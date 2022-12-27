In Entertainment: Mariah Carey Most Streamed, Avatar Hits $900M & Chris Rock Returns
"Mariah's Record Even though Mariah Carey didn't get her "Queen of Christmas" trademark, she is once again proving her power in the midst of the holiday season. Her 1994 classic All I Want for Christmas broke Spotify's single-day streaming record with more than 21 billion listens on Christmas Eve. Adele's Easy on Me was the previous record holder with 19 billion-plus streams. Carey's hit is also sitting at the top of Billboard's Hot 100 chart again, charting for 10 cumulative weeks over almost three decades. Box Office: 'Avatar' Sequel Avatar: The Way of Water has already raked in nearly $900 million in box office sales globally. The international market helped catapult the film's box office figures after taking in $56 million in the U.S. in its second weekend, bringing the domestic total so far to more than $250 million. With much of the country experiencing extreme weather this past holiday weekend, box office numbers broadly took a hit. Still, Avatar 2 became the fifth-highest-grossing movie released worldwide this year. Chris Rock Is Back Comedian Chris Rock has been shockingly quiet since #TheSlap drama that rocked the 2022 Academy Awards. Now, his upcoming stand-up special Chris Rock: Selective Outrage is set for release. He teamed up with Netflix to bring the special to the audiences on March 4. No details have been revealed about the new material, but many are expecting him to finally address the saga between him and Will Smith. "
Comments / 0