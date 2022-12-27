ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

City leaders pushing to address deadly youth violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A heartbroken Columbus family is still trying to come to terms with the loss of a 15-year-old girl. Lovely Kendricks was shot and killed back in October at Franklin Park. Hers is just one of the many young faces behind the tragic numbers. Her mother's grief and her plea for answers haven't diminished.
WSYX ABC6

'We must protect our children' -- Calls for justice getting louder for slain teen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of 13-year old Sinzae Reed, who was shot dead back in October at the Wedgewood apartments, is raising questions about the investigation. Their concerns are getting the attention of local activists, community leaders and politicians. Congresswoman Joyce Beatty on Thursday shared a simple message on Twitter: "We must protect our children."
WSYX ABC6

Missing 81 year old man from south Columbus found safe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police have canceled the missing adult alert for 81-year-old Donald L. Kirksey, and say he has been found safely. Police say Kirksey was last heard from around Nov. 19. He is missing from the area of Wayland Drive and Quaker Road in south Columbus.
WSYX ABC6

City of Dublin helping community stay safe with ride share discount

Dublin, OHIO (WSYX) — Big crowds are expected throughout Central Ohio this New Year's Eve with the Buckeyes game taking place along with celebrations to ring in the New Year. The City of Dublin is stressing the importance of safety over the weekend by offering ride discounts through the...
WSYX ABC6

Hilliard teacher resigns after accused of inappropriate relationship with student

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Hilliard Darby High School teacher resigned after the school district received information about an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student over 10 years ago. Hilliard City Schools informed police after the former student made the allegation over the holiday break. Hilliard Schools Superintendent David...
WSYX ABC6

Eastland Mall to close for good Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A shopping destination for more than 50 years in Columbus will close for good Saturday. Eastland Mall, along Hamilton Road, has been troubled for the last several years. As ABC 6 reported this year, the city obtained a court order declaring the mall a public...
WSYX ABC6

Sports Betting Vocabulary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Sports betting becomes legal in Ohio on Jan 1. 2023, before you place your bet do you know sports betting terms?. Hollywood Casino assist. general manager Erich Zimny breaks down the terms of sports betting with Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant.
