Desoto County, FL

NBC 2

Woman killed in Sarasota County crash

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was killed in a crash in Sarasota County Friday afternoon. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), at around 12:45 p.m. an SUV was headed east on State Road 72, west of Turpentine Road. A semi-tractor trailer was traveling west on State Road 72 when the SUV crossed into the westbound lane. The trailer could not avoid the collision and crashed head-on with the SUV.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Carjacking suspect arrested in North Fort Myers after chase

A carjacking suspect was arrested Friday morning after he led law enforcement on a short chase into North Fort Myers. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, police pursued 27-year-old Zachary Pegg after a carjacking on First Street. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office helped catch and arrest him off Bayshore Road.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

SUV bursts into flames from deadly crash with Punta Gorda man

A Punta Gorda man was involved in a deadly crash on State Road 72 near Turpentine Road Friday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an unknown woman, the victim, was driving an SUV east on SR-72 just west of Turpentine Rd. The 51-year-old Punta Gorda man was driving a semi-tractor...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man found dead in a ditch with his bike in Charlotte County

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation on a dead male found Friday morning around Golf Course Boulevard. According to reports from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the man was found lying in a ditch facedown with their bike in unincorporated Charlotte County. The Charlotte County...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bullets fly at Sarasota apartment complex; suspects sought

‘SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are trying to find out who was involved in an apparent gunfight near Fruitville Road Wednesday night. Police say shots were fired about 9:30 p.m. at the Greenway Apartments, near the intersection of Greenway Drive and Midwest Parkway. Investigators believe people in two vehicles...
SARASOTA, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Cigar laced with amphetamine leads to double drug bust in Immokalee

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — A cigar that was laced with amphetamine led to a double drug bust for two people Tuesday in Immokalee. While deputies were patrolling the area of Immokalee Road and Airpark Boulevard, they spotted a white Chevrolet Cruze drive by. One of the deputies immediately recognized the driver, 36-year-old James Robert Pender, and knew that Pender had an active felony warrant out of Hendry County, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.
IMMOKALEE, FL
WFLA

Deputies respond to serious crash in Polk County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a serious crash on U.S. Highway 17 in Polk County. The crash, which involved two vehicles, happened Tuesday morning in the area of U.S. 17 and Windsor Reserve Drive. There is no word on what led to the crash or exactly how many people were injured, but at […]
POLK COUNTY, FL

