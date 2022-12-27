Read full article on original website
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming News Now at 10 pm - VOD - Casper wind damage
Comea shelter makes room for more-pkg- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. The Comea House and Resource Center officials were prepared to help. The community worked with the city, county, and state officials to ensure everyone, especially the homeless, were off the street during the unprecedented cold snap that started on Dec. 21st.
Strong Wind Pushes Casper Transit Bus into Median on 2nd and Park
A Casper Transit Bus was pushed into the median on 2nd and Park street, getting stuck, around 6:22 p.m. Sergeant Krugler with the Casper Police Department told K2Radio News that only the bus driver was in the vehicle at the time and no injuries were reported. The driver told police...
Wyoming Snow & Ice Are No Match For Wyoming Diesel
After that last big snow, our streets have been piled with whatever the snow plows could push aside. We could wait for it all to melt. But that much snow will take a while. So let's line it up, then suck it up off the roads. This is actually quite...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) ‘Like practicing in the sun’: Wyoming Yoga and Wellness moves into new downtown Casper home
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Yoga and Wellness, formerly Wyoming Yoga and Massage, is open again at a new downtown Casper spot after renovating the building at 142 N. Kimball St. The new location offers more space and amenities beyond what was available at Wyoming Yoga’s former location on First Street.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Historic Wagon Wheel roller skating rink changes ownership
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A historic roller skating rink near Casper is changing ownership. So what does this mean for the venue? The former owner talks about it’s amazing history, and the new owner discusses it’s future. The Wagon Wheel roller rink in Mills is entering...
oilcity.news
Controlled burns scheduled throughout Natrona County
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Mountain Fire District and the Bureau of Land Management High Plains District are conducting controlled burns of slash piles on the south side of Casper Mountain and in the Muddy Mountain and Coal Mountain areas today. Due to today’s controlled burns, a significant amount...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper businesses damaged by Tuesday’s high winds
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With winds reported at 75 miles an hour on Tuesday, homes and businesses experienced damage across Natrona County. One local restaurant owner describes how the weather is impacting his business. Tuesday’s windstorm not only caused power outages but also caused damage to homes and...
oilcity.news
Winter storm could dump 16 inches of snow in Casper; 2 feet possible in mountains
CASPER, Wyo. — More than a foot of snow is expected to fall on Casper in a New Year’s blast of winter weather. The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Natrona County, in effect from 11 p.m. today through 11 p.m. Monday. The heaviest snowfall is expected on New Year’s Day, with a 100% chance for snow and up to 9 inches possible, according to the forecast.
oilcity.news
Natrona County, Wyoming see growth in taxable sales in third quarter
CASPER, Wyo. — The state of Wyoming and Natrona County saw a rise in taxable sales in the third quarter of 2022 compared with the third quarter of 2021. Natrona County saw 19.2% more sales, which is comparable to the state’s increase of 20.4%, according to a new Wyoming Economic Summary Report.
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (12/26/22–12/30/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
oilcity.news
United Way of Natrona County accepting 2023 grant applications, seeking committee members to help decide how to allocate money
CASPER, Wyo. — The United Way of Natrona County announced Wednesday that it has opened its 2023 grant application process. With money donated by individuals and company matches through its United Way Workplace Campaign, the United Way of Natrona County is able to offer some grant support to qualifying nonprofit entities in the community.
oilcity.news
Casper’s Historic Bishop Home hosting Holiday Open House Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper’s Historic Bishop Home is hosting a Holiday Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. “Move towards 2023 with a step back into the history of Casper today and join us for a cup of punch and cookies,” the Historic Bishop Home said in an announcement. “View the last days of the holiday exhibit that includes collectible dolls from the Casper Doll Club and recall your memories from the past as you tour Casper’s only historic home open to the public.”
Don’t Worry, Casper – Smoke You Might Be Seeing is From a Controlled Burn
Usually, if there's smoke there's fire. And that's true in this case, too, but the fire is a controlled one. That's according to Casper Fire-EMS who took to their social media page on Friday to alert the community that smoke they might see coming from Casper Mountain is from a controlled burn.
oilcity.news
(OPINION) Letter: Enroll Wyoming provides free assistance and information to remove confusion
Oil City News publishes letters, cartoons and opinions as a public service. The content does not necessarily reflect the opinions of Oil City News or its employees. Letters to the editor can be submitted by following the link at our opinion section. Dear Casper,. I have worked in public health...
Casper Wind Blows Trampoline into Power Lines, Alley Between 8th and 9th Street Closed Temporarily
Casper Fire-EMS units were called to the 2400 block of E. 9th street at 1:20pm for a report of a trampoline that had blown into power lines and was hung on the line. Rocky Mountain Power has been notified. The alley between 8th and 9th streets will be closed from...
Snowy Weekend for Casper-Area; Winter Weather Advisories in Effect
The National Weather Service predicts snow. They've issued a winter weather advisory saying the mountains could see 6-12 inches of snow in the coming days. There's a 50% chance of snow after 11 p.m. with a low just below freezing. Saturday has a 30% chance of snow. More snow is...
oilcity.news
Upcoming Program & Reception to feature artwork by Indigenous American contemporary artists
“GROUNDED – Restoring our world through a Sacred Harmony with the earth and each other” is a touring exhibition of 15 contemporary artists from Indigenous American tribes traditionally based in and around the Great Plains. On Saturday, Jan. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the Nicolaysen Art Museum in...
oilcity.news
Wind closures expand on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming; gusts reaching 81 mph on Outer Drive in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — With winds picking up, highway and interstate wind closures have expanded on Tuesday morning in Wyoming. Interstate 25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Buffalo to Douglas as of 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-80 is closed to light, high-profile traffic from Laramie to Rawlins.
Website Names Casper, Cheyenne Among 10 Best Affordable Places to Retire
Wyoming's two largest cities made a top 10 list of best cities to retire, according to the financial planning and pop culture website Wealth of Geeks and published by The Associated Press last week. The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce effusively praised the report. "It’s no surprise to us that...
oilcity.news
Moderate to heavy snow coming to Wyoming over New Year’s weekend; 80% chance in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — With the start of the new year approaching, moderate to heavy snow is expected in western and central Wyoming from Saturday through Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Light to moderate snow could begin in western parts of the state Friday and Friday...
