Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KVAL
EWEB's water division donates equipment to help Mapleton
MAPLETON, Ore. — EWEB announced on their website that they are responding to Mapleton's call for aid due to a leak in the towns water system left over 200 homes without running water. EWEB says that it's sent 60 more water containers to town today, along with staff to...
KVAL
Corvallis Fire station gets an upgrade
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Corvallis Fire Station 3 is getting some renovations. Back in September, the Corvallis Fire Department announced that the station will be closed for approximately 11-months while remodeling is taking place. Currently the station is under a remodeling project, with interior demolition already underway; the kitchen,...
KVAL
PeaceHealth opens 30-year-old time capsule from the Eugene Clinic
EUGENE, Ore. — After 30 years, the Eugene Clinic time capsule has been opened. PeaceHealth invited several retired doctors who worked at the Eugene Clinic, PeaceHealth's predecessor in Oregon, to open the capsule last Wednesday, December 21. Staff at the former clinic created the capsule back in 1992 to...
KVAL
Once again, Mapleton residents don't have water
MAPLETON, Ore. — More than 200 homes and businesses in Mapleton endured their fourth day without water Thursday. Vanessa West, Mapleton Water and Sewage Board Secretary, says the recent power outage and ice/snow storm has created more leaks in the pipes, which have now completely dried up, leaving residents without water.
KVAL
Southwest eyes "return to normal" after a week of mass flight cancelations
EUGENE, Ore. — Following a week where Southwest Airlines canceled upwards of 15,000 flights, things look to be returning to normal for the airline giant. As of Friday morning, roughly 1 percent of Southwest's flights had been canceled, or delayed. According to FlightAware, only 41 flights in total had...
KVAL
Two teens threaten violence at West Salem High School, deputies say
SALEM, Ore. — Two teenagers in Marion County were involved in posting to social media a specific threat of violence toward West Salem High School, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Deputies arrested a 16-year-old who lives east of Salem. They said the teen is home schooled....
KVAL
Man arrested after leading police on wild car chase, dancing in the street, and more
SHERWOOD, Ore. — A man accused of running from officers from four police agencies is in custody after a wild car chase. On December 29, 2022, at around 9:21 a.m., the Oregon State Police received multiple reports of a white Mercedes driving recklessly on I-5. An Oregon State Trooper located the vehicle and made a traffic stop.
KVAL
No fireworks New Years Eve, $500 fine for violations in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — With New Years Eve just days away, a reminder that personal fireworks are completely banned in the City of Eugene, even on New Years. The city council passed the ban back in September, the ban covers all fireworks including:. Sparklers. Spinners. Smoke devices. If violators are...
KVAL
Benton County Sheriff's Office responds to shooting on Porter Road
BLODGETT, Ore. — On Thursday, the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) responded to reports of a shooting on Porter Road in Blodgett, Oregon. According to a press release from BCSO, the caller had stated to officials that he had been shot on his property by a woman who was living there.
KVAL
Salem police seize nearly $700K in drugs, make arrests
SALEM, Ore. — Salem police say they have seized close to $700,000-worth of narcotics in a drug bust. On Tuesday, two suspects in the investigation were arrested during a traffic stop. A search of their car revealed two guns and fentanyl pills. Another warrant at their home led to the discovery of more drugs and guns.
KVAL
Nix leads Oregon comeback as Ducks win dramatic Holiday Bowl vs. North Carolina
SAN DIEGO, Calif. — The Oregon football team ended Dan Lanning’s first season as head coach of the Ducks in dramatic fashion, with a 4th quarter comeback vs. North Carolina to win the Holiday Bowl in San Diego, 28-27. Ducks running back Bucky Irving was named offensive MVP of the game.
KVAL
Oregon Women's Basketball: Ducks want more defensive intensity
EUGENE, Ore. — In the words of Kelly Graves, the blowouts are about to end. Oregon women's basketball enters the always-grueling grind of PAC-12 play. And they will not be able to ease into it, as the Ducks host number 10 UCLA on Friday,. UCLA is off to a...
KVAL
Turnovers haunt Oregon State women's basketball in loss to USC
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Although Oregon State took on the Ducks to open the Pac-12 women’s basketball season almost three weeks ago, the official start of conference play is here. It was the first time Oregon State’s Shalexxus Aaron would face her former school – USC. But...
KVAL
Duck women fall short in Top-20 match-up against UCLA
EUGENE, Ore. — The 17th-ranked Oregon women's basketball team closed 2022 with a loss to No. 10 UCLA, 82-74. The Ducks had a 6-4 lead about halfway through the first quarter and didn't have the lead again until late in the third quarter. The game was a classic example...
Comments / 0