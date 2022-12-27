Read full article on original website
Former Air Force Captain Stacia Robinson to lead Alabama Office of Minority Affairs
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced she is tapping Stacia Robinson to serve as director of the Alabama Office of Minority Affairs. Nichelle Nix, who has served in the role for the last six years, is moving to the private sector to practice law. Robinson comes to the post from BeneChoice Companies, LLC, a benefits and financial choices company. She also serves as district manager of Colonial Life Insurance Company. The governor described Robinson as a small business champion. Robinson’s expertise in business involvement includes employee benefits design and administration, as well as advertising consulting and professional speaking. “As...
Kay Ivey names short-term replacement for Autauga County sheriff; appoints Blount County judge
Gov. Kay Ivey announced three appointments today, including a temporary replacement for Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger, who died Monday after a brief battle with cancer. Sedinger, 72, a Vietnam War combat veteran, was buried today with full military and law enforcement honors, according to the Montgomery Advertiser. Sedinger was set to begin his third term on Jan. 16. Chief Deputy David Hill will fill the position until that date, the governor’s office said.
JD Crowe: Drawing 2022 into the transfer portal
There’s always plenty to draw in this state’s target-rich environment. And 2022 didn’t skimp on the gravy. Neither did our crack team of award-winning columnists and reporters. Take your time and scroll thru this gallery of toons that tell the twisted stories of whatever-it-was we just witnessed.
10 Alabama Cities You Don’t Want To Be In This New Years
I hope everyone has a happy and safe new year's celebration. If you happen to be in one of these cities, you may be in for more than you bargained for. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th...
Troy Messenger
Gov. Ivey names new director of Alabama Office of Minority Affairs
On Tuesday, Dec. 27, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced that she has named former Air Force Captain – and Troy University graduate – Stacia Robinson as the new Alabama Office of Minority Affairs Director. Robinson is a Denver, Colo., native that spent seven years in the Air Force...
aldailynews.com
Dozens of 2022 candidates referred to AG over missing, late campaign finance reports
When John Nimmer, the Republican candidate for state senator in District 23, was asked why he didn’t file his campaign finance reports during the election cycle, his answer was simple:. “I thought I didn’t meet the threshold (to file) … I had next to no money,,” he told Alabama...
These 38 Alabama schools were recognized for improving student achievement: How they did it
As Kool and the Gang’s “Celebrate” played on the video call, “Good mornings” came virtually from all parts of Alabama. Nearly 100 officials from 38 schools, from Huntsville to Mobile and many places in between, gathered to celebrate an accomplishment four years in the making: Improving student achievement enough to get off of the federal school improvement list.
Some Alabama Students Want “Dixieland Delight” Banned In 2023
Shouldn't that matter a little bit? Just a little bit, don't you think?. Some students say "just ban it forever because it's racist". Other students say "it must be changed, ya know, because it's racist". Well, in the world we live in today, logic is out the window and gone....
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama
Buildings have started coming down at the Butler Terrace site at Governors Drive and Seminole Drive in Huntsville. The older public housing has been razed to make way for a major redevelopment project that will involve HUD and the city of Huntsville. Councilman Devyn Keith has been a driving force working to see the area redeveloped to feature traditional and public housing units as well as more commercial and service-related businesses. This is a prime location for redevelopment with its close proximity to Stovehouse, Campus 805, Lowe Mill and downtown Huntsville. Expect to see plans announced early next year.
Landfill fire, catalytic cache, Ingram’s radio role: Down in Alabama
An environmental landfill near Moody, Alabama, in St. Clair County has been on fire, mostly underground, for more than a month now. Tuscaloosa Police say investigators found 150 catalytic converters at a man’s home. When the Sugar Bowl kicks off, New Orleans Saints running back and former Heisman Trophy...
opelikaobserver.com
Young Farmer Champions from Lee, Morgan, Calhoun Counties Reap Rewards of Hard Work
LEE COUNTY — Young Farmers from three Alabama counties left the Alabama Farmers Federation’s 101st annual meeting Dec. 5 with extensive prize packages, courtesy of generous sponsors. After an intense Final Four round of competition, Discussion Meet winner Garrett Dixon of Lee County received a four-wheeler from First...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
For 3 big Alabama newspapers, the presses are grinding to a halt
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It's gotten harder to find a sidewalk newspaper box to buy a copy of The Birmingham News, but you can find the latest edition at the public library downtown. Sherrel Wheeler Stewart pulls a food stain-splattered copy hanging from a spindle. "A lot of people read...
BizReport.com
How To Start An LLC In Alabama 2022: Free Guide
If you’ve ever wondered how to start an LLC in Alabama, you probably already know how confusing the process can be. LLC owners have to file tons of forms, apply for various business licenses, and set up things like an employer identification number just to stay in good standing with the Alabama Secretary of State.
COVID on the Rise in Alabama
COVID-19 has been creeping upward in Alabama during the holidays. The new daily average of COVID-19 cases in Alabama increased by 27% in the two weeks leading up to Dec. 21, the last day for which complete information was available. Technical difficulties with the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID dashboard have delayed reporting of overall case numbers.
wbrc.com
New permitless carry law includes grant program for sheriff’s departments losing funds
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting next week, County Sheriff’s Departments across the state are going to be bringing in less money. The new permitless carry law starts on Jan. 1, which means you no longer need a permit to concealed carry a gun in Alabama, something departments charge a fee for.
wbrc.com
Alabama Hospital Association reacts to hospitals rerouting patients
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side getting answers from the Alabama Hospital Association after receiving calls and emails from you at home saying you’ve been turned away and rerouted to other hospitals for treatment. One woman said her grandmother experienced this firsthand. She wasn’t available to...
thegardeningdad.com
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Meconopsis in Alabama (2023 Guide)
Do you want to grow meconopsis in Alabama, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting meconopsis is not as easy as it seems. Meconopsis are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the fall...
WAFF
What to know about Alabama’s new permitless carry law
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Gun enthusiasts congregate at indoor ranges like Bullet and Barrel. When they do, general manager Louis Southard fills them in on the new laws coming in 2023. “We get asked about it frequently, and we just inform them that now the requirement to have that pistol...
Water woes, home offices, remembering an actor: Down in Alabama
Full disclosure: Today’s episode of this news report is being delivered from a home studio that doubles as supper table. The mic’s right here next to some leftover Christmas banana pudding. Here’s what we have:. Water systems in parts of Alabama were still having trouble with water...
wbrc.com
Faith leaders across Jefferson Co. hold prayer service to stop gun violence in 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Faith leaders from St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 23rd St. Missionary Baptist Church, Greater Birmingham Ministries, The Catholic Diocese of Birmingham, and Miles College Campus Ministries gathered on Friday, Dec. 30, to lead a prayer service to stop gun violence in 2023. Many who spoke on...
