East Cleveland City Council has approved a new councilmember to fill the vacant ward three seat. This is the second time council has filled the seat this month. East Cleveland City Council previously announced that it picked Lateek Shabazz to fill the seat. Shabazz is an East Cleveland native active in local politics. However, Councilmember Nathaniel Martin was not present at that meeting. Afterwards he threatened legal action if the meeting wasn’t redone, Councilmember Pat Blochowiak said. According to Blochowiak, Martin claimed the meeting wasn't valid, because he wasn't served papers about the meeting at his home. Email service is considered a legally valid form of notification, Blochowiak said, and the meeting was called by two members of council, per the charter.

EAST CLEVELAND, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO