Read full article on original website
Related
India legend reveals Rishabh Pant’s ‘real hero’ after horror crash
The legendary VVS Laxman’s tweet, hailing the bus driver who saved India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant’s life following his horrific car crash on Friday morning, has gone viral on social media. “Gratitude to #SushilKumar, a Haryana Roadways driver who took #RishabhPant away from the burning car, wrapped him with a bedsheet and called the ambulance. We […] The post India legend reveals Rishabh Pant’s ‘real hero’ after horror crash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Big update on India cricketer Rishabh Pant’s health
Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) director Shyam Sharma has provided an important update regarding India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant’s treatment in Dehradun. The young cricketer survived a near-fatal car crash on Friday morning when he was on his way to the Uttarakhand capital from Delhi. According to eyewitness accounts, his Mercedes Benz car first […] The post Big update on India cricketer Rishabh Pant’s health appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Urvashi Rautela slammed for controversial ‘Rishabh Pant’ post
Actress Urvashi Rautela is being blasted for her latest post on cricketer Rishabh Pant following the India wicketkeeper batter’s accident on Friday morning. The Bollywood starlet wrote on Twitter, “I pray for you & your family’s wellbeing.” While she didn’t mention Rishabh Pant’s name, netizens believed she was taking a swipe at the India cricket star.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
213K+
Followers
128K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0