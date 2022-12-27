Read full article on original website
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:54 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, U.S. 30, east of North CR 200W, Warsaw. Driver: David O. Bradley, 35, North CR 200W, Valparaiso. Bradley’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $10,000. 7:50 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, Anchorage...
Food Bank Of Northern Indiana To Hold Local Distribution Events
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has announced six food distribution events this January in a few area counties, including Kosciusko. Anyone in need of food assistance is encouraged to attend. Distributions are done via drive-thru, so remain in your vehicle with your trunk open to receive items. If your trunk does not open, there will be a designated area for self-loading.
Zoners OK Variance; Recognize Tom Allen
WARSAW — A variance to allow smaller parking stalls in a vacant lot on West CR 300N was approved Wednesday, Dec. 28, by the Warsaw Board of Zoning Appeals. Bekah Schrag, assistant city planner, said CD PS Warsaw LLC requested a variance for parking stalls that are 162 square feet instead of the required 180 square feet. CD PS Warsaw LLC must have 50 parking stalls to meet the development requirements for the Warsaw Commons Declaration of Easements, Covenants and Restrictions. The smaller-sized parking spots conform to Indiana Department of Transportation parking stall design standards, and the business will have ample parking for customers and employees, Schrag told the board. If the board were to approve the variance, CD PS Warsaw LLC will be required to conform to all other parking lot design standards.
Warsaw’s Monday Trash Route Will Be Picked Up Jan. 3
WARSAW — Warsaw’s city offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of New Year’s Day. Monday’s trash route will be picked up on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Penguin Point Employees Walk Out Due To Pay Issue
WARSAW — Those hoping to grab food from Penguin Point on Friday afternoon, Dec. 30, in Warsaw may have been disappointed. According to Eric Graham, a former manager of the restaurant chain’s location at 408 N. Detroit St., employees staged a walkout at both of Warsaw’s restaurants due to a pay issue. The other location is at 2401 E. Center St., and Graham said some workers have since reopened it.
Fred G. Napier
Fred G. Napier, 83, Wabash, died at 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Parkview Wabash Hospital. He was born Aug. 11, 1939. Fred married Billie Lou Branson on July 5, 1966; she preceded him in death. He is survived by five children, Charles (Kim) Napier, Fort Wayne, Harold (Krystal)...
Winona Powder Coating Invests In New Powder Coating System
ETNA GREEN — Winona Powder Coating Inc. recently invested in a new powder coating system and a reverse osmosis water treatment system. “I am proud to announce the installation of our new Gema Magic brand powder coating system,” reports Jamie Visker, Winona CEO. “This new Gema system brings us superior powder application technology. It brings us quicker color changes and clean-up, reduces the amount of powder we use, prevents powder waste and really increases our ability to recycle. That, and it provides a cleaner and healthier environment for our employees.” He further states, “It’s more efficient and cuts our powder consumption by around $20,000 a month. At the same time, we added a new reverse osmosis water treatment system for much-improved water quality.”
Amelia ‘Millie’ R. Helton
Amelia R. “Millie” Helton, 85, Marion, formerly of Akron and Silver Lake, died Dec. 28, 2022, at Wesleyan Health Care Center, Marion. She was born Aug. 26, 1937. On Feb. 18, 1977, Millie married Grady Helton. He preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Jerry...
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following incidents:. 8:39 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 1000 block Elm Street, Rochester. Report of gunshots. 7:42 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 700 block 16th Street, Rochester. Report of gunshots. 20:13 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 9000 block Washington Street, Rochester. Report of...
James D. Branson
James D. “Jim” Branson, 82, Wabash, died at 5:37 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Jan. 1, 1940. Jim married Barbara “Sue” Miller on Feb. 23, 1963. He is survived by his wife, Sue Branson, Wabash; a...
McConnells’ Courthouse Coffee On The Square Opens Next Week
WARSAW — Sara McConnell grew up frequenting Courthouse Coffee in downtown Warsaw. Now she and her husband, Travis McConnell, have bought the former coffeehouse to operate as their own. The McConnells will open Courthouse Coffee on the Square next week at what is now Latte Lounge, the coffee shop...
Janice Harter
Janice L. Harter, 81, Churubusco, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born on Jan. 27, 1941. Janice is survived by her sister, Judy (Pat) McGuire. Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
Kosciusko County Most Wanted
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property...
Dennis Ray Gaff
Dennis Ray Gaff, 67, Columbia City, died at 10:08 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Parkview Randallia, Fort Wayne. He was born June 21, 1955. Surviving is his son, Gunner Gaff, Columbia City; his life partner, Phyllis Bueker, Columbia City; a brother, Tommy (Karen) Gaff, Columbia City; and a sister, Debbie Schnitz, Warsaw.
Orpha Ruth Moyer
Orpha Ruth Moyer, 97, rural Wabash, died at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born Nov. 23, 1925. She married Harold Moyer in May 1945; he preceded her in death. She is survived by two children, Roger Moyer and Priscilla Mathis, both of...
1 Flown By Helicopter After Altercation At WL Home
WINONA LAKE — One person was flown by helicopter with unknown injuries following an altercation at a Winona Lake home. Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Senior Detective Sgt. Josh Spangle confirmed that information to InkFreeNews. First responders were called out to the residence along Wildwood Lane around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29.
David Saint — UPDATED
David E. Saint, 75, Claypool, longtime resident of Kosciusko County, died Dec. 19, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Jan. 28, 1947. He was married to the Karen K. (Randbottom) Saint on Feb. 15, 1969. She preceded him in death. He is survived by daughter, Kay Zolman;...
John L. Nace — UPDATED
John L. Nace, 51, Warsaw, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, with his family by his side at his home in Warsaw. He was born Sept. 20, 1971. On May 25, 2018, he married Sarah Lewis. John is survived by his wife of four years, Sarah; son, Eian Nace; four stepchildren; mother, Candy (Dick) Hopper; and sister, Clare (Mike) Woolf.
Priscilla Morris — PENDING
Priscilla Morris, 86, Syracuse, died Dec. 28, 2022, in her residence on Dewart Lake. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services – Owen Chapel of Syracuse.
GoFundMe Established For Warsaw Fire Victims
WARSAW — A GoFundMe account has been established for a Warsaw family who needs assistance after their house caught on fire Tuesday evening. Courtney Holt, Glen Douthitt, and three children were at the home on 3456 E. 100N when the fire started. In an interview with InkFreeNews, Holt said the residence’s lights went out after she plugged in a flashlight charger. Then, there were extremely loud electrical noises, followed by flames. She said she believes the fire was caused by faulty wiring.
