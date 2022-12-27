Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
news8000.com
Sharon D. (Harwick) Olson
Sharon D. Olson age 81 of Camp Douglas, WI., died on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Fairview Nursing Home in Mauston, WI. Sharon was the daughter of Wesley “Pat” and Virginia (Houghaling) Harwick and was born on August 22, 1941, in La Crosse, WI. She attended grade school in Stoddard, WI. Her freshman year she went to Lincoln High School and then transferred to De Soto High School for the last 3 years and graduated in 1959.
news8000.com
Allan Bestul
Allan Richard Bestul, 91 of Goodview, died on December 24, 2022. Allan was born July 19, 1931 in Scandinavia, Wisconsin to Carl and Lydia (Austreng) Bestul. He graduated from Amherst High School in 1949. On September 27, 1952–during a four day leave from basic training–he married Rita Krutza, his high school sweetheart, before serving honorably in the United States Army during the Korean conflict.
news8000.com
Margaret A. Saley
Margaret A. Saley, 76 of Onalaska, passed away at her home on Thursday, December 22, 2022, following a short but courageous battle with cancer. She was born December 12, 1946, in La Crosse to Earl and Jesse (Taylor) McKinney and graduated from Aquinas High School in 1965. On August 12, 1967, she married Roger Saley, and he preceded her in death on October 10, 2014. Margaret was a stay-at-home mom to her four children for many years, until returning to school and earning her L.P.N. degree in 1979 from WWTI in La Crosse. She then worked for the Onalaska Care Center for over 30 years until her retirement.
news8000.com
Lou Ann H. Engh
Lou Ann Engh, 85 of Westby, passed away peacefully on December 26th at Norseland Nursing Home. Lou Ann was born on May 28, 1937 at home in Newry, Wisconsin to Julius and Alvia Slette. She was baptized and confirmed at North Coon Prairie Lutheran Church in Newry. She attended grade school at Rognstad Ridge School in rural Cashton and later attended high school in Westby where she graduated in 1955 alongside her high school sweetheart Frederick (Fritz) Engh. Fritz and Lou Ann maintained life-long friendships with many of their Westby High classmates. Lou Ann was a high school cheerleader; she played saxophone in the band and sang in the high school choir. After high school, she worked as a lab technician for Tri-State Breeders in Westby for many years before retiring in 1999.
news8000.com
Dianne M. Arneson
Dianne Arneson received the ultimate gift of eternal life on Christmas Day 2022. She peacefully left her earthly life in the gentle arms of her family, knowing she was loved and cherished. Dianne was born on January 14, 1932 in Westby, Wisconsin to C.O. and Margaret Veldey. She grew up in Westby and graduated from Westby High School in 1950. She graduated from Madison Business College in 1951. Dianne met Neil Arneson, who was the love her life, at the age of sixteen while harvesting tobacco near Viroqua. They were married on June 28, 1952 and celebrated 59 years together. Dianne and Neil were blessed to nurture three uniquely determined children, David, Tamzin and Paul.
news8000.com
Ralph A. Mann
Ralph A Mann, 93, of Onalaska WI, passed away peacefully on December 23rd, 2022, at home. Ralph was born on December 3, 1929, at home in California to Lonnie and Sarah Mann, the 2nd of 3 sons. He was always a hard worker and was proud of his humble beginnings. A native of Exeter and Fresno, California, he graduated from Exeter Union High School in 1947 and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree with honors in criminology from Fresno State College in 1953. He also earned.
news8000.com
Sparta boys basketball falls to Northwestern in holiday tourney
The Sparta boys basketball team fell to Northwestern on Thursday afternoon in West Salem, 81-66. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
news8000.com
Aquinas boys basketball hangs on for win over Richland Center
The Blugolds began their holiday tournament with a 65-56 win over Richland Center on Tuesday evening. Aquinas will take on G-E-T in the championship game on Wednesday night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
news8000.com
West Salem boys basketball rolls past Northwestern, 91-52
The West Salem boys basketball team began its holiday tournament on Wednesday afternoon with a 91-52 victory over Northwestern. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Comments / 0