Best College Basketball Odds for Every Game Today (Odds, Spreads, Totals, Betting Promos for Tuesday, December 27)

College Football Playoff: Where is the 2023 National Championship Game?
The College Football Playoff National Championship Game will be played in The City of Angels. Once the Fiesta and Peach Bowls reach their conclusions, the College Football Playoff will be coming down to one final game: The 2023 National Championship. Although this is the last game of the 2022 college...
Two controversial calls go against Michigan in College Football Playoff loss to TCU
The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs defeated the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines 51-45 in a College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday in Glendale, Ariz., but not without controversy. Two critical calls went against the Wolverines, potentially altering the outcome of the game. Early in the second quarter, Michigan defensive back Rod Moore intercepted TCU quarterback Max Duggan at the Michigan 49 yard line with his team down 14-3. The very next play Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy fired a 49-yard bomb down the field to his wide receiver Roman Wilson. It was initially called a touchdown. Nevertheless, after review Wilson was called down...
Football World Is Shocked By Jim Harbaugh's Decision
The Wolverines are now trailing No. 3 TCU, 7-0, early in the first quarter on Saturday afternoon. Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy just threw a pick-six to TCU. Prior to that, the Wolverines had a truly bizarre play call on a fourth and goal from the 2-yard line. What was this,...
NC State radio announcer immediately suspended after racist bowl game remark
NC State radio announcer Gary Hahn was suspended immediately following the Duke’s Mayo Bowl for a racist comment he made on air. NC State lost to Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, but defeat on the football field was far from the worst thing to happen in the Wolfpack community on Friday.
Watch RG3 rush off Michigan-TCU broadcast as wife goes into labor
RG3 was on the alternate broadcast for the Fiesta Bowl between Michigan and TCU when he rushed off excitedly after finding out his wife is in labor. TCU vs. Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl as the first College Football Playoff semifinal was about as wild as you could possibly imagine. The two teams threatened to make it the highest-scoring CFP game of all time, there were a ridiculous 44 points scored in the third quarter alone, both teams had turnovers and crazy big plays, and it was all too exciting.
NFL Analysts’s Freezing Cold TCU Take Resurfaces After Fiesta Bowl Showdown
The NFL analyst had no faith in TCU’s ability to compete in this year’s College Football Playoff.
How Miami football roster compares with playoff teams
The 2022 Miami roster ranks higher than two of the four teams to earn berths in the college football playoff. Georgia who finished the season 13-0 and has the top seed in the college football playoff has the second most talented roster nationally per 247 Sports. The Miami football roster is ranked 12th. Ohio State’s roster ranks third.
College Football Playoff referees: Officiating crews for Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl
Looking at the College Football Playoff referees with the officiating crews for both the Fiesta Bowl and the Peach Bowl. Though many players would argue that any bowl game is important, there’s no denying that the stakes are just higher for the College Football Playoff. So for TCU vs. Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl and Ohio State vs. Georgia in the Peach Bowl as the semifinal matchups, all eyes were on those games.
Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row
CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 18 in the third and 22 in the fourth to improve to 24-12. Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton added 14 points apiece for Brooklyn, Yuta Watanabe had 11 and T.J. Warren 10. LaMelo Bal had 23 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists for Charlotte. Mason Plumlee added 22 points. The Hornets dropped to 10-27.
Should returning Duncan Robinson shot lead to return in 3PA for Miami Heat?
The Miami Heat are coming off a tough defeat in Ball Arena on Friday night. Able to hold their own and even impose themselves, at times, on the tough Denver Nuggets in the Nuggets’ home building, a place where they are nearly flawless on the year, the Miami Heat wouldn’t be able to close the deal as they would falter late in the game with their defense.
