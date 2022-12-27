Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Town in North Carolina Comes Alive During the Winter SeasonTravel MavenBrevard, NC
Local Chick-Fil-A Fined Because the Owner Paid Employees in ChickenBryan DijkhuizenHendersonville, NC
Chick-fil-A in North Carolina Fined $6,685 for Paying Workers in Meal VouchersTy D.Hendersonville, NC
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Omni Grove Park Inn Gingerbread ExperienceLaura MarshallAsheville, NC
Related
Mountain Xpress
A look back at Xpress’ favorite 2022 covers
Every week, Xpress proudly displays a new issue in its purple distribution boxes. Every cover has a backstory. For some, we work with local illustrators; for others, we connect with local photographers. We’re also fortunate to have a wonderful design team that comes up big when a cover story calls for a more conceptual design. Featured here are 12 of our top favorites from 2022.
skisoutheast.com
An Ode to NC Mountains
Many times in life we are faced with decisions upon where to live. I started to get that antsy feeling . . . The feeling that there is (still) something bigger around the corner. The question had even been welling-up . . . ‘Am I beginning to outgrow the SE region’? Are the adventures becoming less rosy?
Mountain Xpress
City of Asheville Water service update: 8:00 p.m., December 29
The City of Asheville staff was able to make continued progress today in its efforts to restore full water service to all customers. Water crews will remain in the field overnight as we continue necessary repairs and monitor the system as it recharges. Service restoration today. The majority of Mills...
whqr.org
Updated: Asheville officials say they'll work through weekend as residents face sixth day without water
Are you or your business affected by the Asheville area water outages? Share your experiences by recording a voice memo or emailing voices@bpr.org. ·Asheville city officials held an afternoon press briefing on Saturday and along with an update, answered a menu of questions centered around the continued delay in getting water restored to all residents.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Asheville City officials said Thursday night, water is once again flowing in parts of the South Asheville area. The latest update says the majority of residents in the Mills River and Arden area had their service restored and they should soon see an increase in water pressure and service, though the service may fluctuate as the system returns.
Mountain Xpress
Year in Review: WNC looks back on political change in 2022
National attention to Western North Carolina’s politics may have reached its high-water mark May 17, when Republican U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn conceded his primary reelection race to Chuck Edwards. With the controversial freshman congressman for North Carolina’s District 11 no longer in the running, WNC seemed to lose its allure for those outside the region.
FOX Carolina
City of Asheville works to restore water to residents
With New Year's Eve right around the corner, Sergeant Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department talks safety. Breaking news out of Clemson where the city confirms Building Two at "Dockside" apartments is closed after pipes burst due to freezing temperatures.
avlwatchdog.org
Help Wanted: Will Pay $30,000 Bonus
The job market in Asheville is sounding like a competition for prized athletes with signing bonuses of up to $30,000. Labor shortages nationwide are creating competition among employers and driving vacancies across many industries. Employers from the Grove Park Inn and Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. to family-owned plumbing and landscaping businesses are trying to lure new employees with signing bonuses.
Asheville: Water restoration won't be complete Friday night
A western North Carolina city that faced water outages in recent days says that it won't be able to meet its goal of restoring service to all customers by Friday night.
Water Outages in Asheville, N.C.: Water Outage Map, Causes, and More
Residents of Asheville, N.C. are in a bind right now, as water supplies are few and far between. Entire communities and businesses across the southern mountain town are without H2O, as some sort of interference has reportedly affected the city's distribution system. Those who do have water are being asked to boil water before drinking it, even though contamination has not yet been confirmed.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Ellaberry Llama Farm: Make Your Llama Dreams Come True in Hendersonville, NC
Ellaberry Llama Farm is a completely unique farm in Hendersonville, NC, about an hour north of Greenville, SC, that lets guests interact in ways they likely haven’t experienced with a llama before!. Media tickets were given for this experience. I love llamas and alpacas and big, fluffy animals. I...
wncw.org
Rebroadcast of the Warren Haynes XMas Pre-Jam on New Year's Eve
Tune in to WNCW starting at 7pm on Saturday, December 31st for our live rebroadcast of the Warren Haynes Xmas Pre-Jam. The all-star event returned to the The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC on December 9th, 2022, and now you can relive all the great performances from on our rebroadcast on New Year’s Eve.
ourstate.com
Sparks of Inspiration at the Omni Grove Park Inn
When I stare into a fireplace, I’m powerfully moved to say something profound. The gentle rhapsody of the flames — the flickering orange glow, the crackling wood, the rising sparks — seems to provide the perfect backdrop for a statement that expresses a central truth about the human condition. Perhaps I could say, “Every book is a quotation.” As my companions look up in approval, I could go on: “Every house is a quotation out of all forests, and mines, and stone quarries.” Nodding my head sagaciously, I could continue: “And every man is a quotation from all his ancestors.”
WLOS.com
Asheville left residents in 'unsafe and alarming situation,' one council member says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer on Friday stressed the urgency to repair the city’s water system, which has failed, in part, and left thousands of customers without for much of the week. But some Asheville residents have taken to social media to criticize the city's...
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe prepares for trash collection fee increase
Buncombe County residents are paying more to buy just about everything than they were a year ago — according to the latest available figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the annual inflation rate for the region including Buncombe was 8.1% as of October. Come 2023, they’ll be paying more to get rid of that stuff as well.
FOX Carolina
New restaurant offers New England flavor in downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Table 301 is starting off the new year with a new restaurant in downtown Greenville inspired by its founder’s roots. Carl Sobocinski is a New England native, growing up in New Hampshire before he moved to the Upstate and created the Table 301 Restaurant Group. His portfolio includes Soby’s, The Lazy Goat, Nose Dive Gastropub, Passerelle Bistro - and now a fresh concept built on old favorites.
wspa.com
City of Asheville give water outage update in press conference
City of Asheville gives water outage update in press conference. City of Asheville give water outage update in press …. City of Asheville gives water outage update in press conference. Ozempic Medicine for Weight Loss. Thursday Forecast: Dec. 29. Wednesday’s high school basketball. Hillcrest, Landrum among winners in boys...
asheville.com
Code Purple in Effect in Buncombe County Through Wednesday, Dec. 28th
The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees (including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more...
biltmorebeacon.com
Wanda Greene, Former Buncombe County Manager, Talks About Her Prison Odyssey
Back home in Buncombe County after spending 27 months in either federal or county lockups, former County Manager Wanda Greene says the experience was life-changing, and she was also deeply touched by the kindness of her fellow inmates. In a 90-minute exclusive interview with Asheville Watchdog, Greene spoke extensively about...
WLOS.com
Bursting pipes in empty homes leaves Highlands water supply vulnerable
HIGHLANDS, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville is not the only area of Western North Carolina dealing with water outages right now. Bursting pipes in Highlands forced leaders to take urgent action after severe weather, for a time, threatened the mountain town's water supply. It was the combination of subzero temperatures...
Comments / 0