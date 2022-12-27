ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Combs Really Loves Miranda Lambert’s Divorce Record

Luke Combs says a Miranda Lambert album inspired by her divorce helped shape him. The Weight of These Wings dropped in 2016, about a month after Combs' debut single "Hurricane" shipped to country radio. Knowing this, Combs' fans can better appreciate what it meant for him to record "Outrunnin' Your...
Kourtney Kardashian, 43, is ‘still trying to have a baby’ with husband Travis Barker despite unsuccessful IVF journey

KOURTNEY Kardashian is still trying to have a baby with husband Travis Barker despite her unsuccessful IVF journey, The U.S. Sun has exclusively learned. Ten months after stopping IVF treatment, the 43-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her 47-year-old rock star hubby are still hopeful they will have a child together.
Amy Grant Explains Why Vince Gill Is So Tough to Shop for on Christmas

When Amy Grant and Vince Gill got married in March of 2011, they both had children from prior relationships -- Grant had three young children, while Gill had one daughter -- and the couple completed their family with the birth of their daughter Corrina in 2001. Juggling the needs of a blended family can be complex, especially at the holiday season, but Grant says that some of her sweetest Christmas memories are of the step-siblings' evolution into a family unit.
Blake Shelton Credits Kelly Clarkson for Inspiring a Segment of ‘Barmageddon’

Blake Shelton's new fun-filled game show, Barmageddon, is currently airing on USA Network, and the country singer says Kelly Clarkson's talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, inspired one of the aspects of his own show. When talking with Access Hollywood, Shelton said he "stole" the idea to perform on each episode of Barmageddon from his friend and The Voice co-star.
45 Years Ago: Dolly Parton Earns Her First Gold Album

Dolly Parton had already been a country star for a number of years by the time she released her 16th studio album, Here You Come Again, but the crossover success of the record launched the second phase of her career, in pop music, and earned the superstar her first gold album on Dec. 27, 1977 -- 45 years ago today.
Brett Young To Perform on PBS New Year’s Eve Special, ‘United in Song’

Brett Young will be spending his New Year's Eve with The American Pops Orchestra and a long list of artists on United in Song: Ringing In The New Year Together on PBS. Airing New Year's Eve, Dec. 31, at 8/7 PM CTl, the special will be hosted by theater performer Renée Fleming and actor and musician Chris Jackson. Young will perform alongside artists including Rhonda Vincent, Natalie Grant, Matt Doyle, Carolina Gaitán, Mandy Gonzalez, Joaquina Kalukango, Roman Mejia, MILCK, Ricardo Morales, Tiler Peck, Jacqueline Schwab, Reginald Smith, Jr., Wendlo and Raye Zaragoza.
