fans: If your kids or another family member or friend tries to tell you your favorite musician just died, you might want to fact check the news before going into mourning. There's a new trend going around on TikTok, #fakecelebritydeath (currently with 16 million views), in which...
A Look at Travis Scott’s Return Following Astroworld Aftermath
Tragedy can strike at any time, which is one of the reasons why life is so fragile. On Nov. 5, 2021 during Travis Scott's third annual Astroworld Festival, a crowd crush occurred that took the lives of 10 attendees and injured over 300 more. Following the catastrophic incident, questions have been raised centered around who is liable: Travis Scott, Live Nation, venue security or the Houston Police Department with Travis settling a few lawsuits and also taking a short break from the public eye. After releasing an apologetic video and statement, Travis fell back until March of this year.
Video Shows Meek Mill Fighting to Get Out of Crowd in Ghana
Some wild video footage has surfaced showing Meek Mill fighting to get out of a crowd in Ghana. On Friday (Dec. 30), Meek Mill hit up his Instagram account to post a series of intense video clips that were filmed while the Philadelphia rapper forced his way through a rabid crowd as he headlined the Afro Nation concert in Ghana on Thursday night (Dec. 29). Meek can be seen practically fighting off people as he and what appears to be a team of security guards battle through the chaotic mob scene before climbing their way out of the sea of people and eventually making a grand exit on dirt bikes.
Video Shows Nick Cannon Helping Deliver His 12th Child
Nick Cannon has welcomed his 12th child, a girl, with model Alyssa Scott, and a video shared by Scott shows the rapper-television show host participating in the delivery. On Thursday (Dec. 29), Scott shared a mini-movie announcing the birth of her baby girl with Nick, their second child together. The video, which is scored with a soft piano rendition of "Hark, The Herald Angels Sing," starts with the words "Hey baby, welcome." The video then pays homage to Zen, the child Scott and Nick Cannon lost to cancer last year, before showing slides of Scott pregnant with her latest child.
Doja Cat Files Police Report After Receiving Chat Room Death Threat
Doja Cat is taking legal action against a person who allegedly threatened her in a chat room. According to a TMZ report, published on Friday (Dec. 30), Doja Cat filed a police report after receiving a death threat in a private chat room. A rep for the Los Angeles County...
ABC Uses Quavo Photo Instead of Takeoff in Year-End Memorial Tribute
ABC News is catching heat after using a photo of Quavo instead of Takeoff in a year-end memorial tribute. On Monday (Dec. 26), ABC News ran a two-hour special titled The Year: 2022, which recapped the major events of the year. During their in memoriam section, they mistakingly posted a photo of Quavo when noting the untimely death of Takeoff. Many Twitter users have documented the blunder.
