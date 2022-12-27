If there is one thing I’ve seen in my travels around the world (with one glaring exception in Iran), it is that money talks. Money is the conduit through which we do business and having money, wherever you are, is generally more helpful than not having it. Even so, money cannot buy class and money can be abused. A woman paid $100 to cut to the front of a long Southwest Airlines customer service line so she could make her flight home. As easy as it is to frown upon her “unfair” action, I find myself quite sympathetic to her plight.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO