Portsmouth, NH

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

After 23 Years, This Popular Italian Restaurant in Wells, Maine, Is Closing for Good

There's something to be said about the legacy of a business that's been around for years. For many, it can become a second home, a special place for locals, and a gem worth visiting for those from away. And when that storied place has to close its doors, it's hard not to be sad, to think of all the good times there, and to know you'll miss the place that was a staple spot in the community.
WELLS, ME
Woman Riding Mobility Scooter Struck & Killed in Rochester, NH

A woman riding a mobility scooter in Rochester was struck by a car and killed Friday afternoon. Rochester Police said police found a female lying in the road and not breathing on Columbus Avenue (Route 125) near KFC around 1:55 p.m. A preliminary investigation by the Strafford County Technical Accident Reconstruction Team determined the female was traveling south when she was struck.
ROCHESTER, NH
Sanford, Maine, Apartment House Fire Displaces Three Families

Firefighters battled a fire at a three-story home in Sanford early Wednesday morning that displaced three families. Heavy smoke and flames were coming out of the multi-family home on Elm Street as the first firefighters arrived around 11:35 p.m. Tuesday night, according to the Wells Fire Department, which responded to the fire. Temperatures were around 20 degrees at the time.
SANFORD, ME
Merrimac, MA Grandma Scammed Out of $18,000

A Merrimac resident was scammed out of $18,000 by one of the oldest tricks in the book, the grandparent scam. Merrimac Police Chief Eric M. Shears said a grandmother received a call from someone claiming to be their grandson needing money in order to be bailed out of jail. A second person got on the call and claimed to be the child's attorney who said someone would come to her house to pick up the money,
MERRIMAC, MA
Eliot, ME Farmhouse Built in 1855 Damaged by Fire

Fire heavily damaged a farmhouse built in the 1800s in Eliot displacing a mother and her children on Christmas Eve. Firefighters working in frigid conditions at the home on Frost Hill Road brought the fire under control quickly, according to the South Berwick Fire Department which responded to the fire along with the Eliot Fire Department.
ELIOT, ME
Merrimac, MA Multi-Family House Damaged by Fire

Firefighters battled a fire in the common wall of a multi-family house in Merrimac Monday morning. The fire started around 7:30 a.m. at the 2 story house on Church Street as arriving firefighters in below freezing temperatures found nearby fire hydrants frozen and smoke coming from the wall, according to Merrimac Fire Chief Larry Fisher. Water on board fire trucks was used per the department's protocol.
MERRIMAC, MA
When Will Power Be Restored to the NH, ME Seacoast?

The rain is gone but the clean up and bitter cold remain following Friday's storm. Thousands of people spent a cold night in the dark as the power remained out following Friday's ferocious winds that included an exceptional 84 mph gust in Rye, according to the National Weather Service. Most other gusts were between 50 and 60 mph from the southwest bringing down trees, branches and power lines.
MAINE STATE
Rockslide Closes Merrimack, New Hampshire, Premium Outlet

The Merrimack Premium Outlets shopping area was closed Wednesday morning after a rockslide behind the shopping area also affected the gas line into the building. The Merrimack Fire Department said they responded to the rockslide behind the shopping area's building 4 just after 7 a.m. The area was evacuated and the gas shut off as Liberty Utilities and Eversource worked to make repairs.
MERRIMACK, NH
Rye, New Hampshire, Water District Flushes Some Water Mains Tuesday

After several reports of discolored water in several neighborhoods, the Rye Water District will flush water mains Tuesday to remove sediment buildup. The district said that water mains in the areas of Grove Road, Garland Road, Fern Ave, and Marjorie Way will be flushed between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The procedure could leave some customers with low water pressure or discolored water.
RYE, NH
