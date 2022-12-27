ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Entertainment: Mariah Carey Most Streamed, Avatar Hits $900M & Chris Rock Returns

By Cheddar
 4 days ago

Mariah's Record Even though Mariah Carey didn't get her "Queen of Christmas" trademark, she is once again proving her power in the midst of the holiday season. Her 1994 classic
All I Want for Christmas broke Spotify's single-day streaming record with more than 21 billion listens on Christmas Eve. Adele's Easy on Me was the previous record holder with 19 billion-plus streams. Carey's hit is also sitting at the top of Billboard's Hot 100 chart again, charting for 10 cumulative weeks over almost three decades. Box Office: 'Avatar' Sequel Avatar: The Way of Water has already raked in nearly $900 million in box office sales globally. The international market helped catapult the film's box office figures after taking in $56 million in the U.S. in its second weekend, bringing the domestic total so far to more than $250 million. With much of the country experiencing extreme weather this past holiday weekend, box office numbers broadly took a hit. Still,
Avatar 2 became the fifth-highest-grossing movie released worldwide this year. Chris Rock Is Back Comedian Chris Rock has been shockingly quiet since #TheSlap drama that rocked the 2022 Academy Awards. Now, his upcoming stand-up special Chris Rock: Selective Outrage is set for release. He teamed up with Netflix to bring the special to the audiences on March 4. No details have been revealed about the new material, but many are expecting him to finally address the saga between him and Will Smith. "

Related
Cheddar News

In Entertainment: Honoring Toni Morrison, BTS Solo Hit & 'Glass Onion' Reigns

"Honoring Toni MorrisonNew Jersey's Princeton University is set to honor author Toni Morrison in a tribute that will span the upcoming spring semester. The focus of the event will be the Toni Morrison: Sites of Memory exhibition which explores her creative process through unreleased manuscripts, conversations she's had with other Black women, and maps she created while working on revered works like Beloved and Song of Solomon. The university is also set to host a spring lecture series and a three-day symposium.RM's Solo DebutK-Pop group BTS is on hiatus until the band members complete their mandatory military service, but they're...
PRINCETON, NJ
Cheddar News

In Entertainment: 'Avatar' Hits $1B, Disney+ Stan Lee Tribute, & Cosby Tour

"Billion Dollar MovieAvatar: The Way of Water has crossed the $1 billion mark thanks in large part to global ticket sales. The blockbuster has become the fastest movie to reach the mark this year, ahead of Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World Dominion, the only other films to gross as much worldwide in 2022. It still has a ways to go before surpassing the original 2009 film in gross sales of $2.97 billion at the global box office. Stan the ManMarvel Entertainment and the House of Mouse are set to bring a Stan Lee documentary to Disney+ next year. The original...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Cheddar News

Will We Be Able to Afford Eggs in 2023? A Look at Inflation Predictions

"Oh the places prices have gone in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 7.1 percent year-over-year in November, and although there is one more report due out in the next few weeks, the average for the year is likely to be in that range. While this is down from a peak of 9.1 percent in June, it's roughly the same as the annual rate for 2021.  That means inflation was hovering around a 40-year high for the last two years, even as the underlying causes of inflation appeared to shift. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently pointed out,...
Cheddar News

Suspect in Deaths of Idaho Students Arrested in Pennsylvania

"By Marc Levy, Rebecca Boone, and Mike BalsamoAuthorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Friday.The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the small town of Moscow, Idaho, a farming community of about 25,000 people that had not had a murder for five years. Fears of a repeat attack prompted nearly half of the University of Idaho's over 11,000 students to leave the city and switch to online classes.Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested early Friday...
MOSCOW, ID
Cheddar News

Pelé, Brazil's Mighty King of 'Beautiful Game,' Has Died

"By Tales Azzoni and Mauricio SavaresePelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82.The standard-bearer of “the beautiful game” had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. The medical center where he had been hospitalized for the last month said he died of multiple organ failure as a result of the cancer.“All that we are is thanks to you," his daughter Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram. “We love you endlessly. Rest in peace."His agent, Joe Fraga, confirmed his...
Cheddar News

Adult-Use Cannabis Sales Kick Off in New York State, Just in Time for the New Year

"A tin of Florist Farms watermelon gummies and a jar of cannabis flower became the first, legal adult-use cannabis products sold in New York state on Thursday. The buyer was none other than New York State Office of Cannabis Management Executive Director Chris Alexander, who grinned as he clutched the products outside of Housing Works Cannabis Co., the state’s first — and at the moment, only — licensed, adult use dispensary.“Equity is not a thing, it is the thing and it is what … our program is built around. We will never stop pushing to make New York a more fair,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cheddar News

