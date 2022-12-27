ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arroyo Grande, CA

South County Regional Center opens Wednesday and Thursday night ahead of the rain

By Drew Ascione
 5 days ago
ARROYO GRANDE, Calif.– South County Regional Center at 800 West Branch St will open as a warming center Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday night ahead of the predicted rain.

Community members can arrive between 5:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. and must leave the shelter by 7:00 a.m. the next morning.

5Cities Homeless Coalition provides an overnight stay and hot meal for those who need shelter from the storm. All are welcome including families. Sobriety is not a requirement for entry but no substances are allowed on the presences.

The following transportation will be provided:

Transportation will be provided by 5CHC:

  • Pickup at Oceano duck pond at 5:15PM
  • Pickup at Ramona Park at 5:25 PM
  • Pickup at Fin’s Restaurant at 5:35 PM
  • Pickup at St. Anthony’s at 5:45 PM
  • Pickup at the Outlet bus stop at 5:55 PM
  • Drop off at South County Regional Center 6:15 PM

Wednesday & Thursday morning Transportation:

  • Pickup at South County Regional Center at 7:00 AM
  • Drop off at the outlet bus stop at 7:10 AM
  • Drop off at St. Anthony’s at 7:20 AM
  • Drop off at Fin’s Restaurant at 7:30 AM
  • Drop off at Ramona Park at 7:40 AM
  • Drop off at Oceano Duck Pond at 7:50 AM

Guests will be screened upon entry and have a strict no re-entry policy.

