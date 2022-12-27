ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

Suspect accused of selling cocaine, meth in Kansas

JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug distribution allegations. Just after 9:30a.m. Dec. 28, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Nissan Maxima north of 150th and U.S. Highway 75 for an alleged traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Deputies seized illegal...
Police ID 19-year-old Kansas man who died in crash

JOHNSON COUNTY —Authorities investigating a fatal crash have identified the victim as 19-year-old Jordan McWilliams of Gardner. Just before 2a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to a single vehicle crash in the area of East Old 56 Highway and West 151st Street, according to a media release. First responders located...
Kansas man accused of taking ID card during home burglary

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a home burglary have made an arrest. On November 3 police officers investigated an unlawful entry that had been made into a vacant residence in the 600 block South 4th Street in Atchison and an identification card was taken, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
Arkansas withstands furious Kansas rally, wins Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman admitted was exhausted after more than four hours of football. Who could blame him?. KJ Jefferson passed to Rashod Dubinion for a 2-point conversion in the third overtime and Arkansas held off a furious second-half rally by Kansas for a 55-53 win in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Wednesday night.
Young throws for 5 TDs, Alabama tops K-State in Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Bryce Young's decision to opt in to the Sugar Bowl only enhanced his chances of cashing in as a pro. Young passed for 321 yards and five touchdowns in a game that other top NFL prospects might have skipped, and No. 5 Alabama responded to an early two-score deficit with 35 straight points to defeat 11th-ranked Kansas State 45-20 on Saturday.
Alabama, Kansas St extol virtues of opting in at Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — In an age of opt outs in college football, the best NFL prospects for Alabama and Kansas State are opting in at the Sugar Bowl. Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young and edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. have high-first-round draft grades and could have minimized exposure to injury by sitting out Saturday's game in the Superdome.
