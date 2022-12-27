Gift-opening aftermath: What to trash vs recycle in Monroe County
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After all the holiday excitement of opening gifts, comes the crumpled wrapping paper, cardboard, foam packing peanuts and plastic that is piled up somewhere in your home.
Monroe County is issuing a reminder to help you sort out which materials belong in the trash can vs. the recycling bin.
Holiday Recyclables (at the curb or ecopark)
- Paper (including plain wrapping paper, tissue paper, gift bags and boxes
- Cardboard (including clean pizza boxes)
- The usual plastic, metal and glass containers
Ecopark-only Recyclables
- Holiday lights and electronic decorations
- Rechargeable, button and lithium ion batteries (alkaline go in the trash)
- Clean, white, block packing foam (#6 only)
- Artificial Christmas trees
- Cooking oil
Do NOT put in the recycling bin
- Bows, ribbons and gift tags
- Foil and metallic wrapping paper
- Foam materials
- Plastic bags or film
- Cups, straws, silverware, food-contaminated items
As for live Christmas trees, most towns and villages start offering pick-up this week. You can check here to find the schedule where you live.
