Read full article on original website
Related
NBC 2
Woman killed in Sarasota County crash
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was killed in a crash in Sarasota County Friday afternoon. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), at around 12:45 p.m. an SUV was headed east on State Road 72, west of Turpentine Road. A semi-tractor trailer was traveling west on State Road 72 when the SUV crossed into the westbound lane. The trailer could not avoid the collision and crashed head-on with the SUV.
WINKNEWS.com
Carjacking suspect arrested in North Fort Myers after chase
A carjacking suspect was arrested Friday morning after he led law enforcement on a short chase into North Fort Myers. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, police pursued 27-year-old Zachary Pegg after a carjacking on First Street. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office helped catch and arrest him off Bayshore Road.
87-year-old arrested in Port Charlotte
An 87-year-old man has been arrested in Port Charlotte for Lewd and Lascivious Molestation of a Person Under the Age of 12
Police investigating an armed carjacking in Fort Myers
Fort Myers Police Department is investigating an armed carjacking on Friday morning. Officers say it happened at 2797 First Street.
Lakeland Police: Mother And Two Sons Found Dead In Submerged Vehicle In Lake Wire
LAKELAND, Fla. – A mother and her two sons were found dead in a submerged car in Lake Wire early Friday. According to police, on Friday, December 30, 2022, at approximately 5:26 a.m., Lakeland PD officers were dispatched to a reported submerged vehicle along the
WINKNEWS.com
SUV bursts into flames from deadly crash with Punta Gorda man
A Punta Gorda man was involved in a deadly crash on State Road 72 near Turpentine Road Friday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an unknown woman, the victim, was driving an SUV east on SR-72 just west of Turpentine Rd. The 51-year-old Punta Gorda man was driving a semi-tractor...
Troopers search for driver involved in DeSoto County fatal hit-and-run crash
Florida Highway Patrol troopers continue to investigate a Christmas Day fatal hit-and-run crash in DeSoto County.
FHP investigating Arcadia hit & run crash that left man dead on Christmas morning
ARCADIA, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers are still investigating a hit-and-run in Arcadia that left one man dead Christmas morning. At 7 a.m. on Christmas, a woman living along Hillsborough Avenue in Arcadia was woken up by sirens and flashing lights coming through her windows. “I thought...
WINKNEWS.com
Man found dead in a ditch with his bike in Charlotte County
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation on a dead male found Friday morning around Golf Course Boulevard. According to reports from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the man was found lying in a ditch facedown with their bike in unincorporated Charlotte County. The Charlotte County...
Driver fleeing Cape Coral police on Christmas Day loses control, slams into street sign
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A driver fleeing from Cape Coral police lost control of their car on Christmas Day and slammed into a street sign in Southwest Cape Coral. The driver ran a red light around 4 p.m., according to the police department. When officers tried to pull them over, they took off.
Authorities investigating deceased man discovered in Punta Gorda
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office revealed they are investigating a deceased male that was found this morning. The man was discovered in the area of Golf Course Blvd., in Punta Gorda. CCSO reports the death does not seem to be suspicious and there is...
Mysuncoast.com
Bullets fly at Sarasota apartment complex; suspects sought
‘SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are trying to find out who was involved in an apparent gunfight near Fruitville Road Wednesday night. Police say shots were fired about 9:30 p.m. at the Greenway Apartments, near the intersection of Greenway Drive and Midwest Parkway. Investigators believe people in two vehicles...
Cigar laced with amphetamine leads to double drug bust in Immokalee
IMMOKALEE, Fla. — A cigar that was laced with amphetamine led to a double drug bust for two people Tuesday in Immokalee. While deputies were patrolling the area of Immokalee Road and Airpark Boulevard, they spotted a white Chevrolet Cruze drive by. One of the deputies immediately recognized the driver, 36-year-old James Robert Pender, and knew that Pender had an active felony warrant out of Hendry County, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.
2 dead after head-on collision in Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people died, and one person is in critical condition after a head-on collision Monday, Dec. 26, in Manatee County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash happened along State Road 62 and Saffold Road at approximately 4:49 PM. FHP said one vehicle,...
Englewood man arrested for machete attack on neighbors during Christmas Day dispute
ROTONDA WEST, Fla. — Charlotte County deputies said Julio Maradiaga was arguing with his neighbors outside of his apartment complex on Monday night when things got heated. At one point, they said he went inside and came back with a machete. He struck not one… but two people.
Deputies respond to serious crash in Polk County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a serious crash on U.S. Highway 17 in Polk County. The crash, which involved two vehicles, happened Tuesday morning in the area of U.S. 17 and Windsor Reserve Drive. There is no word on what led to the crash or exactly how many people were injured, but at […]
Tips sought in 2004 Fort Myers cold case homicide
SWFL Crime Stoppers is seeking information about a cold case homicide in Fort Myers. Deputies discovered the body of Jesus Hilario Martinez on December 12, 2004.
Comments / 0