Frozen Bats Rescued After Falling Bridges Amid Plunging Temperatures

"Nearly 1,600 bats are set to be released back into the wild after being rescued from a frosty death due to low temperatures in Texas.Hundreds of the flying mammals went into hypothermic shock last week and lost their grip from their dwellings under a Houston bridge and fell to the pavement below. According to the Houston Humane Society, they were able to save the bats by providing them with fluids and keeping them warm in incubators.Mary Warwick, the head of the Houston Humane Society, discovered the crisis during a holiday shopping trip. She told the Associated Press she found hundreds of the stricken bats on the ground and proceeded to scoop them up to transport them to her home. More people would then show up to save them.More than 900 additional bats also were recovered from another bridge in Pearland, Texas. Warwick noted that some bats could not be saved and died either from the chilly temperatures or from the 15-30 foot fall."
HOUSTON, TX
Cheddar News

Vatican Says Health of Retired Pope Benedict XVI 'Worsening'

"By Frances D'EmilioThe health of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has worsened due to his age, and doctors are constantly monitoring the frail 95-year-old’s condition, the Vatican said Wednesday.Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni said Pope Francis, who asked the faithful earlier Wednesday to pray for Benedict, went to visit his predecessor in the monastery on Vatican grounds where the retired pontiff has lived since retiring in February 2013."Regarding the health condition of the emeritus pope, for whom Pope Francis asked for prayers at the end of his general audience this morning, I can confirm that in the last hours, a worsening due to advanced...
StyleCaster

Here's How to Watch 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party' Live For Free to Ring in 2023 With Miley & Dolly Parton

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If “Party in the U.S.A.” has been your party anthem for the past decade, you may be wondering how to watch Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party live online for free to see this year’s NYE special co-hosted by Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton. Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is an annual New Year’s Eve special hosted by Miley Cyrus and produced by Lorne Michaels. The special sees Cyrus host New Year’s Eve live with a different celebrity co-host and in a...
FLORIDA STATE
Cheddar News

'Not Just a Weather Delay,' Says Buttigieg on Southwest Airlines Flight Cancellations

"As other airlines rebound from the holiday weekend's extreme weather disruptions, Southwest Airlines is still canceling the majority of its flights. Before noon on Wednesday, the company had already canceled more than 50 percent of its flights for the day, compared to around 1 percent or less for most major U.S. airlines, according to flight-tracker FlightAware.    The situation drew the ire of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who in an interview with ABC News Tuesday night said, "In my judgment, this has crossed the line into something that is not just a weather delay, but something that the airline is responsible for." He added...
TEXAS STATE
Cheddar News

What to Stream This Weekend: The Top Streaming Picks of 2022

"It's the end of another year, and the Cheddar staff has looked back on its picks throughout 2022 to bring you a best-of list you might want to peruse as we head into 2023 this weekend!Your Honor - ShowtimePicked by Reporter Lawrence BantonOriginally picked February 10, 2022After taking a long look back at my streaming picks for the year, I've decided that Bryan Cranston in Showtime's Your Honor was easily one of my favorite watches of the year. And clearly I wasn't alone in that thought. What was expected to be just a one-and-done limited series, it received rave reviews,...
Cheddar News

Foot Locker-Owned Sneaker Icon Eastbay to End Operations at End of Month

"It's the end of an era for sports enthusiasts and sneakerheads alike after athletic shoe and apparel shop Eastbay announced that operations would shutter this month.The announcement is a followup to another made in June from Foot Locker, Inc. – Eastbay's parent company – which said the company would be merging the online retailer with the Champs Sports brand. That process began in 2019 and will be completed by January 2023."We're saying goodbye to Eastbay at the end of December 2022. We encourage you to shop at champssports.com to find great deals for your athletic shoes, clothing, and more," the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Cheddar News

Stocks Rallied to Higher Close as Job Market Remains Strong

"By Damian J. Troise and Alex VeigaA relatively light day of trading on Wall Street ended Thursday with a broad rally for stocks as investors welcomed new jobless benefits data that shows the labor market remains strong.The S&P 500 rose 1.7%, with roughly 95% of stocks within the benchmark index closing higher. The gains more than made up for the index's losses the previous two days, the latest oscillation in what has been a volatile, holiday-shortened week for stocks.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1% and the Nasdaq composite gained 2.6%.Technology stocks, which are down 29% this year, powered much...
Cheddar News

Looking Ahead to the EV Industry in 2023

Garrett Nelson, senior analyst and VP of equity research at CFRA Research, joined Cheddar News to discuss EV industry predictions for 2023. "Tesla will be the industry's top performing stock next year after a very difficult second half of the year," he said of CFRA's outlook. "We think sentiment has become overly negative more recently there's been uh, tax tax loss selling which has driven the stock down even lower."
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

