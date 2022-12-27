Read full article on original website
WJCL
Guyton death investigation: 911 call paints picture of possible home invasion
GUYTON, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the mysterious death of an 89-year-old Guyton woman. Betty Ruth Badgett was found dead inside her home late on Christmas Eve. A concerned neighbor called 911 at 11:23 p.m. that night. During the call, the neighbor told the...
wtoc.com
Bluffton burglary suspect in custody after hiding under bathroom sink
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested a burglary suspect after finding him under a bathroom sink. According to officials, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office special operations teams executed a search warrant at a home on Amblewood Avenue in Bluffton Friday looking for 18-year-old Jonathan Paz, who was wanted for burglarizing a home in September while armed with a handgun.
Port Royal police seek driver in shooting investigation
PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a driver accused of shooting at another vehicle on Thursday in Port Royal. A 29-year-old man from Ridgeland was injured in the incident. According to the Port Royal Police Department, the victim was traveling on Ribaut Road between Pinckney Boulevard and Midtown Drive when he and […]
wtoc.com
Officials investigating fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Burton
BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Burton Fire District, along with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating an early morning crash that turned fatal. Officials say multiple agencies responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash in the 3100 block of Trask...
wtoc.com
Deputies arrest teen wanted in September burglary in Bluffton
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested an 18-year-old wanted in a burglary while executing a search warrant Friday afternoon. Jonathan Issrael Paz, 18, is charged with first-degree burglary in connection with the burglary of a Bluffton resident in September. He also faces a charge of resisting arrest, deputies say.
live5news.com
1 killed in auto-pedestrian crash in Beaufort Co.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a pedestrian was killed in an early-morning crash in Beaufort County Saturday. The Burton Fire District says crews responded to the 3100 block of Trask Parkway just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning. Officials said a pedestrian sustained serious injuries in the crash and...
WJCL
Elderly Guyton woman found dead under "suspicious circumstances"
GUYTON, Ga. — State and local authorities are investigating the death of an older woman who was found dead in her Effingham County home on Christmas Eve. Guyton Police were called to the Poplar Street home late Saturday night and found Betty Ruth Badgett, 89, dead inside. The Georgia...
Savannah police investigate apparent murder-suicide
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened late Friday, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). SPD said detectives believe 30-year-old Devante Daniels shot two other people — Ebony Drayton, 29, and 27-year-old Anthony Jackson — before he fatally shot himself. Drayton, who Daniels had a child with, also died […]
wtoc.com
Man shot near the area of Pennsylvania Ave. and Greenwood St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police say a shooting on the city’s east side sent a man to the hospital Wednesday night. Savannah Police confirm a man was shot near the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and Greenwood Street. That’s right by Harry’s Liquorama. SPD says the man...
thedariennews.net
Two die in Crescent house fire early Friday morning
Neighbors called 911 at 1:17 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, reporting a fire at a residence in Crescent on Hwy. 99. McIntosh County Volunteer firemen arrived on the scene and pulled out an elderly woman and a man from the house that was about 70 percent engulfed in flames. McIntosh County...
WJCL
Child orphaned following parents' murder-suicide in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police detectives are investigating a murder-suicide that left a child's parents dead. Officers responded to a shooting at Pennsylvania Gardens apartments around 11 p.m. on Dec. 23 and found Ebony Drayton, 29, suffering from life-threatening injuries. Drayton later died of her injuries. A second victim,...
WJCL
Man wanted by federal authorities killed in motorcycle chase in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A man wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for escaping from federal prison more than six months ago was killed during a police chase Monday night in Chatham County. According to preliminary information from the Georgia State Patrol, at approximately 7:18 p.m., a GSP trooper attempted...
Group accused of stealing 2 dozen bottles of perfume, cologne in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are working to identify three individuals accused of stealing 24 bottles of perfume and cologne from drug stores in Savannah. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the thefts occurred on Nov. 21 at Walgreens on Victory Drive, then on Nov. 25 at Walgreens on Habersham Street and at the […]
wtoc.com
One person dead following shooting in Claxton
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead following a shooting in Claxton. According to police, an Evans County Deputy heard gunshots in the area of East James Street Sunday. Claxton Police Officers responded to assist in locating the gunshots. Police say one person was found suffering from gunshot wounds.
wtoc.com
3 men plead guilty to charges in 2016 Tatemville murder case
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three of the four defendants in a 2016 murder case in Savannah had plea hearings on Friday. All three pleaded guilty to the charges against them. The morning started off with Timothy Coleman Jr. in Judge John Morse Jr.’s courtroom. According to the state, Coleman Jr. along with the three co-defendants carried out and participated in the 2016 murder of 24-year-old Dominique Powell.
allongeorgia.com
GBI Investigating Shooting Death in Claxton
The GBI was requested by the Claxton Police Department to assist with a death investigation in the early morning hours of December 25, 2022. Just after 12:30 a.m., an Evans County Sheriff’s Office deputy heard gunfire in the 300 block of East James Street in Claxton. When law enforcement arrived, they found Marvin Smith, age 31, of Hagan, in the yard shot multiple times. Officers and EMS administered aid, however, he died at the scene. The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Smith.
wtoc.com
Security video shows crash that killed escaped inmate on Ogeechee Road
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A late Monday night police chase in Chatham County left one man dead. Georgia State Patrol says it all started when a trooper tried to pull over a man on a motorcycle for speeding but he didn’t pull over and things ended with a fatal crash along Ogeechee near Cottonvale Road.
GSP: Wanted man killed in crash after police pursuit off Ogeechee Rd
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Georgia State Patrol(GSP) is investigating a fatal accident that temporarily shut down traffic on Monday night on Ogeechee Road at Elk Avenue. According to GSP, at 7:18 p.m. a trooper attempted to stop a black Kawasaki motorcycle for speeding while traveling north on GA 25 just before Burton Road. The […]
Driver rescued after 2-vehicle crash in Beaufort County
BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Burton Fire and Beaufort County EMS rescued a trapped driver after a crash Tuesday. According to the Burton Fire District, just after 6 p.m., emergency crews responded to a reported motor vehicle collision with injuries at the intersection of Broad River Boulevard and Jennings Road for reports of a vehicle being […]
GBI investigates fatal Christmas Day shooting in Claxton
CLAXTON, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating a fatal Christmas Day shooting in Claxton. Officials said 31-year-old Marvin Smith, of Hagan, Georgia, was found shot multiple times in the yard of the 300 block of East James Street just after 12:30 a.m. An Evans County Sheriff’s Office deputy had heard […]
