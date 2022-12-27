GA Lottery

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Daryl Banks III’s 31 points led Saint Bonaventure past UMass 83-64 on Saturday. Banks was 9 of 17 shooting, including 6 for 12 from distance, and went 7 for 7 from the line for the Bonnies (7-7). Yann Farell added 22 points while shooting 9 for 17, including 4 for 11 from beyond the arc, and also had 10 rebounds. Moses Flowers recorded nine points and was 3 of 9 shooting (1 for 5 from distance). Noah Fernandes finished with 13 points for the Minutemen (9-4). Isaac Kante added 12 points and 10 rebounds for UMass. In addition, Brandon Martin had 12 points and eight rebounds. Saint Bonaventure took the lead with 13:08 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Banks led his team in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put them up 43-28 at the break. Saint Bonaventure outscored UMass by four points in the second half, and Farell scored a team-high 22 points in the second half to help their team secure the victory.

AMHERST, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO