Columbia, MO

Brown scores 30 as Mizzou blows out No. 19 Kentucky 89-75

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Kobe Brown scored 30 points in a dominant performance, and Missouri blew out No. 19 Kentucky 89-75 in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams. DeAndre Gholston and Sean East II also had 12 points apiece for the Tigers, who roared past then-No. 16 Illinois 93-71 their last time out.
