clevelandurbannews.com
Republican Cuyahoga County Judges Synenberg and Jones both lost election with Synenberg getting appointed back to the bench by Governor DeWine this week....How did the GOP governor decide which ousted judge would be appointed back to the bench?
Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com the most read Black digital newspaper and blog in Ohio and in the Midwest Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. CLEVELAND, Ohio-Republican Judges Wanda Jones and Joan Synenberg (both pictured) lost their seats on the 34-member Cuyahoga County Common Pleas general division court via the November general election,...
Ronayne hires 2 advisors to make Cuyahoga County government ‘more efficient and effective’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Executive-Elect Chris Ronayne expanded his leadership team again on Friday, adding two new positions to help him organize and streamline county services once he is officially sworn in. Ronayne named Brendan Doyle as special counsel to the executive and Sabrina Roberts, who has served...
13abc.com
Cleveland man accused of murdering girlfriend, burying body indicted in Cuyahoga County
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 43-year-old man accused of murdering his 23-year-old girlfriend and burying her body in Pennsylvania was indicted in Cuyahoga County on Wednesday. Anthony Kennedy, from Cleveland, is also being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail, according to county officials. According to the court dockets, Kennedy will...
Berea mayor seeks to align job’s future pay with other top city positions
BEREA, Ohio – Discussions about the future salary for the position of Berea mayor will continue at a Jan. 9 Finance Committee work session after Mayor Cyril Kleem presented data showing the job’s pay lags significantly behind those of other top city officials. Kleem sent City Council a...
Akron Public Schools teachers’ union issues 10-day strike authorization; District to deliver learning online if strike occurs
AKRON, Ohio – Akron Public Schools is continuing negotiations with the Akron Education Association, the union that represents the district’s teachers, following the union’s issuance of a 10-day strike authorization this week, the district announced. The 10-day strike authorization is notice of the union’s intent to strike...
Top 10 stories of 2022: Legislation, sports, leadership and controversy dominated the year
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As 2022 comes to a close, we look back on the stories that most shocked the community, shaped our conversations and impacted our lives over the last year – according to you, our readers. We asked cleveland.com and the Plain Dealer readers to review a...
Brook Park OKs conditional use permit for new gun range
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Old School Iron Gun Range, a new Brook Park business, will be able to operate at 5131 West 140th Street as a result of City Council’s passing a resolution during its Dec. 20 meeting that granted a conditional use permit. Property owner Thomas Slomka...
Toddler is city of Cleveland’s first pediatric flu-related death of season
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A 19-month-old Cleveland girl is the city’s first confirmed influenza-associated pediatric death for the current flu season, city health officials said Friday. The child was hospitalized at the time of her death, officials said. This is Cuyahoga County’s second pediatric flu-associated death of the season....
'We have had enough': Akron teachers ready to strike amid violence in schools
AKRON, Ohio — Violence and lack of protection are two of the main reasons Akron Public Schools was put on a 10 day strike notice today according to President of the Akron Education Association union Pat Shipe. "Rather than supporting them, we as educators are being asked to accept...
Cuyahoga County expects to hire Compass Energy Platform to develop microgrid utility
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County has selected Compass Energy Platform to be its strategic partner in the development of the county’s proposed microgrid utility that would operate independent of FirstEnergy. Compass Energy Platform, based in Los Angeles, was chosen from four applicants, said Mike Foley, director of sustainability...
Missing Adult Alert canceled for Stark County man
A Missing Adult Alert has been issued by Stark County Sheriff's Office for John Gabl, 92.
Lessons for Cleveland from Rosewood, Florida -- 100 years after racial massacre: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — I doubt we’ll ever know the macabre truth of what happened in Rosewood, Florida, on the first of January, 100 years ago. We won’t learn about it on TV, and our children won’t learn of it in their classrooms. The opportunity to learn...
Why were bonuses needed as incentives for top paid MetroHealth executives to do their jobs? Robert Clarke Brown
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- MetroHealth’s CEO compensation saga continues, with new revelations almost every day about the size of Dr. Akram Boutros’ bonuses, who authorized those bonuses, and who knew about them. But why was MetroHealth paying Boutros (and his executive team) bonuses at all?. Why did MetroHealth think...
cleveland19.com
Mother of 33-year-old woman killed in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood demands justice
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The mother of a 33-year-old woman shot and killed in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood last week is speaking out and demanding justice. Police previously said the Dec. 23 shooting happened at around 11:37 a.m. in the 8700 block of Willard Avenue. The victim, identified as Brittany...
Cleveland’s ‘Mr. Christmas,’ Bill Hixson, dies at 93
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Right until the end, Bill Hixon, co-owner of Hixon’s, the landmark Lakewood holiday shop at 14125 Detroit Ave, was the embodiment of the spirit of Christmas. Hixon passed away at home on Dec. 29 at the age of 93. “He was the meaning of Christmas,” said...
ideastream.org
East Cleveland City Council fills empty seat. Again
East Cleveland City Council has approved a new councilmember to fill the vacant ward three seat. This is the second time council has filled the seat this month. East Cleveland City Council previously announced that it picked Lateek Shabazz to fill the seat. Shabazz is an East Cleveland native active in local politics. However, Councilmember Nathaniel Martin was not present at that meeting. Afterwards he threatened legal action if the meeting wasn’t redone, Councilmember Pat Blochowiak said. According to Blochowiak, Martin claimed the meeting wasn't valid, because he wasn't served papers about the meeting at his home. Email service is considered a legally valid form of notification, Blochowiak said, and the meeting was called by two members of council, per the charter.
cleveland19.com
Trial underway for former Cleveland Municipal Court worker charged with attempted rape, kidnapping
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The bench trial for a former Cleveland Municipal Court worker indicted on two counts of attempted rape, kidnapping and abduction resumed Wednesday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Zino Kirby’s trial began on Dec. 22 in front of Judge William McGinty. Kirby is accused...
After Putin’s troops rolled into Ukraine, Greater Cleveland stepped up admirably to aid with relief: Editorial
As war continues to ravage Ukraine, it is appropriate to note that over the last year, people in Greater Cleveland and across Ohio stepped up to do their part to help civilian victims. Greater Cleveland long has had strong ties to Ukraine. Waves of immigration in the late 19th century...
The weirdest, wackiest and downright worst uses of COVID-19 stimulus dollars in Northeast Ohio: Stimulus Watch analysis
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Readers often ask me how it is legal to spend pandemic relief money on things like dog parks or firetrucks. That’s because a portion of the American Rescue Plan Act that allows municipalities to use money for “revenue replacement,” lets them put ARPA dollars into the general fund in order to replace revenues lost during COVID-19.
Fine reporting, writing praised in story explaining young man’s wrongful conviction
Readers should be grateful for the fine reporting found in The Plain Dealer’s Dec. 26 front-page article “A young man was wrongfully convicted.” Reporter John H. Tucker provided a masterful telling of an important story about how justice was delayed but eventually served with the diligent attention of a Stark County prosecutor and the work of a dedicated defense attorney.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
