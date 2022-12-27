GA Lottery
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash 3 Evening
1-9-1
(one, nine, one)
Cash 3 Midday
0-8-5
(zero, eight, five)
Cash 3 Night
5-2-8
(five, two, eight)
Cash 4 Evening
6-5-1-9
(six, five, one, nine)
Cash 4 Midday
2-1-9-6
(two, one, nine, six)
Cash 4 Night
9-9-4-2
(nine, nine, four, two)
Cash4Life
06-34-36-53-56, Cash Ball: 3
(six, thirty-four, thirty-six, fifty-three, fifty-six; Cash Ball: three)
Fantasy 5
05-23-32-38-41
(five, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $258,000
Georgia FIVE Evening
0-4-0-3-5
(zero, four, zero, three, five)
Georgia FIVE Midday
1-9-5-5-8
(one, nine, five, five, eight)
Mega Millions
09-13-36-59-61, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2
(nine, thirteen, thirty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $640,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 215,000,000
Comments / 0