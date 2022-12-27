Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
City leaders pushing to address deadly youth violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A heartbroken Columbus family is still trying to come to terms with the loss of a 15-year-old girl. Lovely Kendricks was shot and killed back in October at Franklin Park. Hers is just one of the many young faces behind the tragic numbers. Her mother's grief and her plea for answers haven't diminished.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus woman, 80, receives presidential pardon for 1970s murder of abusive husband
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An eighty-year-old Columbus woman received one of six pardons from President Joe Biden Friday. Beverly Ann Ibn-Tamas was convicted of shooting and killing her abusive husband. She was 33 years old at the time of the shooting. She was convicted of murder in the second...
WSYX ABC6
'We must protect our children' -- Calls for justice getting louder for slain teen
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of 13-year old Sinzae Reed, who was shot dead back in October at the Wedgewood apartments, is raising questions about the investigation. Their concerns are getting the attention of local activists, community leaders and politicians. Congresswoman Joyce Beatty on Thursday shared a simple message on Twitter: "We must protect our children."
WSYX ABC6
No mail, no housing, no Carvana car titles are tips Problem Solvers tackled in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — When ABC 6 says, “We’re on your side,” we mean it. More people contacted ABC 6 On Your Side Problem Solvers in 2022 and received great results. Multi-award-winning journalist Lisa Rantala digs deeper into viewer tips and concerns to help raise awareness and even create change in the community.
WSYX ABC6
U.S. Marshals offering reward for tip that leads directly to escaped inmates capture
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The United States Marshals Service is offering up to $5,000 for information that directly leads to the capture of the escaped inmate, Jacob Davidson. The Ohio State Highway Patrol and U.S. Marshals Service are searching for Davidson. He has not been seen since Thursday, officials say.
WSYX ABC6
Recent arrest warrant considered "low priority" on suspected Columbus twins' kidnapper
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The woman accused of abducting five-month-old twins in Columbus and sparking a statewide Amber Alert heads back to an Indianapolis courtroom Thursday. Nalah Jackson was arrested in Indiana last week after police say she kidnapped Kason and Kyair Thomas while stealing their mother's car. Those...
WSYX ABC6
Missing 81 year old man from south Columbus found safe
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police have canceled the missing adult alert for 81-year-old Donald L. Kirksey, and say he has been found safely. Police say Kirksey was last heard from around Nov. 19. He is missing from the area of Wayland Drive and Quaker Road in south Columbus.
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for suspect in attempted carjacking in Franklinton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a man who tried to steal a car at gunpoint in Franklinton on Wednesday. The incident happened in the 700 block of Sullivant Avenue just after 1 p.m. A 39-year-old woman was sitting in her car waiting for her friend in...
WSYX ABC6
No felonies charged on suspected Columbus twins' kidnapper in previous car thefts, crashes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just weeks before Columbus police say Nalah Jackson kidnapped five-month-old twins in their mother's stolen car, Dublin police say she stole two other cars and crashed them while trying to flee the scene. As of Thursday, she's only faced a series of misdemeanor charges for...
WSYX ABC6
Licking County woman found dead and buried outside home, son named as person of interest
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — A Licking County man has been named as a person of interest in the death of his mother, Sheriff Randy Thorp said in a press release. Family members of Debra Perrine, 67, requested a welfare check after they had not had contact with her for roughly a week.
WSYX ABC6
Tenants vacate high-rise buildings at Latitude Five25 after 'catastrophic failure'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There are no dinners being made. No TVs or radios are playing. Nobody relaxing on the sofa after a day of work. The gates are closed and secured and the two high-rise 15-story buildings at Latitude Five25 are dark and empty. Tenants vacated the property...
WSYX ABC6
Police: 4 suspects identified and charged with murder of 18-year-old in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Arrest warrants have been filed against four teenagers in connection to the murder of an 18-year-old in northwest Columbus in December. Kasey Russell, 17, Marquel King, 14, Hunter Krouse, 15, and Brent Boggs, 14, have all been charged with murder and aggravated robbery. Thomas Hritzo...
WSYX ABC6
Shooting investigation continues, charges dismissed against man mistakenly let out of jail
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police investigators continue to look into the deadly shooting at a west side Sunoco earlier this month. 21-year-old Andrew Combs was killed, and now loved ones mourn the soon-to-be father's death. David Johnson III was identified at one point as a suspect. Since those...
WSYX ABC6
Latitude Five25 tenants vacate building following Christmas Day evacuation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Friday's noon deadline has passed for families at Latitude Five25 to leave their apartments after a water main break forced them to start looking for other places to stay this week. Dozens of residents were carrying their most precious belongings out of their apartments Friday...
WSYX ABC6
Franklin County Commissioners authorize $750,000 to help house Latitude Five25 tenants
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tenants living in Columbus problem property Latitude Five25 will receive help to find and pay for temporary housing after being forced to evacuate on Christmas Day. On Wednesday, Franklin County Commissioners authorized an amendment to the service agreement with the Community Shelter Board to help...
WSYX ABC6
City of Dublin helping community stay safe with ride share discount
Dublin, OHIO (WSYX) — Big crowds are expected throughout Central Ohio this New Year's Eve with the Buckeyes game taking place along with celebrations to ring in the New Year. The City of Dublin is stressing the importance of safety over the weekend by offering ride discounts through the...
WSYX ABC6
Hilliard teacher resigns after accused of inappropriate relationship with student
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Hilliard Darby High School teacher resigned after the school district received information about an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student over 10 years ago. Hilliard City Schools informed police after the former student made the allegation over the holiday break. Hilliard Schools Superintendent David...
WSYX ABC6
Eastland Mall to close for good Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A shopping destination for more than 50 years in Columbus will close for good Saturday. Eastland Mall, along Hamilton Road, has been troubled for the last several years. As ABC 6 reported this year, the city obtained a court order declaring the mall a public...
WSYX ABC6
'No sidewalks, no streetlights,' CCS parent says child's walk to new bus stop is unsafe
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City School families are days away from adjusting to brand new bus routes. The district said it is changing all of its bus routes beginning on Jan. 3. The change was in response to transportation issues Columbus City Schools has faced. CCS said nearly...
WSYX ABC6
Sports Betting Vocabulary
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Sports betting becomes legal in Ohio on Jan 1. 2023, before you place your bet do you know sports betting terms?. Hollywood Casino assist. general manager Erich Zimny breaks down the terms of sports betting with Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant.
