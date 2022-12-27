Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The Trashmen's 'Surfin' Bird'Frank MastropoloMinneapolis, MN
As the World Turns Star Rita Walter McLaughlin Dead at 71Soap HubOakdale, MN
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Related
Not Weird, Wild! Three Minnesota Wild Players Wake Up ‘Passed Out’ Man In Bed
@matthunt25 #MN #wild #fyp #surprise #nhl #hockey #zuccy #hartzy #dumba ♬ original sound - Matt Hunt. The comments seem to shed some light on what is going on here. It seems the players, Ryan Hartman, Mats Zuccarello, and Matt Dumba, were in Duluth and were convinced to go back to the TikTok-ers place and wake up his 'passed out' roommate.
ClutchPoints
Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Packers
The Minnesota Vikings continue to be underrated. They enter this game underdogs. That’s despite coming from back-to-back wins over the Indianapolis Colts and New York Giants. The Vikings have also won four of their last five games. Now at 12-3, the Vikings have officially clinched the top spot in the NFC North and are just a game behind the Philadelphia Eagles for the top seed in the entire conference. Minnesota can still overtake Philly if it can win its last two games and the Eagles lose in Weeks 17 and 18. Before we get ahead of ourselves, however, let’s look at our Vikings Week 17 predictions as they take on the Packers.
saturdaytradition.com
Reactions pour in as Tanner Morgan leads beautiful TD drive for Minnesota
Tanner Morgan took over for freshman starter Athan Kaliakmanis Thursday at the Pinstripe Bowl. Kaliakmanis left with a right leg injury, but the Gophers were able to solider on regardless. Minnesota took a 14-0 lead late in the 2nd quarter following a beautiful pass from Morgan to Daniel Jackson in...
Stranger offers CO couple ride home from Minnesota amid Southwest fiasco
The website Flight Aware shows Southwest Airlines canceled another 25,000 flights on Wednesday, and up to 15,000 flights never took off since the meltdown began a week ago. The travel troubles are forcing people to either drive to their destinations or wait it out. And in one case, it led to an unexpected friendship"Like everybody, we were trying to get flights on any airline that could get us out of Minnesota," said Annie Brunner, who came for Christmas with her wife, Megan.They ended up getting stranded in Minnesota for two days as their Southwest flights to Denver kept getting canceled....
Our Official Staff Prediction for Vikings at Packers
The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for Vikings at Packers is ready. The Vikings can hit a 13-3 record this weekend for the first time since 2017. The NFL expanded to 16+ games per season in 1978, and if the Vikings beat the Packers on Sunday, it’ll be just the third time in franchise history that Minnesota has tallied 13 wins in a season’s first 16 games (1998, 2017).
1 perfect MLB trade Twins must make this offseason
The Minnesota Twins haven’t had a great offseason. They entered with the main goal being to find a way to re-sign Carlos Correa after he opted out of his deal, but ended up watching him sign with the San Francisco Giants, before going back on that deal and joining the New York Mets instead. By the time that all took place, most of the top free agents on the market had already been signed.
saturdaytradition.com
PJ Fleck provides positive injury outlook for Athan Kaliakmanis, Cody Lindenberg following Pinstripe Bowl
PJ Fleck guided Minnesota to another bowl victory, taking down Syracuse in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl Thursday evening. That win gives the Gophers nine on the season but involved some scary-looking injuries for a pair of players. Athan Kaliakmanis started that game at quarterback and was an efficient...
Trio of players nearing a return to the Red Wings
Robby Fabbri is nearing a return for the Red Wings and there’s more help on the horizon as well as head coach Derek Lalonde told reporters, including MLive’s Ansar Khan that wingers Tyler Bertuzzi and Filip Zadina are on the same timeframe for a return and should be back in the next eight to ten days.
FOX Sports
Avalanche activate Nathan MacKinnon off injured reserve
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche activated forward Nathan MacKinnon from injured reserve before their game against Toronto on Saturday night. MacKinnon has missed the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. His 26 assists were tied for the league lead when he went out during the first period of a game at Philadelphia on Dec. 5. He also has eight goals.
Yardbarker
‘It’s my fault’: Canucks’ Bruce Boudreau addresses JT Miller yelling at Collin Delia late vs. Winnipeg
Like many of us, Bruce Boudreau wants the debate and discussion surrounding JT Miller yelling at Collin Delia last night to end. For context, the event we’re talking about came toward the end of Thursday night’s game between the Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets. After making 35 saves on 38 shots, goaltender Collin Delia stayed on the ice as J.T. Miller skated the puck back behind his net following a failed zone exit.
Yardbarker
MacKinnon could return to Avalanche lineup on Saturday, no changes for Toronto: Leafs practice notes
After a 6-3 loss to Arizona on Thursday night, the Maple Leafs got back to work with a practice in Denver before their game vs. the Avalanche on Saturday night. It was a rough go versus the Coyotes on Thursday — especially for Matt Murray — who allowed four goals against for the fourth time this season. Toronto led 3-2 before Arizona came back, scoring four unanswered goals (two in an empty net).
FOX Sports
Okposo scores 3 times as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two...
Vikings Get Brutal Injury Update On Defensive Piece
The Minnesota Vikings barely escaped their Week 16 game against the New York Giants, coming away with a 27-24 victory as Greg Joseph nailed a career-long and franchise-record 61-yard field goal at the buzzer. The victory kept the Vikings’ slim hopes of winning the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC alive, but it didn’t come without a cost.
Yardbarker
Senators look for another win on Red Wings' ice
Drake Batherson and Alex DeBrincat haven't cooled off since the Ottawa Senators' last visit to Detroit. The Senators will visit the Red Wings once again on New Year's Eve. Batherson scored twice and DeBrincat collected three assists in a 6-3 Ottawa victory over Detroit on Dec. 17. Batherson will carry...
thecomeback.com
Ironic bowl game field conditions get slammed
If there was any bowl game that you would expect to have pristine field conditions, it would be the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. Alas, that is not the case. The 2022 edition of the New York-based bowl game kicked off on Thursday between the Syracuse Orange and Minnesota Golden Gophers. They didn’t even make it to the second quarter before the turf in Yankee Stadium started to degrade to the point where it was affecting play on the field.
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Lafrenière Is a Fit for the Canadiens
There are so many questions to explore. Is he available? What do the Rangers want and/or need to help their team and make it worthwhile? Also, is he a fit for the Canadiens, and, more importantly, is he worth the cost?. Rangers Open to Trade. The major question is, is...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Nashville Predators
Welcome back to another episode of Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2022-23 trade targets. The series where I’ll examine a few players from teams around the league who could potentially fit for Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas. From blockbuster moves to minor upgrades, all will be covered and potential trade packages will be discussed.
Myles Turner helps Pacers hold off Clippers
Myles Turner scored 34 points, Tyrese Haliburton added 24 points and distributed 10 assists, and the Indiana Pacers weathered a
Northwestern’s staunch defense challenges Ohio State
Northwestern seeks its sixth straight victory when it hosts Ohio State in Evanston, Ill., on Sunday. The Wildcats (10-2, 1-0
Yardbarker
Ottawa Senators Quick Hits: DeBrincat, Talbot & Batherson
On Tuesday night, the Ottawa Senators did something few NHL teams have been able to do this season. They beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 in an overtime shootout. It was a close game; but, as the Bruins’ head coach Jim Montgomery said: “I give credit to Ottawa, but I thought our third, we really got to our game.”
Pro Hockey Rumors
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
297K+
Views
ABOUT
Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/
Comments / 0