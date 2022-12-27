ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chief Commercial Officer of Southwest Airlines Apologizes; Offers Reimbursement For Reasonable Expenses

The chief commercial officer of Southwest Airlines apologizes in response to the airline currently suffering a meltdown of its operations throughout its system as a result of both the lingering effects of the winter storms and problems with connecting members of flight crews to their schedules, as that issue resulted in difficulty for employees of the airline to access crew scheduling services and get reassignments — and the airline is now offering to customers free changes of flights and reimbursement for reasonable expenses.
I Won’t Condemn Southwest Passenger Who Paid $100 To Cut In Line…

If there is one thing I’ve seen in my travels around the world (with one glaring exception in Iran), it is that money talks. Money is the conduit through which we do business and having money, wherever you are, is generally more helpful than not having it. Even so, money cannot buy class and money can be abused. A woman paid $100 to cut to the front of a long Southwest Airlines customer service line so she could make her flight home. As easy as it is to frown upon her “unfair” action, I find myself quite sympathetic to her plight.
Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond (31st December)

Well, this is the last post of the year, as well as the wrap-up for the week – it is time for Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond. Some end-of-year contrails. A year of evolving change, with much more to come – Some views and thoughts on 2022 from an industry perspective.
Travel Alert January 2023: Winter Storm to Affect Central United States

If the Rocky Mountains and the central United States are in your travel plans over the next couple of days or so, you may want to consider delaying your travel — or, at least, keep yourself updated as to the latest information pertaining to the weather — due to the latest winter weather system which is forecast to bring significant amounts of snow to parts of the region.
It’s Nice To See When An Airline Shows Common Sense

According to Lufthansa Systems, the earliest validated instance of in-flight entertainment (IFE) took place in 1921. That was when when Aeromarine Airways, a company that offered a type of seaplane service, showed a movie promoting Chicago (Howdy Chicago) to its passengers as the amphibious plane flew around The Windy City.
BOC Aviation to add 40 more Boeing 737-8 to its leasing fleet

This sailed by the inbox, but it is important enough as Boeing rounds out its order book for the year, with BOC Aviation signing for 40 additional Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The lessor will add 40 Boeing 737-8 aircraft to it, increasing the backlog to 80 of the type. These aircraft will be leased to other customer airlines.
Looking Back At Our Flights in 2022 (One Stat Blew Me Away!)

For the past several years, I’ve looked back at our travels for the previous 12 months. I like to remember our trips but it’s also a way to evaluate our travel patterns and see if I’m focusing on earning points that we’re more likely to use. Since we don’t fly enough to make having status worthwhile, I’ll look to see if we have co-brand cards with the airlines we use the most to give us benefits that are almost the same as having low-level status.
My Top 10 Airline Meals Of 2022

For this year’s final Meal of the Week, I count down my top 10 airline meals of 2022. To be clear, these are only the best meals I have enjoyed over the last year, not my top 10 all-time list. I traveled all over the world in 2022 and experienced so many superb airline meals that it was hard for me to narrow the list down, but I’ve done my best. My focus is only on main courses and as you’ll see, reveal my great love for lamb.
Don’t Get Caught With Hummus In Your Carry-On

Do you travel with only carry-on luggage? If you do, I congratulate you. I don’t, but I’m heading in that direction. That means learning about the pitfalls of packing lessor-known forbidden items in my carry-on bag. What can’t and can I bring in carry-on luggage is a question I ask myself each time I pack. The carry-on luggage rules change, so it’s important to stay current.
