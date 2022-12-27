South County Regional Center opens Wednesday and Thursday night ahead of the rain
ARROYO GRANDE, Calif.– South County Regional Center at 800 West Branch St will open as a warming center Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday night ahead of the predicted rain.
Community members can arrive between 5:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. and must leave the shelter by 7:00 a.m. the next morning.
5Cities Homeless Coalition provides an overnight stay and hot meal for those who need shelter from the storm. All are welcome including families. Sobriety is not a requirement for entry but no substances are allowed on the presences.
The following transportation will be provided:

- Pickup at Oceano duck pond at 5:15PM
- Pickup at Ramona Park at 5:25 PM
- Pickup at Fin’s Restaurant at 5:35 PM
- Pickup at St. Anthony’s at 5:45 PM
- Pickup at the Outlet bus stop at 5:55 PM
- Drop off at South County Regional Center 6:15 PM
Wednesday & Thursday morning Transportation:
- Pickup at South County Regional Center at 7:00 AM
- Drop off at the outlet bus stop at 7:10 AM
- Drop off at St. Anthony’s at 7:20 AM
- Drop off at Fin’s Restaurant at 7:30 AM
- Drop off at Ramona Park at 7:40 AM
- Drop off at Oceano Duck Pond at 7:50 AM
Guests will be screened upon entry and have a strict no re-entry policy.
