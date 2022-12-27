NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Bryce Young's decision to opt in to the Sugar Bowl only enhanced his chances of cashing in as a pro. Young passed for 321 yards and five touchdowns in a game that other top NFL prospects might have skipped, and No. 5 Alabama responded to an early two-score deficit with 35 straight points to defeat 11th-ranked Kansas State 45-20 on Saturday.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 3 HOURS AGO