walls102.com
Suspect in deaths of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania have arrested a suspect in the killings of four slain Idaho students, Moscow, Idaho Police Chief James Fry said Friday. Arrest paperwork filed in Monroe County Court says 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was being held for extradition to Idaho on a warrant for first degree murder. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students’ home “with the intent to commit murder.” The four students were all friends and members of the University of Idaho’s Greek system. They were stabbed to death at a rental home near campus sometime in the early morning hours of Nov. 13. Monroe County is in the Pocono Mountains.
Fuel taxes set to rise in 2023
SPRINGFIELD – A six month delay passed by Illinois lawmakers in the adjustment of motor fuel taxes means that motorists across the state may feel more pain at the pump on January 1st. Beginning in 2023, the motor fuel tax will increase to 3.1 cents per gallon. Drivers across the state will be paying upwards of 42.1 cents per gallon tax for gasoline at the pump. The crunch on the wallet may not stop there, however, as the tax is set to increase again on July 1st, 2023. The amount that could be has yet to be determined.
Judge rules Illinois’ pre-trial fairness act unconstitutional
KANKAKEE – An Illinois Circuit Judge ruled yesterday that a provision to eliminate the setting of cash bail for those accused of crimes in the state is unconstitutional. The ruling decided by Judge Thomas Cunnington of the 21st Judicial Circuit means that the bail reform legislation that was set to begin on January 1st will not go into effect in the 65 counties that were part of the lawsuit. An appeal is expected to be filed by Governor JB Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul to the Illinois Supreme Court. Kankakee County State’s Attorney James Rowe argued the law violated a constitutional provision that says “all persons shall be bailable by sufficient sureties.” LaSalle, Livingston, Grundy, and DeKalb Counties were part of the lawsuit and will not be eliminating cash bail. Bureau, Lee and Putnam Counties, who were not part of the group of counties who combined their court cases to the 21st Judicial Circuit will eliminate cash bail on January 1st.
Stage 212 welcomes in Noon Years Eve
LA SALLE — The Noon Year’s Eve Celebration at Stage 212 performed twice today with visitors from the Paw Patrol, the Wizard of Oz, Scar and the Hyena’s, Ariel, Repunzel, Anna & Elsa. Along with special guest Buddy the Elf!. They welcomed in Noon Year with two...
