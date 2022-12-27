ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Cash 3 Evening

1-9-1

(one, nine, one)

Cash 3 Midday

0-8-5

(zero, eight, five)

Cash 3 Night

5-2-8

(five, two, eight)

Cash 4 Evening

6-5-1-9

(six, five, one, nine)

Cash 4 Midday

2-1-9-6

(two, one, nine, six)

Cash 4 Night

9-9-4-2

(nine, nine, four, two)

Cash4Life

06-34-36-53-56, Cash Ball: 3

(six, thirty-four, thirty-six, fifty-three, fifty-six; Cash Ball: three)

Fantasy 5

05-23-32-38-41

(five, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $258,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

0-4-0-3-5

(zero, four, zero, three, five)

Georgia FIVE Midday

1-9-5-5-8

(one, nine, five, five, eight)

Mega Millions

09-13-36-59-61, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2

(nine, thirteen, thirty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $640,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 215,000,000

