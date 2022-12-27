ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Republican Cuyahoga County Judges Synenberg and Jones both lost election with Synenberg getting appointed back to the bench by Governor DeWine this week....How did the GOP governor decide which ousted judge would be appointed back to the bench?

Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com the most read Black digital newspaper and blog in Ohio and in the Midwest Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. CLEVELAND, Ohio-Republican Judges Wanda Jones and Joan Synenberg (both pictured) lost their seats on the 34-member Cuyahoga County Common Pleas general division court via the November general election,...
Akron Public Schools teachers’ union issues 10-day strike authorization; District to deliver learning online if strike occurs

AKRON, Ohio – Akron Public Schools is continuing negotiations with the Akron Education Association, the union that represents the district’s teachers, following the union’s issuance of a 10-day strike authorization this week, the district announced. The 10-day strike authorization is notice of the union’s intent to strike...
East Cleveland City Council fills empty seat. Again

East Cleveland City Council has approved a new councilmember to fill the vacant ward three seat. This is the second time council has filled the seat this month. East Cleveland City Council previously announced that it picked Lateek Shabazz to fill the seat. Shabazz is an East Cleveland native active in local politics. However, Councilmember Nathaniel Martin was not present at that meeting. Afterwards he threatened legal action if the meeting wasn’t redone, Councilmember Pat Blochowiak said. According to Blochowiak, Martin claimed the meeting wasn't valid, because he wasn't served papers about the meeting at his home. Email service is considered a legally valid form of notification, Blochowiak said, and the meeting was called by two members of council, per the charter.
The weirdest, wackiest and downright worst uses of COVID-19 stimulus dollars in Northeast Ohio: Stimulus Watch analysis

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Readers often ask me how it is legal to spend pandemic relief money on things like dog parks or firetrucks. That’s because a portion of the American Rescue Plan Act that allows municipalities to use money for “revenue replacement,” lets them put ARPA dollars into the general fund in order to replace revenues lost during COVID-19.
Fine reporting, writing praised in story explaining young man’s wrongful conviction

Readers should be grateful for the fine reporting found in The Plain Dealer’s Dec. 26 front-page article “A young man was wrongfully convicted.” Reporter John H. Tucker provided a masterful telling of an important story about how justice was delayed but eventually served with the diligent attention of a Stark County prosecutor and the work of a dedicated defense attorney.
