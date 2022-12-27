ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming News Now at 10 pm - VOD - Casper wind damage

Comea shelter makes room for more-pkg- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. The Comea House and Resource Center officials were prepared to help. The community worked with the city, county, and state officials to ensure everyone, especially the homeless, were off the street during the unprecedented cold snap that started on Dec. 21st.
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Historic Wagon Wheel roller skating rink changes ownership

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A historic roller skating rink near Casper is changing ownership. So what does this mean for the venue? The former owner talks about it's amazing history, and the new owner discusses it's future. The Wagon Wheel roller rink in Mills is entering...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Controlled burns scheduled throughout Natrona County

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Mountain Fire District and the Bureau of Land Management High Plains District are conducting controlled burns of slash piles on the south side of Casper Mountain and in the Muddy Mountain and Coal Mountain areas today. Due to today's controlled burns, a significant amount...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper businesses damaged by Tuesday’s high winds

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With winds reported at 75 miles an hour on Tuesday, homes and businesses experienced damage across Natrona County. One local restaurant owner describes how the weather is impacting his business. Tuesday's windstorm not only caused power outages but also caused damage to homes and...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Winter storm could dump 16 inches of snow in Casper; 2 feet possible in mountains

CASPER, Wyo. — More than a foot of snow is expected to fall on Casper in a New Year's blast of winter weather. The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Natrona County, in effect from 11 p.m. today through 11 p.m. Monday. The heaviest snowfall is expected on New Year's Day, with a 100% chance for snow and up to 9 inches possible, according to the forecast.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (12/26/22–12/30/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, "There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core."
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

United Way of Natrona County accepting 2023 grant applications, seeking committee members to help decide how to allocate money

CASPER, Wyo. — The United Way of Natrona County announced Wednesday that it has opened its 2023 grant application process. With money donated by individuals and company matches through its United Way Workplace Campaign, the United Way of Natrona County is able to offer some grant support to qualifying nonprofit entities in the community.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Casper’s Historic Bishop Home hosting Holiday Open House Thursday

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper's Historic Bishop Home is hosting a Holiday Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. "Move towards 2023 with a step back into the history of Casper today and join us for a cup of punch and cookies," the Historic Bishop Home said in an announcement. "View the last days of the holiday exhibit that includes collectible dolls from the Casper Doll Club and recall your memories from the past as you tour Casper's only historic home open to the public."
CASPER, WY

