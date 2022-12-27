ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

UPDATE: Bomb Squad renders device safe

By Brett Yager
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago
TUESDAY 11/27/2022 2:10 p.m.

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — EPSO tweeted the device was rendered safe by the Regional Bomb Squad, and all emergency responders have left the scene. EPSO said there is no known continuing threat to the public.

ORIGINAL STORY: EPSO: possible explosive device near Highway 94

TUESDAY 11/27/2022 10:59 a.m.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is warning people away from the area of Air Lane due to a possible explosive device found near a business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Iw8n_0jviTim600
Courtesy: FOX21’s Jen Musa

EPSO tweeted the device was found near a business on Air Lane near Highway 94 in unincorporated El Paso County. EPSO is asking people to stay away from the area and a cordon has been established of several hundred yards and Regional Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) was on the way at the time.

This is a developing story and FOX21 News will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Pueblo Police warn about panhandling scam

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) warned on social media about scams that had been playing on people’s sympathies. PPD tweeted a thread and posted to Facebook sharing how a group has been collecting money on the side of the road and in intersections with signs claiming to raise money to benefit a child […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Judge orders homeless camp cleanup in El Paso County

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) said the rise in crime and violence in and around homeless camps in El Paso County, specifically in the Stratmoor Hills area near B Street, inspired a judge to order a recent cleanup by Code Enforcement and EPSO personnel. According to EPSO, crime […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

CSP teaming with CSPD for NYE unsafe driving crackdown

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is teaming up with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) for a holiday surge crackdown on bad driving choices in El Paso County. Beginning Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, and going through the night into Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, both agencies will have additional patrol officers […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Man killed in rollover crash in Pueblo West

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating a rollover crash that killed a 27-year-old man early Saturday morning on Dec. 31. At approximately 1:30 a.m., deputies were called to the 1100 block of S. McCulloch Boulevard in Pueblo West after a passerby reported seeing a rolled-over truck. Upon arrival, deputies learned […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Law enforcement on high alert for drivers in El Paso County ringing in the New Year

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Springs Police Department are teaming up beginning New Year's Eve to crack down on drivers for lane violations, speeding, and suspected drivers under the influence when behind the wheel. Both agencies will be monitoring the roads for the following: DUI driversLane violationsSpeedingCareless/reckless driving Law The post Law enforcement on high alert for drivers in El Paso County ringing in the New Year appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Man hit and killed by semi truck, driver leaves scene

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Investigators with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) have arrested a man in connection to a vehicular homicide that occurred Wednesday morning, Dec. 28 in Arapahoe County, after he was stopped in his semi-truck on I-25 south of Colorado Springs. 31-year-old Erick Mejia was arrested and is currently being held […]
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Pedestrian standing on Nevada Avenue hit, cited in crash

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A pedestrian was cited for causing a crash on South Nevada Avenue on Thursday evening, Dec. 29, after the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said he was standing in the southbound lanes against a green traffic light. CSPD said officers responded just after 6:00 p.m. to the intersection of Highway 115 (South […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Mobile home fire results in fatality

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A person has died after a fire at a mobile home in the 5000 block of Derby Drive in Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD). At around 1:25 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, CSFD tweeted that they were on the scene of a fire at 5034 Derby Drive. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo man arrested after shooting wife in the leg

(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested a man after the suspect shot his wife in the leg late Friday night on Dec. 30. Eric Bramschreiber, 55, of Pueblo was arrested for the illegal discharge of a firearm, second-degree assault and felony menacing. He was booked into the Pueblo County Jail. […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Deputies execute search warrant in eastern El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Deputies executed a search warrant in eastern El Paso County Thursday morning. Many 11 News viewers to reached out to our newsroom about heavy law enforcement activity near Highway 24 and Space Village. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says deputies executed a search warrant, but would not release details of the warrant just yet.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Cañon City police search for suspects in Walmart theft

(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is searching for two suspects in a theft from Walmart that occurred on Christmas Eve. According to CCPD the theft happened on Dec. 24, images show two suspects in a theft from a Walmart in Cañon City. If you have any information about the two […]
CANON CITY, CO
KXRM

Lorson Ranch murder-suicide suspect, victims identified

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has identified the suspect and victims of an apparent Murder-Suicide on Rubicon Drive in the Lorson Ranch Neighborhood in unincorporated El Paso County. On Dec. 19 at around 9:55 a.m. the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received a call about multiple shots fired […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Suspect wanted for vehicle gasoline theft in Cañon City

(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for vehicle gasoline theft. CCPD said the suspect was seen draining gasoline out of vehicles after drilling holes in gas tanks. The suspect was driving a white, late 2010’s Ford F-150, four-door short bed. […]
CANON CITY, CO
KXRM

Man allegedly killed roommate with bow and arrow

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A newly released arrest affidavit details the events that led up to the arrest of a man for attempting to break into a Colorado Springs Police station, after he allegedly shot and killed his roommate with a bow and arrow. 36-year-old Carlos Alberto Trejo was arrested in the early morning hours of […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Canon City Police looking for information on Walmart theft suspects

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Canon City Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects accused of stealing from a Walmart. The CCPD posted pictures on their Facebook page of the suspects. The alleged theft occurred on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2022. If you have any information on...
CANON CITY, CO
KXRM

KXRM

19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy