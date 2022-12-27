Gift-opening aftermath: What to trash vs recycle in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After all the holiday excitement of opening gifts, comes the crumpled wrapping paper, cardboard, foam packing peanuts and plastic that is piled up somewhere in your home.

Monroe County is issuing a reminder to help you sort out which materials belong in the trash can vs. the recycling bin.

Holiday Recyclables (at the curb or ecopark)

Paper (including plain wrapping paper, tissue paper, gift bags and boxes

Cardboard (including clean pizza boxes)

The usual plastic, metal and glass containers

Ecopark-only Recyclables

Holiday lights and electronic decorations

Rechargeable, button and lithium ion batteries (alkaline go in the trash)

Clean, white, block packing foam (#6 only)

Artificial Christmas trees

Cooking oil

Do NOT put in the recycling bin

Bows, ribbons and gift tags

Foil and metallic wrapping paper

Foam materials

Plastic bags or film

Cups, straws, silverware, food-contaminated items

As for live Christmas trees, most towns and villages start offering pick-up this week. You can check here to find the schedule where you live.

