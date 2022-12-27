ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, AL

The Cullman Tribune

Former Air Force Captain Stacia Robinson to lead Alabama Office of Minority Affairs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced she is tapping Stacia Robinson to serve as director of the Alabama Office of Minority Affairs. Nichelle Nix, who has served in the role for the last six years, is moving to the private sector to practice law.  Robinson comes to the post from BeneChoice Companies, LLC, a benefits and financial choices company. She also serves as district manager of Colonial Life Insurance Company. The governor described Robinson as a small business champion. Robinson’s expertise in business involvement includes employee benefits design and administration, as well as advertising consulting and professional speaking.  “As...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Kay Ivey names short-term replacement for Autauga County sheriff; appoints Blount County judge

Gov. Kay Ivey announced three appointments today, including a temporary replacement for Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger, who died Monday after a brief battle with cancer. Sedinger, 72, a Vietnam War combat veteran, was buried today with full military and law enforcement honors, according to the Montgomery Advertiser. Sedinger was set to begin his third term on Jan. 16. Chief Deputy David Hill will fill the position until that date, the governor’s office said.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
AL.com

JD Crowe: Drawing 2022 into the transfer portal

There’s always plenty to draw in this state’s target-rich environment. And 2022 didn’t skimp on the gravy. Neither did our crack team of award-winning columnists and reporters. Take your time and scroll thru this gallery of toons that tell the twisted stories of whatever-it-was we just witnessed.
ALABAMA STATE
Troy Messenger

Gov. Ivey names new director of Alabama Office of Minority Affairs

On Tuesday, Dec. 27, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced that she has named former Air Force Captain – and Troy University graduate – Stacia Robinson as the new Alabama Office of Minority Affairs Director. Robinson is a Denver, Colo., native that spent seven years in the Air Force...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

These 38 Alabama schools were recognized for improving student achievement: How they did it

As Kool and the Gang’s “Celebrate” played on the video call, “Good mornings” came virtually from all parts of Alabama. Nearly 100 officials from 38 schools, from Huntsville to Mobile and many places in between, gathered to celebrate an accomplishment four years in the making: Improving student achievement enough to get off of the federal school improvement list.
ALABAMA STATE
256today.com

Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama

Buildings have started coming down at the Butler Terrace site at Governors Drive and Seminole Drive in Huntsville. The older public housing has been razed to make way for a major redevelopment project that will involve HUD and the city of Huntsville. Councilman Devyn Keith has been a driving force working to see the area redeveloped to feature traditional and public housing units as well as more commercial and service-related businesses. This is a prime location for redevelopment with its close proximity to Stovehouse, Campus 805, Lowe Mill and downtown Huntsville. Expect to see plans announced early next year.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

For 3 big Alabama newspapers, the presses are grinding to a halt

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It's gotten harder to find a sidewalk newspaper box to buy a copy of The Birmingham News, but you can find the latest edition at the public library downtown. Sherrel Wheeler Stewart pulls a food stain-splattered copy hanging from a spindle. "A lot of people read...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
BizReport.com

How To Start An LLC In Alabama 2022: Free Guide

If you’ve ever wondered how to start an LLC in Alabama, you probably already know how confusing the process can be. LLC owners have to file tons of forms, apply for various business licenses, and set up things like an employer identification number just to stay in good standing with the Alabama Secretary of State.
ALABAMA STATE
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

COVID on the Rise in Alabama

COVID-19 has been creeping upward in Alabama during the holidays. The new daily average of COVID-19 cases in Alabama increased by 27% in the two weeks leading up to Dec. 21, the last day for which complete information was available. Technical difficulties with the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID dashboard have delayed reporting of overall case numbers.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Alabama Hospital Association reacts to hospitals rerouting patients

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side getting answers from the Alabama Hospital Association after receiving calls and emails from you at home saying you’ve been turned away and rerouted to other hospitals for treatment. One woman said her grandmother experienced this firsthand. She wasn’t available to...
ALABAMA STATE
thegardeningdad.com

Here is the BEST Time to Plant Meconopsis in Alabama (2023 Guide)

Do you want to grow meconopsis in Alabama, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting meconopsis is not as easy as it seems. Meconopsis are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the fall...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

What to know about Alabama’s new permitless carry law

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Gun enthusiasts congregate at indoor ranges like Bullet and Barrel. When they do, general manager Louis Southard fills them in on the new laws coming in 2023. “We get asked about it frequently, and we just inform them that now the requirement to have that pistol...
ALABAMA STATE

