ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keizer, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc16.com

Salem police seize nearly $700K in drugs, make arrests

SALEM, Ore. — Salem police say they have seized close to $700,000-worth of narcotics in a drug bust. On Tuesday, two suspects in the investigation were arrested during a traffic stop. A search of their car revealed two guns and fentanyl pills. Another warrant at their home led to the discovery of more drugs and guns.
SALEM, OR
nbc16.com

Man arrested for attempted murder of mail carrier on Christmas Eve

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KATU) — The suspect who attempted to shoot and kill a mail carrier on Christmas Eve has been arrested, says the Lake Oswego Police Department. Kevin Eugene Irvine, 31, of Tigard, has been apprehended by authorities. On December 24 at around 12:40 p.m., Milwaukie Police Officers responded...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
nbc16.com

Two teens threaten violence at West Salem High School, deputies say

SALEM, Ore. — Two teenagers in Marion County were involved in posting to social media a specific threat of violence toward West Salem High School, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Deputies arrested a 16-year-old who lives east of Salem. They said the teen is home schooled....
SALEM, OR
nbc16.com

Benton County Sheriff's Office responds to shooting on Porter Road

BLODGETT, Ore. — On Thursday, the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) responded to reports of a shooting on Porter Road in Blodgett, Oregon. According to a press release from BCSO, the caller had stated to officials that he had been shot on his property by a woman who was living there.
BLODGETT, OR
nbc16.com

Have You Seen Him? Corvallis man missing since Dec. 18

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Law enforcement agencies are asking for help in locating a missing 22-year-old who was last heard from back on December 18. Corvallis resident Steven Mainwaring’s last presumed location was in the Alsea, Oregon area, Corvallis police said. He is described as being about 6-foot-2-inches tall,...
CORVALLIS, OR
nbc16.com

Burst pipe closes Beaverton DMV through Jan. 9, ODOT says

BEAVERTON, Ore. — The Beaverton DMV will be closed into the new year after a pipe burst and flooded the office, state officials said. The Oregon Department of Transportation said the Beaverton DMV office will be closed through at least January 9. The pipe burst during the stormy winter...
BEAVERTON, OR
nbc16.com

Corvallis Fire station gets an upgrade

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Corvallis Fire Station 3 is getting some renovations. Back in September, the Corvallis Fire Department announced that the station will be closed for approximately 11-months while remodeling is taking place. Currently the station is under a remodeling project, with interior demolition already underway; the kitchen,...
CORVALLIS, OR
nbc16.com

Wheeler wants Kotek to declare homelessness state of emergency

PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler wants Governor-Elect Tina Kotek to declare homelessness a state of emergency and to increase Oregon State Police traffic enforcement in the city. KATU obtained a draft copy of a list of policy proposals the mayor plans to send to Kotek. On the homeless...
PORTLAND, OR
nbc16.com

Cyclists can celebrate the New Year with a bike ride around Milwaukie

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — The Street Trust is inviting bicyclists to usher in the New Year with a family-friendly five-mile bike ride around Milwaukie. Participants can check out some of the completed and planned SAFE (Safe Access For Everyone) programs during the ride. Warm drinks will be offered around at...
MILWAUKIE, OR
nbc16.com

PGE and Pacific Power increasing rates in 2023

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland General Electric and Pacific Power are increasing its rates in 2023, citing power cost inflation as a main reason for the hike. The Oregon Public Utility Commission finalized the PGE and Pacific Power increases based on the company’s increased cost to produce and purchase electricity, which increased significantly year-to-year.
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Turnovers haunt Oregon State women's basketball in loss to USC

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Although Oregon State took on the Ducks to open the Pac-12 women’s basketball season almost three weeks ago, the official start of conference play is here. It was the first time Oregon State’s Shalexxus Aaron would face her former school – USC. But...
CORVALLIS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy