Wapello County Woman arrested in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Siearre J. Ahea Smith of Agency, Iowa, on six counts of driving while barred. Deputies transported her to the Montgomery County Jail and held her on a $2,000 bond.
KCJJ
Des Moines woman facing several charges after allegedly driving unlicensed vehicle
A Des Moines woman faces several charges after being observed driving an unlicensed vehicle. Police stopped 22-year-old Jameshia Nevills near the intersection of Highway 965 and Dans Drive in North Liberty just after midnight Saturday for operating a Mitsubishi Galant without front or rear plates. Upon contact, the officer reportedly detected the odor of ingested alcohol and saw that the front passenger was holding an opened can of alcohol. An odor of marijuana was also reportedly detected. Nevills allegedly had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and said she was heading towards Des Moines on Interstate 80 when in fact she was heading towards North Liberty on Highway 965. She also provided a different first name when asked.
KCJJ
Arrest made in Riverside restaurant burglary case
A suspect is in custody in a Riverside restaurant burglary case. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, last Friday 35-year-old Travis Lennox of Ottumwa was arrested on a Washington County warrant by the Ottumwa Police Department. Investigators say on July 17th Washington County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to...
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids woman charged after alleged Coral Ridge Mall theft
A Cedar Rapids woman who allegedly committed a theft at Coral Ridge Mall threatened a police officer with death when confronted. Just past 11:30 Thursday morning, 36-year-old Elizabeth Leiss of 20th Avenue Southwest reportedly entered Scheels, put on several pieces of clothing, and picked up a pair of winter boots. She then allegedly exited the store while carrying the boots, and refused to stop for loss prevention.
KCJJ
Iowa City man stopped for erratic driving charged with OWI and pill possession
An Iowa City man stopped for erratic driving and an equipment violation was charged with OWI and possession of a controlled substance early Wednesday morning. Police stopped 51-year-old Effrin Hobbs of Taylor drive just after 3 am for a defective brake light and for crossing over the center and fog lines as he was traveling eastbound on US 6 near the 1st Avenue intersection. Upon contact, Hobbs reportedly had bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, unsteady balance, and had the odor of ingested alcohol.
kciiradio.com
Arrest of Travis Lennox
At approximately 9:23 PM December 22nd 35 year old Travis Lennox of Ottumwa was arrested by the Ottumwa Police Department on a warrant out of Washington County . July 17th, 2022, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to La Chiva Loca Restaurant at 70 West 1st St. In Riverside for a commercial burglary. Considerable damage was caused to the business, forcing it to close to the public. Following a criminal investigation, the following charges were filed against Lennox:Criminal Mischief 1st Degree a Class C Felony property damage greater than $10,000. Burglary 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony. Theft 5th Degree, a Simple Misdemeanor. Lennox was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was later released on a $15,300 cash bond.
KCRG.com
Suspect in Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting motions to change trial venue
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The individual involved with the shooting that took place in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE with Cedar Rapids Police back in July has filed a motion to change the venue of his upcoming trial. On July 30th, Cedar Rapids Police officers attempted to...
KCRG.com
Ottumwa man arrested following Riverside break-ins
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 17th, 2022, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 70 West 1st. St. for a report of a burglary at a restaurant. Officials say a considerable amount of damage to the business forced it to close to the public. Following an...
ourquadcities.com
Suspect stole 7 times from 2 QC stores in 4 months, police allege
A 35-year-old Rock Island man is behind bars after police allege he stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from two Davenport stores over four months. Lamont Stepheny faces felony charges of ongoing criminal conduct – unlawful activity and second-degree theft, court records say. Multiple thefts from two stores. On...
kciiradio.com
Felony Charge For West Burlington Man
On Wednesday, December 21, at approximately 6:20 a.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding suspicious activity. According to the report, two individuals drove into a farm residence in the 2400 grid of 240th Street. After being approached by the resident, one individual ran on foot, while the other fled in the vehicle.
KCJJ
Iowa City woman who totaled car while allegedly drunk tried to walk away from accident
An Iowa City woman who was involved in an accident while allegedly intoxicated tried to walk away from officers investigating the incident. Officers were called to the 900 block of North Governor Street just before 12:40 am Friday after 46-year-old Leslie Delassus of Crestview Avenue totaled her Honda Accord. Upon contact, Delassus allegedly admitted that she had too much to drink to be driving, then walked away from officers.
KCRG.com
One injured following early morning Grinnell shooting
GRINNELL, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Poweshiek County are investigating following an early morning shooting in Grinnell. It happened at approximately 1:40 am Thursday in the 1000 block of Pearl Street. That’s a residential area just west of downtown. Investigators say several adults were engaged in a verbal argument...
KCJJ
North Liberty man accused in domestic assault
A North Liberty man was arrested early Thursday after an alleged domestic assault. Just after midnight, 44-year-old Benjamin Binns of Vandello Circle reportedly strangled the victim on the bed, then dragged her by her arms onto the ground. When police arrived, they noted multiple abrasions and cuts on the woman’s face. Officers photographed the injuries as evidence.
KCJJ
Iowa City man charged with bringing contraband into Johnson County Jail
An Iowa City man who allegedly fled from police who tried to stop him as he was riding his motorized bicycle faces additional charges after drugs were found on his person at the Johnson County Jail. Police say 32-year-old Jeffery Naughton of Cottonwood Avenue was operating his bike near the...
ktvo.com
Christmas Eve crash in Fairfield leads to child endangerment arrest
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — A Christmas Eve crash has landed a southeast Iowa man behind bars on multiple charges including child endangerment. Just after 1 a.m. Saturday, Fairfield police officers responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Main Street and Buchanan Avenue. When officers arrived on...
KCJJ
Hiawatha man who passed trooper at 100 mph arrested on drug charges
Passing a state trooper on I-380 Monday night led to a speeding ticket and drug charges against a Hiawatha man. 19-year-old Nicholas Bernard of Wolf Creek Trail was called in by a concerned citizen as a reckless driver on Highway 218 near the Highway 1 interchange, claiming he was speeding and swerving all over the road. A trooper observed Bernard pass him at the half-mile marker on 380 North going 100 miles per hour.
Two-vehicle crash leads one vehicle to crash into East Moline business
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — A Friday morning two-vehicle collision in East Moline resulted in one of the vehicles crashing into an oil change shop, according to a news release. Around 5:09 a.m., East Moline police responded to the crash which occurred at the intersection of 7th Street and Avenue of the Cities.
cbs2iowa.com
Hunters report finding human remains on the Cedar River
Cedar Rapids Police and Fire department were called to the Cedar River just below the water treatment facility near Bertram after hunters reported finding human remains on Friday. The call came in at 12:57pm. A water-rescue/recovery team from the Fire Department located and recovered the remains. Positive identification is pending.
kmaland.com
Fort Madison man booked on drug charges in Shenandoah
(Shenandoah) -- A Fort Madison man faces multiple drug charges after his arrest in Shenandoah Monday. The Shenandoah Police Department says 51-year-old Richard Jay Wells was arrested shortly after 9:55 p.m. for possession of a controlled substance -- methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance -- marijuana, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities say Wells' arrest comes after officers conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of West Nishna Road for an equipment violation. Police say Wells was also cited for failure to provide security against liability and an open container.
ourquadcities.com
Four transported after I-80 crash
Four people were injured Thursday in a crash on Interstate 80, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly before 2:15 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call about a single-vehicle accident in the area of Mile Marker 302 on I-80 East. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team responded.
