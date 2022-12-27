Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Juvenile injured in accidental shooting at rural Kan. home
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an accidental shooting. Just before 9p.m. Friday, the Geary County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on Humboldt Creek Road for a pre-teen with a gunshot wound, according to a media release. During the investigation it was revealed to deputies the...
Person of interest detained after man found dead at KC home
KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide in Kansas City. Just after 8p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 6900 block of E. 17th Street, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. Upon arrival they were directed into a residence were they located a man who...
Kan. man dies after car strike utility pole, lands in front yard of home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 2a.m. Friday in Shawnee County. According to Topeka Police spokesperson Rosie Nichols, a passenger car was westbound in the 100 Block of SE 37th Street. The car left the road, struck a utility pole and came to rest in...
Woman from Russell hospitalized after semi strikes SUV
ELLIS COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 4p.m. Wednesday in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Volvo semi driven by Carl Presley, 73, Tonganoxie, was eastbound on Interstate 70 just west of Toulon Avenue. The semi struck an eastbound 2019 Ford Edge driven...
KCPD officers shoot, kill man who drove off in a patrol car
WYANDOTTE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting at 95 and Parallel Parkway in Kansas City, Kansas. Just after 8a.m., police responded to a call of an individual who had car trouble at the 92nd and Parallel, according to police. As the officer approached the disabled...
Suspect accused of selling cocaine, meth in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug distribution allegations. Just after 9:30a.m. Dec. 28, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Nissan Maxima north of 150th and U.S. Highway 75 for an alleged traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Deputies seized illegal...
Police ID 19-year-old Kansas man who died in crash
JOHNSON COUNTY —Authorities investigating a fatal crash have identified the victim as 19-year-old Jordan McWilliams of Gardner. Just before 2a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to a single vehicle crash in the area of East Old 56 Highway and West 151st Street, according to a media release. First responders located...
Kansas man accused of taking ID card during home burglary
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a home burglary have made an arrest. On November 3 police officers investigated an unlawful entry that had been made into a vacant residence in the 600 block South 4th Street in Atchison and an identification card was taken, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
Police catch man wanted for double-murder in Kansas City
JACKSON COUNTY— A Kansas City man charged in the October double-murder of Chantell Gipson and Austin Scott is now in custody, according to a statement from Kansas City Police. Glenn A. Pulluaim II, 28, faces two Murder 1st Degree charges and two Armed Criminal Action charges, according to Jackson...
No. 4 Kansas rallies from 15 down to beat Oklahoma St 69-67
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The last time Kansas needed to overcome a 15-point halftime deficit was on the biggest stage in college basketball. The Jayhawks certainly weren't going to be intimidated by one in Allen Fieldhouse. With another raucous home crowd behind it, the nation's No. 4 team quickly...
Arkansas withstands furious Kansas rally, wins Liberty Bowl
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman admitted was exhausted after more than four hours of football. Who could blame him?. KJ Jefferson passed to Rashod Dubinion for a 2-point conversion in the third overtime and Arkansas held off a furious second-half rally by Kansas for a 55-53 win in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Wednesday night.
Missouri Lottery player wins $4.2M Lotto jackpot using handpicked numbers
The player won a $4.2 million Lotto jackpot prize after purchasing the ticket at the QuikTrip off Westport Road and matched all six numbers.
Chiefs to be without WR Hardman vs. Broncos after setback
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman experienced a setback in practice this week and will not play in Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos, leaving his status for the remainder of the season in question. Hardman has not played since Week 9...
Young throws for 5 TDs, Alabama tops K-State in Sugar Bowl
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Bryce Young's decision to opt in to the Sugar Bowl only enhanced his chances of cashing in as a pro. Young passed for 321 yards and five touchdowns in a game that other top NFL prospects might have skipped, and No. 5 Alabama responded to an early two-score deficit with 35 straight points to defeat 11th-ranked Kansas State 45-20 on Saturday.
Alabama, Kansas St extol virtues of opting in at Sugar Bowl
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — In an age of opt outs in college football, the best NFL prospects for Alabama and Kansas State are opting in at the Sugar Bowl. Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young and edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. have high-first-round draft grades and could have minimized exposure to injury by sitting out Saturday's game in the Superdome.
Stable Chiefs face reeling Broncos in midst of playoff push
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are perhaps the most stable franchise in the NFL these days, led by a coach in Andy Reid who commands league-wide respect and a quarterback in Patrick Mahomes who is in the mix for a second MVP award. So it's...
Chiefs face Broncos as they try to keep pace atop AFC
DENVER (4-11) at KANSAS CITY (12-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. LAST MEETING: Chiefs beat Broncos 34-28 on Dec. 11 in Denver. LAST WEEK: Broncos lost to Rams 51-14; Chiefs beat Seahawks 24-10 BRONCOS OFFENSE: OVERALL (25), RUSH (23), PASS (20), SCORING (32) BRONCOS DEFENSE: OVERALL (5), RUSH (16), PASS...
Royals sign RHP Lyles to 2-year deal, hope for many innings
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals were specific in their shopping list for a starting pitcher: They wanted someone capable of throwing a lot of innings, which would take some of the strain off the rest of their young and promising staff. They decided that right-hander...
