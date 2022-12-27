Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
BREAKING NEWS: One Occupant Needing Wreckage Extraction In Two Vehicle Crash, Shutting Down North St In SennettRidley's Wreckage
Related
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: LeQuint Allen shines in Pinstripe Bowl
Sean Tucker had two words to say to LeQuint Allen before the Pinstripe Bowl. That’s all the motivation Allen needed. “He just had me hyped when he said that,” said Allen. “I went out there with a chip on my shoulder.”. Allen hit the Yankee Stadium turf...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse vs. Boston College: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more
Teams: Syracuse Orange (8-5, 1-1) vs. Boston College Eagles (7-6, 1-1) Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y. Line: The Draftkings Line will be updated on the morning of the game. TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3. Boston College Blog: BC Interruption. Rivalry: 55-26, Syracuse. Current Streak:...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: what to watch for in the Pinstripe Bowl
The Syracuse Orange look to extend their Pinstripe Bowl record to 3-0 all-time when they face the Minnesota Golden Gophers. When these two teams meet, this is what we’ll be looking for:. Kevin: How will next year’s starters handle the spotlight?. The Orange will get an early look...
nunesmagician.com
Game thread: Syracuse Orange (7-5) vs Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-4)
What better way to spend a Thursday afternoon than watching Syracuse Orange football? The Orange are in the Bronx to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. As you get ready for the game, here’s some news you might have missed during the holiday...
nunesmagician.com
Minnesota 28, Syracuse 20: Orange mistakes derail Pinstripe Bowl comeback
It started to look good for Syracuse in the Bronx. The Syracuse Orange couldn’t capitalize on an improved offensive showing in the second half as small Orange mistakes turned into big gains for the Minnesota Gophers. A pick-six and 72-yard kickoff return from the Gophers gave Minnesota all the momentum it needed to wrestle control away from the Orange as Syracuse lost the Pinstripe Bowl 28-20.
thecomeback.com
Ironic bowl game field conditions get slammed
If there was any bowl game that you would expect to have pristine field conditions, it would be the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. Alas, that is not the case. The 2022 edition of the New York-based bowl game kicked off on Thursday between the Syracuse Orange and Minnesota Golden Gophers. They didn’t even make it to the second quarter before the turf in Yankee Stadium started to degrade to the point where it was affecting play on the field.
sujuiceonline.com
Quick Hits: Syracuse sees bright future in LeQuint Allen
Syracuse lost to Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl, 28-20. Here are some quick hits from the game:. How much did field position determine the outcome of the Pinstripe Bowl? The Gophers’ longest drives of the day covered 62 yards, both ending in touchdowns. Their longest drive other than that was 25 yards, also ending in a touchdown (after a 72-yard kickoff return). Syracuse had nine drives that covered at least 30 yards and the shortest of their last six possessions was 49 yards long.
Otto’s nightmare: Syracuse mascot stars in new ESPN ‘SportsCenter’ ad (video)
Otto the Orange stars in a new ESPN commercial, but he doesn’t look too happy about it. The Syracuse University sports mascot appears in a “SportsCenter” ad released Thursday that features U.S. Women’s National Team soccer stars Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Sophia Smith, alongside “SportsCenter” anchor Nicole Briscoe. The four women quietly eat oranges while a horrified Otto looks on, then awkwardly stop when they notice the anthropomorphic orange behind them.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: what to watch for vs Boston College
After a brief holiday hiatus, the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (8-5, 1-1) is back in action on New Year’s Eve at the JMA Wireless Dome versus the Boston College Eagles (7-6, 1-1) Syracuse hopes to bounce back from a recent 84-82 loss to Pittsburgh, while Boston College...
nunesmagician.com
Fake Nunes previews Syracuse vs Boston College
Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. 2022 hasn’t been the greatest for the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team so let’s put this year to rest shall we? Closing out the calendar year is the. Location: Chestnut Hill, MA. Students: 9,681 students who aren’t old enough to remember the...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: which Orange players are suiting up for the Pinstripe Bowl?
The Syracuse Orange roster for today’s game against Minnesota is basically finalized, barring any last-minute scratches. So, we thought we’d go through which players are still suiting up for ‘Cuse, and which ones are sitting out. *NOTE: Redshirts are eligible to play in the Bowl, but this...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball misses out on Top-10 recruit Elliot Cadeau
The Syracuse Orange were unable to land a major commitment from the Class of 2024. Link Academy’s Elliot Cadeau, the consensus No. 2 PG in that class, will instead join an ACC rival, the North Carolina Tar Heels. Cadeau made the announcement during halftime of his latest game and...
Norman Mordue dies at 80; longtime judge served in Vietnam, played for SU
Syracuse, N.Y. — Norman Mordue, a longtime figure in the legal community in Syracuse and Central New York, has died at 80. Mordue’s death was announced Thursday by the Northern District of New York’s chief judge, Brenda K. Sannes, in an email to staff, according to the Albany Times-Union.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse women’s basketball: What to Watch for versus Louisville
As we’ve said before, the road for the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (10-2, 1-0) becomes way more competitive from here on out. The Orange will get a true taste of how elite the ACC is in its matchup versus the Louisville Cardinals (10-4, 1-0). Syracuse heads on...
Man shot on Syracuse’s North Side, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 25-year-old man was shot Friday night on Syracuse’s North Side, police said. The city’s shotspotter system detected two rounds fired in the 800 block of Highland Street around 9:40 p.m. before a caller reported seeing a man shot, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
urbancny.com
Interstate 81 Lawsuit: A Bridge to Nowhere
This is like arriving at the barn with a saddle after all the horses have gone. As the Interstate 81 viaduct approached the end of its lifespan, decisions had to be made regarding its future. Do we keep everything in place utilizing the same footprint of the original highway or take it down in favor of the “Community Grid”. Simultaneously we were introduced to an initiative called Blueprint 15; according to its proponents the project would bring back key elements destroyed by both Urban Renewal and Interstate 81. This became part of the Community Grid proposal that called for the elimination of the one mile of elevated viaduct as it makes its way to the northern suburbs. A decade of meetings, focus groups, visioning sessions in an effort to determine, what to do with Interstate 81?
Pair robbed and beat their Syracuse neighbor with a hammer and a gun, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man and woman were arrested after robbing a man and beating him with a hammer and gun Monday, police said. Nicole Longmuir, 37, and Jeremiah Jones, 36, both of Syracuse, robbed and burglarized a man living in the same building as them at 1426 Lodi St., Syracuse police said in a criminal complaint filed in City Court.
localsyr.com
25-year-old man shot in both legs Friday night in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police confirm a 25-year-old man was shot in both legs on Friday night. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Highland Street off Park Street for a shots fired call. When officers arrived to the scene, they found the 25-year-old...
Syracuse’s balloon man gave up his 45-year balloon business. Then, he just kept giving
Joe Walker sat at a table in the back of The Gem Diner on a snowy Thursday in December, near a Christmas tree with a big white bow on top. He knew the image he cut, with his white beard and light blue eyes. “I get asked to do Santa...
localsyr.com
Liverpool couple recall being stranded in car for 15 hours in WNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Last Friday Michael Walter, his wife Alyssa and their dog hit the road to visit family in Buffalo for Christmas. Before the Liverpool couple could make it there, the weather changed their plans. “It was the worst blizzard or snowfall I have ever seen in...
Comments / 0