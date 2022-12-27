ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: LeQuint Allen shines in Pinstripe Bowl

Sean Tucker had two words to say to LeQuint Allen before the Pinstripe Bowl. That’s all the motivation Allen needed. “He just had me hyped when he said that,” said Allen. “I went out there with a chip on my shoulder.”. Allen hit the Yankee Stadium turf...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse vs. Boston College: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (8-5, 1-1) vs. Boston College Eagles (7-6, 1-1) Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y. Line: The Draftkings Line will be updated on the morning of the game. TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3. Boston College Blog: BC Interruption. Rivalry: 55-26, Syracuse. Current Streak:...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: what to watch for in the Pinstripe Bowl

The Syracuse Orange look to extend their Pinstripe Bowl record to 3-0 all-time when they face the Minnesota Golden Gophers. When these two teams meet, this is what we’ll be looking for:. Kevin: How will next year’s starters handle the spotlight?. The Orange will get an early look...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Game thread: Syracuse Orange (7-5) vs Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-4)

What better way to spend a Thursday afternoon than watching Syracuse Orange football? The Orange are in the Bronx to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. As you get ready for the game, here’s some news you might have missed during the holiday...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Minnesota 28, Syracuse 20: Orange mistakes derail Pinstripe Bowl comeback

It started to look good for Syracuse in the Bronx. The Syracuse Orange couldn’t capitalize on an improved offensive showing in the second half as small Orange mistakes turned into big gains for the Minnesota Gophers. A pick-six and 72-yard kickoff return from the Gophers gave Minnesota all the momentum it needed to wrestle control away from the Orange as Syracuse lost the Pinstripe Bowl 28-20.
SYRACUSE, NY
thecomeback.com

Ironic bowl game field conditions get slammed

If there was any bowl game that you would expect to have pristine field conditions, it would be the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. Alas, that is not the case. The 2022 edition of the New York-based bowl game kicked off on Thursday between the Syracuse Orange and Minnesota Golden Gophers. They didn’t even make it to the second quarter before the turf in Yankee Stadium started to degrade to the point where it was affecting play on the field.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Quick Hits: Syracuse sees bright future in LeQuint Allen

Syracuse lost to Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl, 28-20. Here are some quick hits from the game:. How much did field position determine the outcome of the Pinstripe Bowl? The Gophers’ longest drives of the day covered 62 yards, both ending in touchdowns. Their longest drive other than that was 25 yards, also ending in a touchdown (after a 72-yard kickoff return). Syracuse had nine drives that covered at least 30 yards and the shortest of their last six possessions was 49 yards long.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Otto’s nightmare: Syracuse mascot stars in new ESPN ‘SportsCenter’ ad (video)

Otto the Orange stars in a new ESPN commercial, but he doesn’t look too happy about it. The Syracuse University sports mascot appears in a “SportsCenter” ad released Thursday that features U.S. Women’s National Team soccer stars Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Sophia Smith, alongside “SportsCenter” anchor Nicole Briscoe. The four women quietly eat oranges while a horrified Otto looks on, then awkwardly stop when they notice the anthropomorphic orange behind them.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: what to watch for vs Boston College

After a brief holiday hiatus, the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (8-5, 1-1) is back in action on New Year’s Eve at the JMA Wireless Dome versus the Boston College Eagles (7-6, 1-1) Syracuse hopes to bounce back from a recent 84-82 loss to Pittsburgh, while Boston College...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Fake Nunes previews Syracuse vs Boston College

Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. 2022 hasn’t been the greatest for the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team so let’s put this year to rest shall we? Closing out the calendar year is the. Location: Chestnut Hill, MA. Students: 9,681 students who aren’t old enough to remember the...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse women’s basketball: What to Watch for versus Louisville

As we’ve said before, the road for the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (10-2, 1-0) becomes way more competitive from here on out. The Orange will get a true taste of how elite the ACC is in its matchup versus the Louisville Cardinals (10-4, 1-0). Syracuse heads on...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Man shot on Syracuse’s North Side, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A 25-year-old man was shot Friday night on Syracuse’s North Side, police said. The city’s shotspotter system detected two rounds fired in the 800 block of Highland Street around 9:40 p.m. before a caller reported seeing a man shot, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
SYRACUSE, NY
urbancny.com

Interstate 81 Lawsuit: A Bridge to Nowhere

This is like arriving at the barn with a saddle after all the horses have gone. As the Interstate 81 viaduct approached the end of its lifespan, decisions had to be made regarding its future. Do we keep everything in place utilizing the same footprint of the original highway or take it down in favor of the “Community Grid”. Simultaneously we were introduced to an initiative called Blueprint 15; according to its proponents the project would bring back key elements destroyed by both Urban Renewal and Interstate 81. This became part of the Community Grid proposal that called for the elimination of the one mile of elevated viaduct as it makes its way to the northern suburbs. A decade of meetings, focus groups, visioning sessions in an effort to determine, what to do with Interstate 81?
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

25-year-old man shot in both legs Friday night in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police confirm a 25-year-old man was shot in both legs on Friday night. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Highland Street off Park Street for a shots fired call. When officers arrived to the scene, they found the 25-year-old...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Liverpool couple recall being stranded in car for 15 hours in WNY

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Last Friday Michael Walter, his wife Alyssa and their dog hit the road to visit family in Buffalo for Christmas. Before the Liverpool couple could make it there, the weather changed their plans. “It was the worst blizzard or snowfall I have ever seen in...
LIVERPOOL, NY

