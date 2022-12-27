Read full article on original website
Help Celebrate This Maine World War II Veteran’s 99th Birthday by Sending Her a Card
A simple gesture can have a monumental impact, especially in making someone's day feel even more special. Well, now is your opportunity to do just that for a veteran in Maine who will be celebrating a major birthday. World War II U.S. Navy WAVE Leona Chasse will be turning 99...
After 23 Years, This Popular Italian Restaurant in Wells, Maine, Is Closing for Good
There's something to be said about the legacy of a business that's been around for years. For many, it can become a second home, a special place for locals, and a gem worth visiting for those from away. And when that storied place has to close its doors, it's hard not to be sad, to think of all the good times there, and to know you'll miss the place that was a staple spot in the community.
Boston-Born Barbara Walters and Her Family Had Some Notable New England Roots
“Trailblazing,” “pioneer” and “hero” are words that have been used to describe journalism icon who passed away this weekend at age 93. However, one descriptive term may have been lost among all the others used to describe the first female host of the “Today” show: “New Englander.”
Woman Riding Mobility Scooter Struck & Killed in Rochester, NH
A woman riding a mobility scooter in Rochester was struck by a car and killed Friday afternoon. Rochester Police said police found a female lying in the road and not breathing on Columbus Avenue (Route 125) near KFC around 1:55 p.m. A preliminary investigation by the Strafford County Technical Accident Reconstruction Team determined the female was traveling south when she was struck.
Sanford, Maine, Apartment House Fire Displaces Three Families
Firefighters battled a fire at a three-story home in Sanford early Wednesday morning that displaced three families. Heavy smoke and flames were coming out of the multi-family home on Elm Street as the first firefighters arrived around 11:35 p.m. Tuesday night, according to the Wells Fire Department, which responded to the fire. Temperatures were around 20 degrees at the time.
Power Restored for Most on NH Seacoast, Maine Efforts Continue
As temperatures begin to moderate a few thousand New Hampshire and York County utility customers are left to be restored. 3,261 Eversource, Unitil and NH Electric Co-op customers were without power statewide as of 6:45 a.m. Monday morning. 4,814 Central Maine Power customers in York County were still awaiting restoration that may be completed until Wednesday.
Diocese of Manchester, NH Remembers Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the first Pope to resign, died Saturday at the age of 95. “With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away (Saturday) at 9:34 Central European Standard Time in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican,” the Holy See press office said in a tweet. His funeral is Thursday in St. Peter’s Square.
Take a Trip From Maine to Boston on the Amtrak for Just $20
According to Amtrak Downeaster, you could travel from Maine to Boston for only $20!. Here's why: It is their 21st birthday, and they are celebrating those 21 years by offering an amazing discount. Amtrak has carried more than 8.4 million riders since they began operating in 2001, according to the...
Daniel the Hardware Shop Cat Delights Visitors in South Portland, Maine
Being a cat person, this writer always loves hearing about people's fluffy feline companions. When a pet's a local celebrity who brings joy to everyone he or she meets, it makes things all the merrier. Meet Daniel the hardware shop cat. He hangs out at Shoppers True Value Hardware in...
Merrimac, MA Grandma Scammed Out of $18,000
A Merrimac resident was scammed out of $18,000 by one of the oldest tricks in the book, the grandparent scam. Merrimac Police Chief Eric M. Shears said a grandmother received a call from someone claiming to be their grandson needing money in order to be bailed out of jail. A second person got on the call and claimed to be the child's attorney who said someone would come to her house to pick up the money,
New Hampshire Teen Makes Annual Holiday Donation to Dover Children’s Home for Eighth Year
Now this is quite the inspiration. It's always meaningful and life-changing when someone lends a helping hand to those in need, whether that's through financial assistance, donations, time, or another manner. Over the holidays, acts of kindness towards those less fortunate are even more of a blessing. The Dover Children's...
Eliot, ME Farmhouse Built in 1855 Damaged by Fire
Fire heavily damaged a farmhouse built in the 1800s in Eliot displacing a mother and her children on Christmas Eve. Firefighters working in frigid conditions at the home on Frost Hill Road brought the fire under control quickly, according to the South Berwick Fire Department which responded to the fire along with the Eliot Fire Department.
Merrimac, MA Multi-Family House Damaged by Fire
Firefighters battled a fire in the common wall of a multi-family house in Merrimac Monday morning. The fire started around 7:30 a.m. at the 2 story house on Church Street as arriving firefighters in below freezing temperatures found nearby fire hydrants frozen and smoke coming from the wall, according to Merrimac Fire Chief Larry Fisher. Water on board fire trucks was used per the department's protocol.
Dennis Eckersley’s Family ‘Devastated’ Over Baby Born in Woods
🔵The daughter of current Red Sox broadcaster and former pitcher Dennis Eckesley gave birth to a child at a Manchester homeless encampment early Christmas morning. 🔵 The Eckersley family said Alexandra Eckersley has always struggled with her mental health. The Eckersley family said it is "utterly devastated" by...
When Will Power Be Restored to the NH, ME Seacoast?
The rain is gone but the clean up and bitter cold remain following Friday's storm. Thousands of people spent a cold night in the dark as the power remained out following Friday's ferocious winds that included an exceptional 84 mph gust in Rye, according to the National Weather Service. Most other gusts were between 50 and 60 mph from the southwest bringing down trees, branches and power lines.
Rockslide Closes Merrimack, New Hampshire, Premium Outlet
The Merrimack Premium Outlets shopping area was closed Wednesday morning after a rockslide behind the shopping area also affected the gas line into the building. The Merrimack Fire Department said they responded to the rockslide behind the shopping area's building 4 just after 7 a.m. The area was evacuated and the gas shut off as Liberty Utilities and Eversource worked to make repairs.
It Wouldn’t Be Christmas With This Portland, Maine Police Officer’s Beautiful Singing
It's become an annual holiday tradition with the Portland Police Department. For the sixth straight year, Portland Police Officer Jeremy Turner has taken some time to sing a Christmas song to share on the Department's Facebook page and they have been nothing but spectacular. Each year, Officer Turner demonstrates his...
York, Maine Man Found Dead in House After Domestic Disturbance
A domestic dispute that started Thursday evening in York ended Friday with a man found dead in a home. York Police told WGME TV a man locked a woman out of a house on Sewall's Pasture Road after he assaulted her. While police were able to remove the child from the house they could not get the man out because of "safety concerns."
Rye, New Hampshire, Water District Flushes Some Water Mains Tuesday
After several reports of discolored water in several neighborhoods, the Rye Water District will flush water mains Tuesday to remove sediment buildup. The district said that water mains in the areas of Grove Road, Garland Road, Fern Ave, and Marjorie Way will be flushed between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The procedure could leave some customers with low water pressure or discolored water.
Massachusetts Booze Laws That Mainers Would Never Tolerate
Picture this: It’s a Thursday afternoon on a beautiful sunny day in New England, it’s been a long week at work, and a dear friend wants to go relax on a patio and drink a cheap mojito for happy hour. What would be a no-brainer for a Mainer...
