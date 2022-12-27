ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

captimes.com

On Monroe Street, new American bistro to open in Brasserie V space

Restaurateur Tim Thompson loved Brasserie V. The European-style tavern was one of the reasons he chose his house in the Dudgeon-Monroe neighborhood. “For the last week they were open, it was packed wall-to-wall basically every day,” Thompson said. “There was a great deal of sadness around the closing.”
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

May the toys be with you at Verona's newest nostalgia shop

Nostalgia has a powerful — and profitable — hold on the American psyche. This year, among the top 10 most profitable films at the box office were sequels to “Top Gun” and “Jurassic Park,” with films starring Spider-Man, Batman and Sonic the Hedgehog following behind. Someone from decades ago could time travel to 2022 and question if they ever left the past, based on the brands and franchises that are popular today.
VERONA, WI
captimes.com

Boys & Girls Club's Michael Johnson pays it forward with $1,000 tip

Michael Johnson, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County, has been in the giving spirit — and it’s making national headlines. On Sunday morning, Johnson was in a time crunch. He had to be in Chicago at 3 p.m. for dinner, so he made a stop at Gus’s Diner in Sun Prairie first thing in the morning where he bought a $17 meal from waitress Callie Blue. Johnson was Blue’s second customer of the day and all seemed ordinary.
DANE COUNTY, WI
captimes.com

Opinion | Overture Center, MMoCA, have lost my confidence

The Black Women Artists Speak event in September naturally lends itself to a time of introspection. At the end of 2022, I find myself reflecting on losses as a Madison creative artist. The negative actions of The Overture Center and the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA) in their refusal...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

MMSD tops 2,000 COVID cases before winter break

Pre-winter break COVID cases among Madison Metropolitan School District staff and students nearly doubled this school year from last. In total, from the week of Aug. 29 through the week of Dec. 19, 2,013 students and staff have tested positive for COVID, according to the district’s case tracker. Last year, from the week of Sept. 1 through the week of Dec. 22, 1,184 students and staff tested positive.
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Dane County pursues Yahara Golf Course landfill despite concerns

With less than 10 years of capacity remaining at Dane County’s Rodefeld Landfill, the county is ready to redesign how it manages the county’s trash at a site proposed for the eastern portion of the Yahara Hills Golf Course. The joint project between Madison and Dane County aims...
DANE COUNTY, WI

