Bailey Zimmerman Walks Away From a Breakup With a New Song, ‘Get to Gettin’ Gone’ [Listen]
Christmas just came early for Bailey Zimmerman fans. After weeks of teasing “Get to Gettin’ Gone” on TikTok and Instagram, the Illinois native has finally dropped the track, and it’s sure to resonate with those who have had their hearts broken. Like Zimmerman’s collection of songs...
Luke Combs Really Loves Miranda Lambert’s Divorce Record
Luke Combs says a Miranda Lambert album inspired by her divorce helped shape him. The Weight of These Wings dropped in 2016, about a month after Combs' debut single "Hurricane" shipped to country radio. Knowing this, Combs' fans can better appreciate what it meant for him to record "Outrunnin' Your...
Shania Twain Reflects on Divorce and Finding ‘Undeniable Love': ‘I Found Peace a Long Time Ago’
As Shania Twain enters into a new chapter in her career, which will include the release of her new album Queen of Me and a major tour, she's looking back on the heartbreak and betrayal she's endured in the past. In a new cover story with People, Twain revisited her divorce from her former producer and husband of 14 years, Robert "Mutt" Lange.
Shania Twain Is Embracing Menopause and Feeling Body Positive: ‘The Best Fashion Is Confidence’
Country superstar Shania Twain is experiencing a career renaissance as she preps to release her new studio album Queen of Me and take off on a headlining tour next year, and at the age of 57, she's feeling better than ever. The singer opened up about going through menopause and...
Bailey Zimmerman Cried When He Heard He’d Be Touring With Morgan Wallen: ‘It’s So Insane’
Bailey Zimmerman is one of the fastest rising country artists on the planet. After a successful year in 2022, 2023 is already shaping up to be even bigger, as he will be opening for Morgan Wallen on his One Night at a Time Tour. It's an opportunity that made the budding singer a little emotional.
Trisha Yearwood + Garth Brooks Have One Christmas Tradition They Stick to No Matter How Crazy Life Gets
When both of your parents are country music superstars with busy touring schedules, it can be tricky to find time to do all of the Christmastime activities that make the holiday season special. Despite their hectic calendars, though, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood always make time for a tradition that makes it feel like Christmas in their household.
Jimmie Allen Shares Heartfelt Version of ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’
Jimmie Allen is ushering in the holidays with a heartwarming, soulful cover of classic Christmas carol, "Have Yourself a Little Christmas." The singer posted a video of the full version of the song on Friday (Dec. 23). In the clip, Allen sits at his keyboard while singing to a pre-recorded...
Kourtney Kardashian, 43, is ‘still trying to have a baby’ with husband Travis Barker despite unsuccessful IVF journey
KOURTNEY Kardashian is still trying to have a baby with husband Travis Barker despite her unsuccessful IVF journey, The U.S. Sun has exclusively learned. Ten months after stopping IVF treatment, the 43-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her 47-year-old rock star hubby are still hopeful they will have a child together.
Cher Tells Kelly Clarkson There Were ‘Drugs Everywhere’ on Willie Nelson’s Tour Bus
Cher appeared on Kelly Clarkson's talk show on Dec. 26, and she and the pop singer and talk show host shared a frank and hilarious conversation about Willie Nelson's tour bus, which Cher described as having "drugs everywhere" when she visited him. The topic came up when Cher was chatting...
23 Years Ago: Faith Hill Tops the Charts With ‘Breathe’
Twenty-three years ago today (Dec. 25, 1999) was a Christmas to remember for Faith Hill: It was on that date that the singer landed at the top of the country charts with her hit single, "Breathe;" the song stayed in the No. 1 spot for an astonishing six weeks. "Breathe,"...
Amy Grant Explains Why Vince Gill Is So Tough to Shop for on Christmas
When Amy Grant and Vince Gill got married in March of 2011, they both had children from prior relationships -- Grant had three young children, while Gill had one daughter -- and the couple completed their family with the birth of their daughter Corrina in 2001. Juggling the needs of a blended family can be complex, especially at the holiday season, but Grant says that some of her sweetest Christmas memories are of the step-siblings' evolution into a family unit.
Blake Shelton Says He’ll Return to ‘The Voice’ Under One Condition
Blake Shelton's time on The Voice is coming to an end after its upcoming Season 23. However, he hasn't ruled out a return to the reality singing competition in the future. The country singer says he would happily come back for one reason:. To mentor Team Gwen Stefani. "Oh my...
Charley + Rozene Pride — Country Music’s Greatest Love Stories
On Dec. 28, 1956, a young Charley Pride and his wife, Rozene, got married. They'd just met earlier that year: He was playing Negro League baseball for the Memphis Red Sox and she was a dedicated baseball fan. Although the couple were only in their early 20s at the time,...
Blake Shelton Credits Kelly Clarkson for Inspiring a Segment of ‘Barmageddon’
Blake Shelton's new fun-filled game show, Barmageddon, is currently airing on USA Network, and the country singer says Kelly Clarkson's talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, inspired one of the aspects of his own show. When talking with Access Hollywood, Shelton said he "stole" the idea to perform on each episode of Barmageddon from his friend and The Voice co-star.
45 Years Ago: Dolly Parton Earns Her First Gold Album
Dolly Parton had already been a country star for a number of years by the time she released her 16th studio album, Here You Come Again, but the crossover success of the record launched the second phase of her career, in pop music, and earned the superstar her first gold album on Dec. 27, 1977 -- 45 years ago today.
Jelly Roll To Play Concert for His Mother’s Nursing Home
Jelly Roll's mom missed his Nashville concert, so he's going to bring a concert to her. The "Son of a Sinner" singer says that he'll play the nursing home she's staying in this week. Jelly Roll's mother missed his show after breaking her ankle. He shared that she broke it...
30 Years Ago: Vince Gill Hits No. 1 With ‘Don’t Let Our Love Start Slippin’ Away’
Vince Gill had just begun a career-making hot streak when he released "Don't Let Our Love Start Slippin' Away" as the second single from his sixth studio album, I Still Believe in You. The song became his second straight No. 1 hit on Dec. 26, 1992 -- 30 years ago today.
Don’t Worry, Willie Nelson Had a Great Christmas, Too [Picture]
Willie Nelson looks happy and healthy in a Christmas photo shared by one of his sons. The family photo finds the legend with two of his sons, plus his wife Annie and two dogs. The fifth person in the photo is Micah Nelson's wife, whom he married in 2019. Annie...
Brett Young To Perform on PBS New Year’s Eve Special, ‘United in Song’
Brett Young will be spending his New Year's Eve with The American Pops Orchestra and a long list of artists on United in Song: Ringing In The New Year Together on PBS. Airing New Year's Eve, Dec. 31, at 8/7 PM CTl, the special will be hosted by theater performer Renée Fleming and actor and musician Chris Jackson. Young will perform alongside artists including Rhonda Vincent, Natalie Grant, Matt Doyle, Carolina Gaitán, Mandy Gonzalez, Joaquina Kalukango, Roman Mejia, MILCK, Ricardo Morales, Tiler Peck, Jacqueline Schwab, Reginald Smith, Jr., Wendlo and Raye Zaragoza.
Jason Aldean + His Wife, Brittany, Spread Holiday Cheer — But There Was One Hilarious Catch [Watch]
The holiday season is the season of giving, and Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, took that to heart in 2022. The couple hit up a Tennessee gas station to pay for people's gas. There was just one catch: Customers had to dance to get their gas. Donning their Mr....
