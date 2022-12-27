Read full article on original website
Related
Chief Commercial Officer of Southwest Airlines Apologizes; Offers Reimbursement For Reasonable Expenses
The chief commercial officer of Southwest Airlines apologizes in response to the airline currently suffering a meltdown of its operations throughout its system as a result of both the lingering effects of the winter storms and problems with connecting members of flight crews to their schedules, as that issue resulted in difficulty for employees of the airline to access crew scheduling services and get reassignments — and the airline is now offering to customers free changes of flights and reimbursement for reasonable expenses.
Shocking: Police Threaten To Arrest Passengers For “Trespassing” During Southwest Airlines Meltdown
If your flight is canceled and you are left standing in the airport gate area trying to rebook, are you trespassing? Police at Nashville Airport say yes. Southwest Airlines Gate Agent Calls Cops To Get Rid Of “Pesky” Passengers Seeking Flight Info – Airport Cops Then Threaten To Arrest Passengers For “Trespassing”
I Won’t Condemn Southwest Passenger Who Paid $100 To Cut In Line…
If there is one thing I’ve seen in my travels around the world (with one glaring exception in Iran), it is that money talks. Money is the conduit through which we do business and having money, wherever you are, is generally more helpful than not having it. Even so, money cannot buy class and money can be abused. A woman paid $100 to cut to the front of a long Southwest Airlines customer service line so she could make her flight home. As easy as it is to frown upon her “unfair” action, I find myself quite sympathetic to her plight.
Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond (31st December)
Well, this is the last post of the year, as well as the wrap-up for the week – it is time for Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond. Some end-of-year contrails. A year of evolving change, with much more to come – Some views and thoughts on 2022 from an industry perspective.
Travel Alert January 2023: Winter Storm to Affect Central United States
If the Rocky Mountains and the central United States are in your travel plans over the next couple of days or so, you may want to consider delaying your travel — or, at least, keep yourself updated as to the latest information pertaining to the weather — due to the latest winter weather system which is forecast to bring significant amounts of snow to parts of the region.
Turbulence is the Second Leading Cause of Flight Attendant Injuries And Accidents Are on the Rise at United Airlines
Just over a week after three United Airlines flight attendants were seriously injured when their airplane was rocked by turbulence on a flight from Rio de Janeiro to Houston, it has been revealed that turbulence is one of the leading causes of injuries amongst flight attendants at the carrier. In...
It’s Nice To See When An Airline Shows Common Sense
According to Lufthansa Systems, the earliest validated instance of in-flight entertainment (IFE) took place in 1921. That was when when Aeromarine Airways, a company that offered a type of seaplane service, showed a movie promoting Chicago (Howdy Chicago) to its passengers as the amphibious plane flew around The Windy City.
The 10 Most Popular Live And Let’s Fly Posts Of 2022
What is “popular” should help you understand why I tend to focus on the stories that I do. As we close out the year of 2022, I’m looking back at the 10 most popular posts of 2022 in terms of traffic on Live and Let’s Fly.
BOC Aviation to add 40 more Boeing 737-8 to its leasing fleet
This sailed by the inbox, but it is important enough as Boeing rounds out its order book for the year, with BOC Aviation signing for 40 additional Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The lessor will add 40 Boeing 737-8 aircraft to it, increasing the backlog to 80 of the type. These aircraft will be leased to other customer airlines.
American Airlines Pilots to Resume Using Expedited Crew TSA Checkpoints in Dispute Over ‘Random’ Screenings
The Allied Pilots Association, which represents pilots at American Airlines, has told its members to resume using special expedited TSA security checkpoints that are reserved just for airline crew after a dispute over ‘random’ enhanced checks. Earlier this month, APA president Captain Ed Sicher told pilots at the...
Looking Back At Our Flights in 2022 (One Stat Blew Me Away!)
For the past several years, I’ve looked back at our travels for the previous 12 months. I like to remember our trips but it’s also a way to evaluate our travel patterns and see if I’m focusing on earning points that we’re more likely to use. Since we don’t fly enough to make having status worthwhile, I’ll look to see if we have co-brand cards with the airlines we use the most to give us benefits that are almost the same as having low-level status.
My Top 10 Airline Meals Of 2022
For this year’s final Meal of the Week, I count down my top 10 airline meals of 2022. To be clear, these are only the best meals I have enjoyed over the last year, not my top 10 all-time list. I traveled all over the world in 2022 and experienced so many superb airline meals that it was hard for me to narrow the list down, but I’ve done my best. My focus is only on main courses and as you’ll see, reveal my great love for lamb.
Free Entry Into National Parks 2023 in the United States for Certain Days
The United States has some of the most scenic topography in the world. To preserve the diversification of natural settings around the vastness of this country, a system of national parks was created in 1916 currently known as the National Park Service, which is a bureau of the United States Department of the Interior.
Don’t Get Caught With Hummus In Your Carry-On
Do you travel with only carry-on luggage? If you do, I congratulate you. I don’t, but I’m heading in that direction. That means learning about the pitfalls of packing lessor-known forbidden items in my carry-on bag. What can’t and can I bring in carry-on luggage is a question I ask myself each time I pack. The carry-on luggage rules change, so it’s important to stay current.
BoardingArea
213K+
Followers
30K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.https://boardingarea.com/
Comments / 0